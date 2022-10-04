ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

LkldNow

Funeral for Slain Deputy Blane Lane Set For Tuesday

The funeral for Polk County Sheriff’s Deputy Blane Lane, who was shot while serving a search warrant early Tuesday morning, is scheduled for Tuesday, October 11, at 10 a.m. at Victory Church in Lakeland. Law enforcement honors, including a helicopter flyover, taps, a bagpipe, and a three-shot volley, will...
LAKELAND, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Polk City crash: 2 people hurt, including juvenile

POLK CITY, Fla. — Two people, including a juvenile, are being taken to the hospital following a crash Friday morning in Polk City, according to the sheriff's office. The crash happened near the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Tavares Road. Only one car is involved, a Polk County Sheriff's...
POLK CITY, FL
wnctimes.com

17-Year-Old Arrested in Shooting of Two Teens

Orange County -- October 8, 2022: On October 5, 2022 the Hillsborough County Sherrif's Office announced that authorities detained a juvenile in connection with the murders of Devin Clark and Lyric Woods. On September 21, 2022 Wnctimes reported the sherrif's office filed a petition for two counts of first-degree murder...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
hernandosun.com

Publix evacuated amid bomb threat

Shoppers at a Publix store in Spring Hill were evacuated after a man announced that he had a bomb strapped to his body. According to Denise Moloney, public relations manager for the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) shortly after 12:30 pm on Oct. 6 deputies responded to a call that a man wrapped in a blanket told associates at the Publix store at 4158 Mariner Blvd. in Spring Hill that he had a bomb strapped to his body. According to the caller, the man announced that the concealed bomb would explode in 10 minutes time.
SPRING HILL, FL
LkldNow

