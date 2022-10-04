Come join the New Jersey Pride Chamber of Commerce during its first-ever LGBT+ Health & Wellness Fair. The general public, chamber members, Kean University students and allies are welcome to attend the fair — free entrance and parking. This event will feature around 20 area vendors, free giveaways, mental and physical health resources and the New Jersey Department of Health will be on-site to administer free monkeypox vaccinations, HIV testing and COVID vaccinations — no appointment necessary.

