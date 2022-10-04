Read full article on original website
seafoodsource.com
Salmones Aysén facing USD 11.5 million fine over 2019 fish escape
Salmones Aysén is facing a fine of up to CLP 10.8 billion (USD 11.5 million, EUR 11.7 million) for a September 2019 fish escape Chile’s Superintendency of the Environment (SMA) said was caused by the company's negligence. SMA filed charges against Salmones Aysén for "noncompliance with the conditions,...
seafoodsource.com
Latin American Summit for Fisheries and Aquaculture starts 12 October
The Latin American Summit for Fisheries and Aquaculture Sustainability will take place 12 to 14 October in Puerto Varas, Chile. The summit is organized by the Mexican Council for the Promotion of Fishery and Aquaculture Products (COMEPESCA) and the National Fisheries Society of Chile (SONAPESCA), the country’s largest fishing guild.
The 'unsolved' mystery of seemingly peculiar lines puzzled archaeologists for years
Imagine seeing lines that stretch several miles long and fascinating images and no way to explain it. The Nazca Lines are an ancient series of geoglyphs located 30 miles south of Lima, Peru. The figures depict animals, humans and gods in a variety of poses. The lines were made by the Nazca culture between 400 BCE and 700 CE (about 2000 years ago). They were laid down over several centuries, with some being created within a few decades and others taking hundreds of years to complete. As they were laid down, they exposed light-colored rocks underneath while removing the dark surface stones that once covered the area. Although some local geoglyphs resemble Paracas motifs (such as the one pictured here), scholars believe that these particular images were created by different people from those responsible for other nearby sites such as Chan Chan and Cahuachi.
seafoodsource.com
Seafood industry to play critical role in feeding growing population as climate change hits harder
The world's human population is expected to surpass 10 billion by 2050. How to feed that many people, especially as the effects of global warming continue to worsen, was the subject of a 5 October panel at the Global Seafood Alliance’s 2022 GOAL conference in Seattle, Washington, U.S.A. University...
seafoodsource.com
Papua New Guinea striving to be at forefront of seafood sustainability movement
The Pacific island nation of Papua New Guinea (PNG) doesn’t just want to fish sustainably – it wants to be at the forefront of sustainability globally. Speaking with SeafoodSource during Seafood Expo Asia – which ran from 14 to 16 September, 2022, at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre – representatives of Papua New Guinea’s Fishing Industry Association (FIA) said the country is aiming to go above and beyond Marine Stewardship Council requirements in its tuna fishery, and add MSC certification to other fisheries soon – including mud crab, lobsters, and tilapia.
seafoodsource.com
Record prices drive Norwegian seafood exports beyond NOK 100 billion mark
Norway exported NOK 109 billion (USD 10.3 billion, EUR 10.5 billion) worth of fisheries and aquaculture products to overseas markets in the first nine months of 2022, up 29 percent by value, or NOK 24.3 billion (USD 2.3 billion, EUR 2.3 billion) compared with the corresponding period of 2021. Norway...
seafoodsource.com
Facing shortages, Thailand to import shrimp from India, Ecuador
Shrimp output in Thailand is expected to fall by half from its peak this year due to disease issues. In response, in August 2022, the Thai government unveiled a plan to import about 10,000 MT of shrimp from Ecuador and India to ease pressure caused by a domestic shortage of product.
