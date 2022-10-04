Shoppers at a Publix store in Spring Hill were evacuated after a man announced that he had a bomb strapped to his body. According to Denise Moloney, public relations manager for the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) shortly after 12:30 pm on Oct. 6 deputies responded to a call that a man wrapped in a blanket told associates at the Publix store at 4158 Mariner Blvd. in Spring Hill that he had a bomb strapped to his body. According to the caller, the man announced that the concealed bomb would explode in 10 minutes time.

SPRING HILL, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO