Trump Sued CNN For Defamation

By JayCee
 5 days ago

Source: PAUL J. RICHARDS / Getty

Donnie seems to be attempting to recoup some funds. According to Bloomberg, “Trump is suing media platform CNN for Defamation.” In the lawsuit he claims, “CNN has escalated a campaign of a libel and slander against him recently because it fears he’ll run for re-election in 2024.”

While CNN hasn’t made a public statement about the lawsuit against them, it is alleged that Donnie is suing for a whopping $475 million dollars in damages. According to sources in Trump’s camp, “he feels it is time for the media outlet to finally pay for their wrong doing.”

Source: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-10-03/trump-sues-cnn-for-defamation-saying-network-fears-he-ll-run

