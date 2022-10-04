Trump Sued CNN For Defamation

Donnie seems to be attempting to recoup some funds. According to Bloomberg, “Trump is suing media platform CNN for Defamation.” In the lawsuit he claims, “CNN has escalated a campaign of a libel and slander against him recently because it fears he’ll run for re-election in 2024.”

While CNN hasn’t made a public statement about the lawsuit against them, it is alleged that Donnie is suing for a whopping $475 million dollars in damages. According to sources in Trump’s camp, “he feels it is time for the media outlet to finally pay for their wrong doing.”

Source: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-10-03/trump-sues-cnn-for-defamation-saying-network-fears-he-ll-run

