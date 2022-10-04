Read full article on original website
Related
Funeral for Slain Deputy Blane Lane Set For Tuesday
The funeral for Polk County Sheriff’s Deputy Blane Lane, who was shot while serving a search warrant early Tuesday morning, is scheduled for Tuesday, October 11, at 10 a.m. at Victory Church in Lakeland. Law enforcement honors, including a helicopter flyover, taps, a bagpipe, and a three-shot volley, will...
Man Shot And Killed In Tampa, Hillsborough County Sheriff Investigating
TAMPA, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation in Tampa. On Friday, October 7, 2022, just before 5 p.m., deputies responded to the 3700 block of Coral Drive to a report of a shooting. When deputies arrived, they discovered
iontb.com
Driver arrested for DUI after crashing into a Pinellas deputy assigned to agency DUI unit
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a crash involving a deputy. The crash occurred at approximately 10 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, 2022. The crash occurred at the intersection of US-19 and 70th Avenue N in Pinellas Park. The crash led to the arrest of Michael Belizario,...
Pasco student arrested for threatening school shooting, deputies say
A Pasco County high school student was arrested Thursday and accused of threatening a shooting, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memorial service arrangements announced for fallen Polk County deputy
Memorial service arrangements were announced for fallen Polk County Deputy Blane Lane.
Suspect identified in Tampa shooting that left 1 person dead: HCSO
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said they have identified a suspect in an ongoing homicide investigation.
Polk City crash: 2 people hurt, including juvenile
POLK CITY, Fla. — Two people, including a juvenile, are being taken to the hospital following a crash Friday morning in Polk City, according to the sheriff's office. The crash happened near the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Tavares Road. Only one car is involved, a Polk County Sheriff's...
Woman charged with 2nd-degree murder after Polk County deputy shot, killed
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A woman is facing a charge of second-degree murder after a Polk County deputy was shot and killed by another deputy while they were trying to serve her a warrant. Polk County deputies said Cheryl Williams, 46, is facing 13 felony charges. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
RELATED PEOPLE
wnctimes.com
17-Year-Old Arrested in Shooting of Two Teens
Orange County -- October 8, 2022: On October 5, 2022 the Hillsborough County Sherrif's Office announced that authorities detained a juvenile in connection with the murders of Devin Clark and Lyric Woods. On September 21, 2022 Wnctimes reported the sherrif's office filed a petition for two counts of first-degree murder...
1.2 pounds of fentanyl seized from Spring Hill drug house, deputies say
Hernando County deputies shut down a drug house in Spring Hill Friday afternoon, according to a video release.
fox13news.com
Polk sheriff: 21-year-old deputy fatally shot while serving warrant in Polk City
POLK CITY, Fla. - Loved ones and fellow law enforcement officers are mourning the loss of a 21-year-old Polk County deputy who died following a shooting in Polk City. Sheriff Grady Judd said four deputies were serving a felony warrant around 3 a.m. on Foxtown South for a suspect who failed to appear in court on a meth charge.
Palm Harbor Man Killed In Crash On US-19
PALM HARBOR, Fla. – A 76-year-old Palm Harbor man has died in a crash that happened around 8:30 pm on Thursday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the man was traveling northbound on US-19 and at the intersection of Beacon Groves Boulevard, he
IN THIS ARTICLE
hernandosun.com
Publix evacuated amid bomb threat
Shoppers at a Publix store in Spring Hill were evacuated after a man announced that he had a bomb strapped to his body. According to Denise Moloney, public relations manager for the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) shortly after 12:30 pm on Oct. 6 deputies responded to a call that a man wrapped in a blanket told associates at the Publix store at 4158 Mariner Blvd. in Spring Hill that he had a bomb strapped to his body. According to the caller, the man announced that the concealed bomb would explode in 10 minutes time.
Have you seen her? Orange County deputies searching for missing, endangered woman
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies are asking for the community’s help to find a missing and endangered woman. Deputies said Betty Suazo Avila, 24, who has autism, was last seen Thursday night around 11 p.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Her last known...
fox13news.com
Sheriff Grady Judd gives brief update on deadly deputy-involved shooting
Sheriff Grady Judd gave a two-minute update after one of his deputies was shot and killed Tuesday morning after attempting to serve a warrant in Polk City. He said additional details, including the deputy's identity, will be provided later in the day.
PCSO investigates an officer-involved shooting in Winter Haven
Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Winter Haven on Tuesday around 11:31 a.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Florida sheriff releases new video of teens speeding away in stolen Maserati before deadly crash
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office released new helicopter video of a deadly crash involving three teens who stole a Maserati before speeding from deputies at over 100 mph.
Police: Tarpon Springs High School student escapes attempted abduction; 2 men arrested
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Two men have been arrested after a high school girl in Tarpon Springs told police she was able to escape an attempted abduction on Wednesday morning. Jamichael Williams, 38, and Paul Warren, 65, were each charged with one felony count of false imprisonment, the Tarpon Springs Police Department said.
Suspect In Spring Hill Publix Bomb Threat Arrested
SPRING HILL, Fla. – The man behind the Spring Hill Publix bomb threat is in custody, according to deputies. Investigators say on Thursday at approximately 12:40 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Publix, located at 4158 Mariner Boulevard in Spring Hill, regarding a
Deputies Investigating Incident In Trinity Where A Man Attempted To Make Contact With Juvenile
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a suspicious incident that occurred yesterday in the parking lot of a business in the 1500 block of Little Rd. in Trinity. According to deputies, a juvenile was walking through the parking lot around 6
LkldNow
Lakeland, FL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
937K+
Views
ABOUT
Lkldnow is independent, mobile news to connect you with Lakeland, Fla. By illuminating the community, our aim is to empower Lakeland residents to become more engaged with their community.https://www.lkldnow.com/
Comments / 10