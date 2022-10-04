Read full article on original website
PVPD Needs Public’s Help to Identify Burglary Suspects
Police Seek Public’s Help to Identify Burglary Suspects. The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two auto burglary suspects. On October 5, 2022, between 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM, two males committed two separate auto burglaries in the parking lot of Mountain Valley Park located at 8600 E. Nace Lane in Prescott Valley. Both the Cottonwood Police Department and Chino Valley Police Department have had similar crimes occur in their respective communities. The suspects are believed to be the same individuals committing these criminal acts.
Man dead after exchanging gunfire with Yavapai sheriff’s deputies
BLACK CANYON CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after shooting at Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputies in Black Canyon City Friday night. YCSO dispatchers got a call around 10:30 p.m. from a woman who lives on School House Road, near the Black Canyon Ranch RV Resort. She said her husband, Thomas Henzler, was drunk and shot a bullet into the ceiling. While on the phone with dispatch, the woman said her husband was setting up an ambush for deputies on the bridge in front of their home which was surrounded by a remote-access gate. Dispatch officials said they overheard Henzler telling his wife that he was going to fire at the responding deputies.
CENTRAL ARIZONA FIRE AND MEDICAL AUTHORITY TO HOLD CANDLELIGHT VIGIL FOR LATE FIRE CAPTAIN
CENTRAL ARIZONA FIRE AND MEDICAL AUTHORITY TO HOLD CANDLELIGHT VIGIL FOR LATE FIRE CAPTAIN. The Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority invites the public to join them in a candlelight vigil for Captain Zach Fields on Tuesday October 11th, 6.pm at the Central Arizona Regional Training Academy, 9601 Valley Rd Prescott Valley. Captain Fields passed away Oct. 2nd at his home in Surprise, Arizona.
Arizona woman accused of fatally shooting husband, young son
KAIBETO, Ariz. (AP) — A northern Arizona woman is facing federal charges in the shooting deaths of her husband and young son on Sept. 28, according to authorities. The FBI said 28-year-old Lydia Carol King is being held on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder. According to a...
Arizona woman arrested for allegedly shooting, killing her husband, son
KAIBETO, Ariz. — A woman in northern Arizona has been arrested and is facing federal charges. She allegedly shot and killed her husband and their son. According to The Associated Press, Lydia Carol King, 28, was arrested and booked on recommended charges of two counts of first-degree murder. In...
Details on the October 3rd Tornado
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — On the afternoon of Monday, October 3, 2022, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) as well as the County Emergency Management Department (CCEM) began to receive reports of indications that a possible tornado had touched down in the Junipine Estates neighborhood ten miles north of Williams, Ariz. Later in the afternoon the weather event was confirmed by the National Weather Service in Flagstaff as an EF-1 Tornado, with sustained winds between 86 – 110 m.p.h.
FBI Seeking Man Wanted for Questioning
The FBI and Colorado River Indian Tribes (CRIT) Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in. locating Kyle Wayne Welsh who may have further information regarding the assault of a police officer, within the confines of the Colorado River Indian Tribes Reservation. On February 27, 2020, near Highway...
Yavapai Humane Society Pet of The Week #3
Loree Walden of the Yavapai Humane society introduces us to some new animals up for adoption! This time we are meeting an adorable 4 1/2 year old American Pit Bull Terrier Mix named Lady! For more information on Yavapai Humane society, visit yavapaihumane.org or call (928) 445-2666.
Monday's storms destroyed a Denny's sign, and 3 cars parked beneath it
WILLIAMS, Arizona — Mother nature kicked up quite a bit of weather activity Monday. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado tore through a northern Arizona community. At least 10 homes were damaged by the twister that formed north of Williams, shutting down parts of state road 64...
One Arizona Town Has Already Gotten Snow This Season
The state has had some wild weather already in October.
F1 Tornado Leaves Northern Arizona Community in Ruins
A Northern Arizona community was reportedly left in ruins when an F1 tornado came through the area on Monday (October 3rd). According to ABC15, the Junipine Estates Community, which is just north of Williams, Arizona, is still shaken up after the F1 tornado left up to 10 houses damaged. Some of the homes had their greenhouses and sheds uprooted while others had trees completely snapped in half and boats in the middle of their neighbors’ properties.
Already? Flagstaff sees its first snow of the season
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Monday was a wild weather day in the Grand Canyon State. It started with an EF-1 tornado that touched down north of Williams, causing damage to several homes in the Junipine community. Thankfully, no injuries were reported. And then, just days after the monsoon season was...
