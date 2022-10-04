Read full article on original website
seafoodsource.com
Måsøval, NRS latest to cancel capacity acquisitions over Norway's salmon tax proposal
Trondheim, Norway-headquartered salmon-farming companies Måsøval AS and Norway Royal Salmon (NRS) are the latest aquaculture companies to cancel planned acquisitions of additional production capacity following the Norwegian government's proposal introducing an additional 40 percent resource tax on salmon farmers. Additionally, NRS has notified Oslo Børs that it has...
seafoodsource.com
BlueNalu says it “cracked the code” to profitability in cell-cultured seafood production
San Diego, California, U.S.A.-based BlueNalu is planning to build a large-scale facility to scale up its cell-cultured seafood production. The company has “cracked the code to significant profitability” and that the new facility will be critical to its projection of 75 percent gross margins once it is completed and online. That estimate is based on the company’s premium product and market focus and new technologies it has developed that reduce operating and capital costs ...
seafoodsource.com
Record prices drive Norwegian seafood exports beyond NOK 100 billion mark
Norway exported NOK 109 billion (USD 10.3 billion, EUR 10.5 billion) worth of fisheries and aquaculture products to overseas markets in the first nine months of 2022, up 29 percent by value, or NOK 24.3 billion (USD 2.3 billion, EUR 2.3 billion) compared with the corresponding period of 2021. Norway...
seafoodsource.com
Downward trend continues for US shrimp imports
The United States imported less shrimp year-over-year in August 2022, continuing a developing trend. The U.S. imported 157.4 million pounds, or 71,388 metric tons (MT) of shrimp in August, down from 196.8 million pounds (89,260 MT) in August 2021. The U.S. imported 148.9 million pounds (67,557 MT), of shrimp in July 2022, down from 167.7 million pounds (76,080 MT) in July 2021, and 76,848 MT of shrimp in June 2022, nearly level with the 76,784 MT it imported in June 2021 ...
seafoodsource.com
Salmones Aysén facing USD 11.5 million fine over 2019 fish escape
Salmones Aysén is facing a fine of up to CLP 10.8 billion (USD 11.5 million, EUR 11.7 million) for a September 2019 fish escape Chile’s Superintendency of the Environment (SMA) said was caused by the company's negligence. SMA filed charges against Salmones Aysén for "noncompliance with the conditions,...
seafoodsource.com
Latin American Summit for Fisheries and Aquaculture starts 12 October
The Latin American Summit for Fisheries and Aquaculture Sustainability will take place 12 to 14 October in Puerto Varas, Chile. The summit is organized by the Mexican Council for the Promotion of Fishery and Aquaculture Products (COMEPESCA) and the National Fisheries Society of Chile (SONAPESCA), the country’s largest fishing guild.
seafoodsource.com
Facing shortages, Thailand to import shrimp from India, Ecuador
Shrimp output in Thailand is expected to fall by half from its peak this year due to disease issues. In response, in August 2022, the Thai government unveiled a plan to import about 10,000 MT of shrimp from Ecuador and India to ease pressure caused by a domestic shortage of product.
