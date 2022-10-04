Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State returns home, hosts No. 13 Penn State FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Second-half surge lifts Buckeyes over No. 6 Penn State 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses two games to Big Ten opponentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places in Pennsylvania Worth Visiting During Fall FoliageMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Popular discount store set to open new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrandville, MI
Related
Alleged Mucinex thief finds little relief as cops snag her near store
Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport woman faces a felony charge of retail theft after allegedly taking multiple capsules of Mucinex from a local Dollar General. When confronted near the 800 block of Saint Boniface Street, Rae Jean Snook, 58, told Williamsport Police Officers she took the medicine, investigators said. Police discovered 28 capsules inside the front pocket of Snook’s shirt, according to an affidavit. The manager said Snook has taken...
Bloodied, battered woman reports assault to police
Williamsport, Pa. — A woman’s face was bleeding just above the left eye with a visible red mark after her husband allegedly punched it during an argument. Derek Jamal Thomas came to the home near the 400 block of Grant Street to see his kids and get a refrigerator before the argument started, police said. The 28-year-old Thomas allegedly shouted obscenities at the woman, according to police. Thomas punched the...
2 wanted for drug possession in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Two people are wanted by police as they were found to be in possession of meth, Cocaine, and Heroin in Clearfield. On Thursday, Oct. 6 officers conducted a traffic stop near Clearfield Mall at 1:58 a.m. Upon stopping the vehicle, officers suspected that drugs were in the vehicle. Amber Johnson, […]
Teen arrested after chase with PSP, four wanted
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are searching for four people who fled from a hit-and-run crash in a stolen car, leaving one teen to get arrested. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on July 31, around 3:00 a.m., troopers tried to pull over five people inside a stolen 2013 Ford Escape for a traffic violation. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Handgun located during drug raid in Williamsport
Williamsport, Pa. — Police found a concealed black and silver handgun as they searched a home for drugs in Williamsport. The weapon was discovered in a second story room in a home on the 1000 block of Railway Street during an Aug. 24 raid. Steven Oliver Singletary, 35, of Williamsport, told narcotics detectives he purchased the weapon for $100, according to an affidavit. Singletary is a person not to posess...
Woman finds dropped wallet, allegedly helps herself to the contents
Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County woman could be responsible for $71 of restitution after allegedly taking a wallet and its contents after it had been dropped on the floor of a store in Williamsport. Erica Nicole Gavlock, 36, noticed the wallet as she stood in line with her three juvenile children on July 23 at the Dollar General on Washington Boulevard. She reached down and placed the wallet into her purse, quickly paid for her items, and left the store, police said. ...
Woman at casino accused of spitting on officer
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a drunk woman at the Mohegan Sun Pocono Hotel & Casino, spit on an officer while she was being taken into custody. According to the Plains Township Police Department, officers were called to the Mohegan Sun Resort for a report of a highly intoxicated guest being aggressive toward […]
Altoona Fefi’s ‘got what they deserved’ accused robber told police
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was arrested after a woman he allegedly assaulted and threatened her life, told police that he was the person they were looking for from a Fefi’s robbery. Christain Thomas Malique Brown, 25, was taken into custody Oct. 5 and charged on two different cases, according to court documents. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Body discovered in abandoned hotel
Danville, Pa. — A body was discovered at an abandoned hotel in Danville Friday night, officials say. Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn identified the deceased as 47-year-old George Sholley III of Berwick. The body was found by several people exploring the long-abandoned Days Inn near the Interstate 80 interchange. Sholley has no current address, according to Lynn. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday to determine the cause and manner of his death, Lynn added. The hotel, which closed nearly a decade ago, has been the site of vandalism and has frequently had squatters living inside the building. A video of the inside of the hotel was posted to YouTube in 2018 and has since had nearly 50,000 views. You can find the video here:
3rd man accused of soliciting ‘teen’ by social media group, police report
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Another man was allegedly caught trying to meet a teen in Elk County, making him the third man in less than a month that was ‘caught’ by the social media group “814 Pred Hunters.” Devon McClintick, 27, of Weedville, is facing a solicitation of a minor charge after police said […]
11 turkey farm workers charged with cruelty caught on video
Eleven people working for one of the nation's leading turkey producers have been charged with animal cruelty in Pennsylvania after state police said they were caught on video kicking, stomping and beating turkeys at several farms. The workers were responsible for capturing and crating turkeys destined for slaughter, Pennsylvania State Police said Thursday. They launched the probe in August 2021 in response to a complaint from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. ...
Cumberland County man reported missing, may be at special risk of harm: police
Police are looking for an 81-year-old man in Cumberland County who they say may be confused and at special risk of harm or injury. Kenneth Krone was last seen Thursday in the 2300 block of Newville Road in West Pennsboro Township, state police said. He could be driving a blue 2008 Sebring Chrysler convertible with the PA Registration PZ 70G7.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police: Punxsy Man Scams Friend Out of Nearly $10K, Hires Him at Fake Business
BELL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have filed charges against a Punxsy man accused of scamming his lifelong friend out of nearly $10,000.00 and hiring him for a job that didn’t exist. Court documents indicate that Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 27-year-old Cory Easton Geer, of...
Man charged for pretending to be police officer and searching man in restaurant parking lot
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Winfield man allegedly pretended to be a police officer at a Snyder County restaurant parking lot and illegally searched a man and his vehicle. State police at Selinsgrove say on Sept. 5, Nikolas Tsanko Lontine Bolig, 29, told people at Buffalo Wild Wings in Monroe Township he was an off-duty police officer. Bolig saw the accuser, Ryan Hoke, in the parking lot and identified himself as...
11 charged with animal cruelty after police investigate undercover PETA video at Pennsylvania farms
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pa. State Police have charged 11 people with animal abuse for alleged inhumane treatment of turkeys at seven farms across Pennsylvania. The following people are facing six felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, 76 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty, and 57 related summary offenses:. Bryce...
Victim’s family speaks out after guilty plea from admitted killer
UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The suspect charged with the killing and disposing of a woman in February of 2021 has taken a plea deal. Now, the victim’s family is speaking out. “She was my little sister. She was a pain sometimes, but she was my best friend,” said Mary Zinzi, sister. The victim’s name was […]
Felony charge for woman who allegedly tied cat to porch
Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County woman tied a cat so tightly to her back porch investigators said it would have died of suffocation if it wasn't rescued. Lashanda F. Bullock faces multiple charges after a neighbor reported the alleged abuse to authorities on Oct. 2. The same neighbor had untied the cat from the porch two days before, according to Williamsport Officer Charles Schwab. When the woman heard it crying on the porch several days later, she discovered the cat was tied up again...
Several local establishments cited for alcohol violations
Several local establishments were cited in September for serving alcoholic beverages to a 20-year-old, according to a news release from the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement. Those establishments include: Beverage Barn, 1t 1953 Lycoming Creek Rd., Williamsport, on Sept. 2.J&R Tavern, at 325 Broad St., Montoursville, on Sept. 2.505, at 505 Washington Blvd., Williamsport on Sept. 12. ...
Drunken rampage turns into knife threat, assault of minor
Williamsport, Pa. — A man punched a woman in the face and threatened a young girl with knife during an early-morning disturbance, police say. Vincent Riley Peterson's family told police they were asleep in their home on High Street when they awoke around 4:30 a.m. to an allegedly drunken Peterson destroying the house and throwing things in the street. When one of the family members confronted him, the 64-year-old grandfather...
fox8tv.com
Missing Toddler Found
A Johnstown woman says her son disappeared from a Cambria County preschool. The Johnstown Police say they were contacted by the preschool, but say no one contacted the young boy’s mother until he was found. We met with the child’s mother one week after the incident took place, and...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
186K+
Followers
78K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 3