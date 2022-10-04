ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longtime "Days of Our Lives" viewers will remember Lexie Carver and her very interesting life. Lexie was first introduced in Salem in July 1987, with Cyndi James Gossett portraying the character, per Soaps in Depth. Later, Angelique De Windt stepped into the role, as well as Shellye Broughton. Finally, in 1993, Renée Jones took over and spent decades as Lexie.
Rosie O'Donnell is opening up about the time her daughter Dakota requested to speak with her birth mother, whom she called "the lady whose tummy I was in." The TV personality, 60, recounts the moving moment in an emotional essay written in this week's issue of PEOPLE, out Friday. In the essay, O'Donnell shares her journey in raising her daughter Dakota, 9½, who was diagnosed with autism at age 2½ in 2016.
Kathie Lee Gifford became a grandma in May when son Cody, 30, and his wife Erika Brown welcomed son Frank Michael Kathie Lee Gifford is loving life as a grandma. The former daytime host, 69, posted a cozy photo on Instagram Thursday where she's sitting in an armchair in a robe with her dog on her lap and grandson Frank Michael sleeping against her chest. "What a lovely way to spend an autumn day! Sending all of you blessings and love," she captioned the sweet photo. The 4-month-old is the first...
Heather Locklear, 60, Steps Out In Torn Overalls As She Runs Errands With Dog In Rare Photos

Heather Locklear, 60, enjoyed some time outdoors with her cute dog, Mister, while out in Calabasas on Sept. 12. The Uptown Girls actress’ outing is a rare sight since she has not graced a red carpet in nearly a year! Heather, whose birthday is coming up on Sept. 25, sported a casual and comfortable look (which you can see HERE) while she ran errands on Monday. The blonde bombshell wore a white tank top paired with olive green overalls that were heavily ripped on the legs. She also opted for complete comfort with a pair of black strappy sandals.
Country Singer Ties the Knot in Riverfront Nashville Wedding

Renee Blair is a married woman! A year after she first donned her stunning engagement ring, and after five years of dating, the country singer tied the knot to her long-time boyfriend Jordan Schmidt at Oakley Hall at Riverview in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday, 24, the newlyweds exchanging vows in front of a roster of guests that included Mitchell Tenpenny, Katie Stevens, The Band Camino, HARDY, Polow da Don, and Dan Smyers of Dan + Shay.
Robin Wright Files for Divorce After Four Years of Marriage

House of Cards actress Robin Wright has filed for divorce from husband Clément Giraudet citing “irreconcilable differences”, according to TMZ. The site said Wright filed documents listing the date of separation as July 31st. Wright and Clement, a Saint Laurent executive, were married for 4 years but did not have any children together. “Pursuant to the parties’ post-nuptial agreement, all assets are his/her separate property,” Wright said in the docs. The pair met in 2017 before marrying in France in August 2018. Wright married her first husband Dane Witherspoon in 1986 after meeting on the set of Santa Barbara but they divorced two years later. She then became involved with Sean Penn in 1989. They married in 1996 after having two children, daughter Dylan and son Hopper, and were married for 14 years before divorcing in 2010.
David Letterman, 75, Admits He’s Devastated After Son Harry, 18, Goes Off To College

“They tell me he’s in college,” said David Letterman when joking about his son, Harry, during an appearance on the Sept. 28 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! During this rare return to late-night television, David, 75, spoke about his feelings after his 18-year-old son began college. “The separation of the kid leaving home, I thought it would be nothing, but it’s devastating,” said Letterman. “Am I the only one that feels that way?” he asked the audience, which responded with sympathy for the late-night icon.
