Yankees leave Aroldis Chapman off ALDS roster after skipping workout: 'Stand down and just stay home'
The New York Yankees left reliever Aroldis Chapman off the American League Division Series roster against the Cleveland Guardians after he skipped a mandatory workout.
Yankees' Brian Cashman talks Aaron Judge contract negotiations: 'There’s a pot of gold there'
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman suggested there could be a big amount of money waiting for Aaron Judge in the offseason.
Mets stave off elimination with four-run seventh, do-or-die Game 3 set
The panic meter exploded after Friday's embarrassing loss, but the New York Mets staved off elimination with a huge win over the Padres on Saturday.
Blue Jays' George Springer carted off after colliding with Bo Bichette
George Springer was carted off the Rogers Centre turf after he and Bo Bichette collided on a blooper in shallow center field. Bichette remained in the game
Saudi Arabian minister of state blames high US gas prices on lack of American refinery production
Saudi Arabian minister of state Adel Al-Jubeir says that lack of American refinery production is the cause of high U.S. gas prices on Friday's "Special Report."
Missing Colorado girl Chloe Campbell: JonBenet Ramsey's brother presses Boulder police to find 14-year-old
JonBenet Ramsey's brother is weighing in on the disappearance of Chloe Campbell, a 14-year-old girl who was last seen at Boulder High School more than a week ago.
Dogs that fatally mauled Tennessee toddlers, injured mom were never violent, friend says
Tennessee authorities euthanized a pair of pit bulls that fatally mauled two toddlers and seriously injured their mom when she tried to save them, officials said.
NYPD IDs 4 members of gang as subway attack suspects dressed in neon green bodysuits, all have rap sheets
New York police identified four women who allegedly dressed up in neon-green bodysuits and attacked two women on a subway train last weekend.
Mila Kunis gets booed during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote 'Luckiest Girl Alive' movie
While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! during its stint in Brooklyn, Ukranian-born actress Mila Kunis was booed by the show's audience. On the program to promote her new Netflix thriller, "Luckiest Girl Alive," Kunis began lamenting over a near wardrobe malfunction, as she did not have a bra or underwear to go with her outfit, which featured a transparent dress.
University of Southern Maine students demand professor be replaced for saying only two sexes exist
University of Southern Maine graduate students are demanding that a professor is replaced for allegedly stating that there are only two sexes.
California family kidnapping, murder suspect's brother arrested in connection with crimes
The brother of a Merced, California, man accused of kidnapping and murdering a family of four has been arrested for criminal conspiracy and other charges.
Texas mom sentenced to life after pleading guilty to murder of bedridden daughter she left alone to go party
A Texas mother accused of killing her 7-year-old bedridden daughter by leaving her home alone to go party pleaded guilty to murder last week and was sentenced to life in prison.
Las Vegas stabbing suspect is in US illegally, has criminal record in California: source
The man accused of stabbing eight people on the Las Vegas Strip, killing two of them, is an illegal immigrant from Guatemala, sources said.
Mother of TikTok star Sania Khan, killed in murder-suicide, sues apartment building for wrongful death
The mother of a TikTok photographer who was killed by her husband in a murder-suicide in July is suing her daughter's apartment building for negligence.
Alabama man allegedly poured boiling water down baby's throat while out on bond for domestic violence charge
An Alabama man is accused of allegedly pouring boiling water down the throat of his 1-year-old baby while out on bond for a 2020 domestic violence charge.
JonBenet's Ramsey's brother takes aim at Boulder police after Denver police solve cold-case murder
JonBenet Ramsey's half- brother said it's a 'shame' the Boulder Police Department 'refused' help from the Denver Police Department in solving his sister's 1996 murder case.
Chicago man allegedly shot, killed 2 people at party while on bond for attempted murder, prosecutors say
A Chicago man was out on bail for attempted murder when he allegedly killed two men in separate incidents during a party, prosecutors said.
Late-night comedy flounders in ratings as Colbert, Kimmel, others openly root for Democrats, shred Republicans
There has been a fundamental transformation of the late-night comedy landscape ever since Donald Trump was elected president, causing TV hosts to alienate half the country.
Las Vegas Strip deadly stabbing suspect identified
The Las Vegas Police Department identified the suspect believed to be responsible for fatally stabbing two people outside the Wynn Hotel on Las Vegas Boulevard Thursday.
As Putin turns 70 former insider: 'Hitler didn't use chemical weapons, because he ran out of time'
As Putin turns 70, Mikhail Khodorkovsky, author of "The Russia Conundrum" warns that Putin is part of a 'gangster entourage,' and warns that Putin is being egged on by extremist forces.
