roi-nj.com
JLL arranges $32.45M for 143-unit Rail at Bound Brook, located in Opportunity Zone
JLL Capital Markets arranged $32.45 million in construction financing for the Rail at Bound Brook, a to-be-constructed, 143-unit, midrise, transit-oriented community, according to a Thursday announcement from the Red Bank-based firm. JLL represented the sponsorship, a joint venture between Denholtz Properties and Redwood Real Estate Group, to secure a three-year,...
Two more NJ Pathways industry collaboratives gather for team-building and best practice sharing
About 80 leaders in the health services industry participated this week in the in-person “New Jersey Pathways to Career Opportunities: Health Services Collaborative Meeting” at the Moses Center at Bergen Community College in Paramus, which was organized by the New Jersey Council of County Colleges, according to a Thursday announcement.
NAI Hanson’s 3Q Industrial Report: Record-high pricing and low vacancies across market
NAI James E. Hanson recently released its 3Q 2022 Industrial Report detailing leasing and sales data for key industrial submarkets. Not surprising, findings showed northern and central New Jersey’s industrial market remained strong through the third quarter. Led by unwavering demand for well-located and easily accessible warehouses and distribution...
New Jersey Pride Chamber of Commerce hosts 1st-ever LGBT+ Health & Wellness Fair, Saturday, Oct. 15
Come join the New Jersey Pride Chamber of Commerce during its first-ever LGBT+ Health & Wellness Fair. The general public, chamber members, Kean University students and allies are welcome to attend the fair — free entrance and parking. This event will feature around 20 area vendors, free giveaways, mental and physical health resources and the New Jersey Department of Health will be on-site to administer free monkeypox vaccinations, HIV testing and COVID vaccinations — no appointment necessary.
Vantage Commercial announces successful lease at Millside Plaza
Cherry Hill-based Vantage Commercial on Friday announced it leased a former Panera space to ANISE Vietnamese Cuisine in Millside Plaza in Delran. Mike Gries, adviser, and Corinne Giletto, director of client services, represented ANISE in the transaction. The Vietnamese cuisine restaurant joins a roster of strong national co-tenants in the...
Goins, executive director of Salem Health & Wellness Foundation, announces retirement; DiLorenzo assumes role
After 19-years of dedicated service to Salem County residents, Brenda Goins, executive director of Salem Health Wellness Foundation, has announced her retirement and, as of this week, Paul DiLorenzo has assumed the role. Under Goins’ leadership, the foundation has expanded its areas of interest to include the matching gift program;...
