Pleasant Gap, PA

NorthcentralPA.com

Alleged Mucinex thief finds little relief as cops snag her near store

Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport woman faces a felony charge of retail theft after allegedly taking multiple capsules of Mucinex from a local Dollar General. When confronted near the 800 block of Saint Boniface Street, Rae Jean Snook, 58, told Williamsport Police Officers she took the medicine, investigators said. Police discovered 28 capsules inside the front pocket of Snook’s shirt, according to an affidavit. The manager said Snook has taken...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Bloodied, battered woman reports assault to police

Williamsport, Pa. — A woman’s face was bleeding just above the left eye with a visible red mark after her husband allegedly punched it during an argument. Derek Jamal Thomas came to the home near the 400 block of Grant Street to see his kids and get a refrigerator before the argument started, police said. The 28-year-old Thomas allegedly shouted obscenities at the woman, according to police. Thomas punched the...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WTAJ

2 wanted for drug possession in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Two people are wanted by police as they were found to be in possession of meth, Cocaine, and Heroin in Clearfield. On Thursday, Oct. 6 officers conducted a traffic stop near Clearfield Mall at 1:58 a.m. Upon stopping the vehicle, officers suspected that drugs were in the vehicle. Amber Johnson, […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Teen arrested after chase with PSP, four wanted

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are searching for four people who fled from a hit-and-run crash in a stolen car, leaving one teen to get arrested. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on July 31, around 3:00 a.m., troopers tried to pull over five people inside a stolen 2013 Ford Escape for a traffic violation. […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
County
Centre County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
City
Pleasant Gap, PA
Centre County, PA
Crime & Safety
NorthcentralPA.com

Handgun located during drug raid in Williamsport

Williamsport, Pa. — Police found a concealed black and silver handgun as they searched a home for drugs in Williamsport. The weapon was discovered in a second story room in a home on the 1000 block of Railway Street during an Aug. 24 raid. Steven Oliver Singletary, 35, of Williamsport, told narcotics detectives he purchased the weapon for $100, according to an affidavit. Singletary is a person not to posess...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman finds dropped wallet, allegedly helps herself to the contents

Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County woman could be responsible for $71 of restitution after allegedly taking a wallet and its contents after it had been dropped on the floor of a store in Williamsport. Erica Nicole Gavlock, 36, noticed the wallet as she stood in line with her three juvenile children on July 23 at the Dollar General on Washington Boulevard. She reached down and placed the wallet into her purse, quickly paid for her items, and left the store, police said. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Woman at casino accused of spitting on officer

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a drunk woman at the Mohegan Sun Pocono Hotel & Casino, spit on an officer while she was being taken into custody. According to the Plains Township Police Department, officers were called to the Mohegan Sun Resort for a report of a highly intoxicated guest being aggressive toward […]
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, PA
WTAJ

Altoona Fefi’s ‘got what they deserved’ accused robber told police

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was arrested after a woman he allegedly assaulted and threatened her life, told police that he was the person they were looking for from a Fefi’s robbery. Christain Thomas Malique Brown, 25, was taken into custody Oct. 5 and charged on two different cases, according to court documents. […]
ALTOONA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Body discovered in abandoned hotel

Danville, Pa. — A body was discovered at an abandoned hotel in Danville Friday night, officials say. Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn identified the deceased as 47-year-old George Sholley III of Berwick. The body was found by several people exploring the long-abandoned Days Inn near the Interstate 80 interchange. Sholley has no current address, according to Lynn. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday to determine the cause and manner of his death, Lynn added. The hotel, which closed nearly a decade ago, has been the site of vandalism and has frequently had squatters living inside the building. A video of the inside of the hotel was posted to YouTube in 2018 and has since had nearly 50,000 views. You can find the video here:
DANVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

11 turkey farm workers charged with cruelty caught on video

Eleven people working for one of the nation's leading turkey producers have been charged with animal cruelty in Pennsylvania after state police said they were caught on video kicking, stomping and beating turkeys at several farms. The workers were responsible for capturing and crating turkeys destined for slaughter, Pennsylvania State Police said Thursday. They launched the probe in August 2021 in response to a complaint from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NorthcentralPA.com

Man charged for pretending to be police officer and searching man in restaurant parking lot

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Winfield man allegedly pretended to be a police officer at a Snyder County restaurant parking lot and illegally searched a man and his vehicle. State police at Selinsgrove say on Sept. 5, Nikolas Tsanko Lontine Bolig, 29, told people at Buffalo Wild Wings in Monroe Township he was an off-duty police officer. Bolig saw the accuser, Ryan Hoke, in the parking lot and identified himself as...
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Felony charge for woman who allegedly tied cat to porch

Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County woman tied a cat so tightly to her back porch investigators said it would have died of suffocation if it wasn't rescued. Lashanda F. Bullock faces multiple charges after a neighbor reported the alleged abuse to authorities on Oct. 2. The same neighbor had untied the cat from the porch two days before, according to Williamsport Officer Charles Schwab. When the woman heard it crying on the porch several days later, she discovered the cat was tied up again...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Several local establishments cited for alcohol violations

Several local establishments were cited in September for serving alcoholic beverages to a 20-year-old, according to a news release from the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement. Those establishments include: Beverage Barn, 1t 1953 Lycoming Creek Rd., Williamsport, on Sept. 2.J&R Tavern, at 325 Broad St., Montoursville, on Sept. 2.505, at 505 Washington Blvd., Williamsport on Sept. 12. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Drunken rampage turns into knife threat, assault of minor

Williamsport, Pa. — A man punched a woman in the face and threatened a young girl with knife during an early-morning disturbance, police say. Vincent Riley Peterson's family told police they were asleep in their home on High Street when they awoke around 4:30 a.m. to an allegedly drunken Peterson destroying the house and throwing things in the street. When one of the family members confronted him, the 64-year-old grandfather...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
fox8tv.com

Missing Toddler Found

A Johnstown woman says her son disappeared from a Cambria County preschool. The Johnstown Police say they were contacted by the preschool, but say no one contacted the young boy’s mother until he was found. We met with the child’s mother one week after the incident took place, and...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
