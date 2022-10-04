Read full article on original website
Related
Miranda Lambert On Having Kids With Husband Brendan McLoughlin: “Puppies Are Great Birth Control”
When Miranda Lambert got married to New York police officer Brendan McLoughlin a few years ago, they each gained more than just a spouse. Along with Miranda came her 13+ dogs, and for McLoughlin, he’s the father of a young boy named Landon. “I got the dogs, you got...
PETS・
How Shania Twain Discovered Her Ex-Husband Was Having an Affair
Shania Twain opened up about her career and life. Here's what she said about her ex-husband and how she found out he was cheating.
Carrie Underwood Flies Solo On The Red Carpet Of CMT Giants Event As Marriage To Mike Fisher Crumbles — See Photos
Trouble in paradise? Carrie Underwood looked gorgeous when she attended the taping of CMT Giants on Monday, September 12, in Nashville, Tenn., but one person was noticeably absent: her husband, Mike Fisher. The blonde beauty rocked a light blue dress with stars on it. Article continues below advertisement. Scroll through...
Tim McGraw Couldn’t Adore Faith Hill More in This Lovey-Dovey Birthday Post
Happy birthday, Faith Hill! The country singer turns 55 on Wednesday (Sept. 21), and her adoring husband, Tim McGraw, wrote quite the tribute to his bride to share on social media. The "Down on the Farm" singer created a slideshow of pictures set to his song "My Best Friend," showing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Country Singer Luke Bell’s Cause of Death Revealed After He Was Found Dead at Age 32
Country star Luke Bell‘s cause of death has been revealed. The “Jealous Guy” singer died of an accidental fentanyl overdose, according to a toxicology report from the Pima County Medical Examiner’s office obtained by Us Weekly. The Kentucky native went missing in Tucson, Arizona last month...
The Tragic Death Of Days Of Our Lives' Lexie Carver
Longtime "Days of Our Lives" viewers will remember Lexie Carver and her very interesting life. Lexie was first introduced in Salem in July 1987, with Cyndi James Gossett portraying the character, per Soaps in Depth. Later, Angelique De Windt stepped into the role, as well as Shellye Broughton. Finally, in 1993, Renée Jones took over and spent decades as Lexie.
Miranda Lambert ‘Promised’ Husband Brendan McLoughlin He Could Come Onstage in Las Vegas
Miranda Lambert kicked off her Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas residency on Friday night (Sept. 23), but she's still got plenty of surprises up her sleeve for the shows ahead: And one of them just might be an appearance from her fan-favorite husband, Brendan McLoughlin. McLoughlin's been known to enjoy sharing...
Rosie O'Donnell on the Moment Daughter Dakota Asked to Speak to Her Birth Mother: 'I Was in Tears'
Rosie O'Donnell is opening up about the time her daughter Dakota requested to speak with her birth mother, whom she called "the lady whose tummy I was in." The TV personality, 60, recounts the moving moment in an emotional essay written in this week's issue of PEOPLE, out Friday. In the essay, O'Donnell shares her journey in raising her daughter Dakota, 9½, who was diagnosed with autism at age 2½ in 2016.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kathie Lee Gifford Shares Photo of Sweet 'Autumn Day' Cuddling with 4-Month-Old Grandson Frankie
Kathie Lee Gifford became a grandma in May when son Cody, 30, and his wife Erika Brown welcomed son Frank Michael Kathie Lee Gifford is loving life as a grandma. The former daytime host, 69, posted a cozy photo on Instagram Thursday where she's sitting in an armchair in a robe with her dog on her lap and grandson Frank Michael sleeping against her chest. "What a lovely way to spend an autumn day! Sending all of you blessings and love," she captioned the sweet photo. The 4-month-old is the first...
Wynonna Judd Says Husband Cactus Is the 'Most Tough and Tender Man' She's Ever Met: 'Trust Him with My Life'
As she continues to grieve the loss of her mother Naomi, Wynonna Judd has a solid support system to lean on — with none more supportive than her husband. Judd, 58, opens up to PEOPLE in this week's issue about her special bond with Cactus Moser, 65, whom she married in 2012 after decades of friendship.
Willie Nelson Speaks Out About Death of His Friend Loretta Lynn—“I’ll Miss Her A Lot”
The world mourned on October 4 when news broke about the passing of country icon, Loretta Lynn. The “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” died peacefully in her sleep at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennesee, her family shared in a statement. “Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully...
Most Disastrous ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Partners Ever!
Problems in the ballroom — and backstage! From Kim Kardashian and Mark Ballas, to Hope Solo and Maksim Chmerkovskiy, browse through some of the worst 'Dancing With the Stars' partners ever!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This blooper from 'The Carol Burnett Show' is still one of the funniest outtakes in TV history
Vicki Lawrence dropped a perfectly timed a-bomb.
Heather Locklear, 60, Steps Out In Torn Overalls As She Runs Errands With Dog In Rare Photos
Heather Locklear, 60, enjoyed some time outdoors with her cute dog, Mister, while out in Calabasas on Sept. 12. The Uptown Girls actress’ outing is a rare sight since she has not graced a red carpet in nearly a year! Heather, whose birthday is coming up on Sept. 25, sported a casual and comfortable look (which you can see HERE) while she ran errands on Monday. The blonde bombshell wore a white tank top paired with olive green overalls that were heavily ripped on the legs. She also opted for complete comfort with a pair of black strappy sandals.
Popculture
Country Singer Ties the Knot in Riverfront Nashville Wedding
Renee Blair is a married woman! A year after she first donned her stunning engagement ring, and after five years of dating, the country singer tied the knot to her long-time boyfriend Jordan Schmidt at Oakley Hall at Riverview in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday, 24, the newlyweds exchanging vows in front of a roster of guests that included Mitchell Tenpenny, Katie Stevens, The Band Camino, HARDY, Polow da Don, and Dan Smyers of Dan + Shay.
Valerie Bertinelli Selling Rings, Shoes She Wore in 2011 Wedding to Tom Vitale: 'Bad Memories Attached'
Valerie Bertinelli is parting ways with the shoes she wore to wed ex Tom Vitale. The Food Network host — who filed for divorce from Vitale in May after they legally separated in November 2021 — posted a photo of a few items she's handing over to luxury marketplace The RealReal.
Crystal Gayle Makes a Statement After the Death of Her Sister, Loretta Lynn
Country legend Loretta Lynn died on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the age of 90, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. Many artists have shared tributes to Lynn in the wake of her passing, and the singer's sister and fellow country star Crystal Gayle also wanted to say something publicly about the loss of her sister.
Simon Cowell walks ‘AGT’ red carpet with his son, 8, and fiancée Lauren Silverman
Simon Cowell’s latest red carpet appearance was a family affair!. Cowell, 62, arrived at the “America’s Got Talent” season 17 live show in Pasadena, California, on Tuesday with his fiancée, Lauren Silverman, and their 8-year-old son, Eric. The famously acerbic TV personality was all smiles...
Robin Wright Files for Divorce After Four Years of Marriage
House of Cards actress Robin Wright has filed for divorce from husband Clément Giraudet citing “irreconcilable differences”, according to TMZ. The site said Wright filed documents listing the date of separation as July 31st. Wright and Clement, a Saint Laurent executive, were married for 4 years but did not have any children together. “Pursuant to the parties’ post-nuptial agreement, all assets are his/her separate property,” Wright said in the docs. The pair met in 2017 before marrying in France in August 2018. Wright married her first husband Dane Witherspoon in 1986 after meeting on the set of Santa Barbara but they divorced two years later. She then became involved with Sean Penn in 1989. They married in 1996 after having two children, daughter Dylan and son Hopper, and were married for 14 years before divorcing in 2010.
David Letterman, 75, Admits He’s Devastated After Son Harry, 18, Goes Off To College
“They tell me he’s in college,” said David Letterman when joking about his son, Harry, during an appearance on the Sept. 28 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! During this rare return to late-night television, David, 75, spoke about his feelings after his 18-year-old son began college. “The separation of the kid leaving home, I thought it would be nothing, but it’s devastating,” said Letterman. “Am I the only one that feels that way?” he asked the audience, which responded with sympathy for the late-night icon.
People
336K+
Followers
54K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0