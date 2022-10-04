Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cleveland19.com
Lorain police shoot and kill armed suspect Friday
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain police said the armed suspect who was shot by officers Friday morning on the city’s westside has died. According to a press release from police, there was an incident Thursday with 49-year-old Christopher Allen Boggess at the Lorain Police Department records window where he became irate and threatened officers after being asked to leave.
huroninsider.com
Woman allegedly found with cocaine while being arrested for OVI
SANDUSKY – A Michigan woman was arrested and charged with two felonies after she was allegedly found with cocaine while being arrested for OVI on Monday night. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, on West Washington Street, an officer began to notice a gold Chevrolet Blazer that was quickly increasing and decreasing speed and swerving between lanes. Police pulled the vehicle at the Tiffin Avenue and West Adams Street intersection. According to the report, while the vehicle was pulling over, it came to the shoulder of the road, continued slowly over a grassy area, and stopped in a side parking spot with its driver side tires in the main roadway.
wktn.com
Woman Arrested After Drug Operation in Wyandot County
The Wyandot County Special Response team served a residential search warrant at 450 Township Highway 43 Nevada this past Wednesday. According to a release from Wyandot County Sheriff Todd Frey, three females were located inside the residence, and they were detained on suspicion of possession and trafficking in drugs. Detectives...
crawfordcountynow.com
One person arrested for drugs in Wyandot County
NEVADA—On Wednesday, The Wyandot County Special Response Team served a residential search warrant at 450 Township Highway 43, Nevada, Ohio. Three females were located inside the residence and detained on suspicion of possession and trafficking in drugs. The Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit and the METRICH Enforcement Unit conducted...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
peakofohio.com
Wellness check leads to arrest of wanted man
Bellefontaine Police were called out for a wellness check Tuesday night which led to an arrest. Officers went to a house on Walker Street to check the well-being of a resident. When they arrived, the man who came to the door was identified by officers as Randall Lowrance, Jr. of...
cleveland19.com
Huron County motorcyclist killed in hit-skip crash, suspect arrested after manhunt
HURON COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A motorcyclist was thrown from his motorcycle after being rear-ended in a hit-skip crash on SR-61 near SR-601 around 8:39 p.m. Wednesday, according to OSHP. Officials said that Chad Holbrook, 49, was driving a 2007 Chevy truck northbound on SR-61 when he rear-ended Benjamin Curtis...
Police: 2 shot on I-71 in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were shot on Interstate 71 in north Columbus Friday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police received calls about a shooting on the highway near Schrock Road at 6:22 p.m. Police said one person was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in...
Man arrested after allegedly fleeing scene of deadly motorcycle crash in Norwalk
NORWALK, Ohio — A 49-year-old man has been arrested after authorities say he fled the scene of a deadly motorcycle crash in Norwalk on Wednesday night, resulting in what's being called an "extensive manhunt." Authorities say it was around 8:39 p.m. when Chad Holbrook of Norwalk was driving a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wktn.com
Kenton Woman Injured in Wednesday Evening Crash
An injury accident occurred this past Wednesday evening in the area of State Route 309 and Township Road 225 in Goshen Township. According to information released late Thursday from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, Mark Duffy of rural Kenton was traveling Northbound on 225 and failed to stop for the stop sign at State Route 309.
Former police officer sentenced to prison for planting cocaine, falsifying documents
COLUMBUS — A former Columbus police officer is now facing time in prison, according to our news partners at WBNS. Steven Rosser, 46, was given 18 months in prison Thursday for violating the civil rights of a person he was investigating in February 2022. Rosser was employed with the...
huroninsider.com
Man accused of injuring 10-month-old child
SANDUSKY – A 38-year-old man was arrested at Firelands Regional Medical Center on Thursday night after he allegedly injured his 10-month-old child. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, police responded to to the hospital for a child abuse case. When police arrived, according to the report, they learned that Jullian Milton had caused injuries to his child.
VIDEO: Train derailment in Sandusky closes underpass
A train derailment Saturday afternoon has closed the Columbus Avenue underpass, the city reported on Twitter.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
huroninsider.com
One killed after car fails to yield at stop sign
BELLEVUE – One man was killed Thursday morning following a fatal crash on Section Line 30 at Young Road in Lyme Township. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when Todd Enderle, 62, of Milan, was driving a red 2012 Chevy Silverado westbound on Young Road and failed to yield at a stop sign. Enderle was hit on the driver’s side by Paul Kanney, 32, of Shelby, who was driving a 2016 Dodge Ram northbound on Section Line 30. Following the collision, both vehicles came to rest off the northwest corner of the intersection.
wktn.com
Drivers Treated at Scene of Crash Monday Afternoon
Two drivers escaped with minor injuries after a crash that occurred this past Monday afternoon in the 15,000 block of U.S. 68 south of Kenton. According to information from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, Daniel Wildermuth, of Lewistown, attempted to pass a truck pulling farm equipment and being operated by Seth Creamer, of Kenton, at the same time that vehicle was turning left.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus police searching for 3 suspects wanted in Linden murder
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are looking for three men who are wanted for murder in the death of a 38-year-old man. On Friday, September 23, officers were called to the area of East Hudson Street around 1 p.m. on a report of a shooting. 38-year-old Mario Copeland...
Columbus man wanted in Ross County accused of injuring deputy
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man accused of injuring a sheriff’s deputy is wanted by the Ross County Sheriff’s Office. Davon L. Rayford, 26, ran away from Ross County Common Pleas Court and injured a deputy, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office Tuesday. A warrant was filed for Rayford’s arrest. Prosecutors […]
Man shot after road rage incident in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is hospitalized after being shot in a road rage incident in north Columbus Tuesday evening. Columbus police said the shooting happened near Cleveland Avenue and Belcher Road at approximately 7:36 p.m. The victim, who suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, drove himself to the hospital, where he was […]
Woman dies after being run over on Bethel Road
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An unidentified woman was struck and run over by a vehicle, then later died Thursday night. The woman was crossing Bethel Rd. around 11:45 p.m. Thursday when she was hit and killed by a car on Bethel Rd. between McKitrick Rd. and Dierker Rd. She was transported to a nearby hospital […]
Ohio woman found guilty in husband’s death
“She was very unsteady on her feet,” Whittaker said. “She had glassy and bloodshot eyes; she was slurring her speech incredibly bad to the point I had to ask her to repeat two or three times.”
One injured in crash between tow truck, tractor in Crawford County
TOD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was injured after a crash involving a tow truck and a farm tractor Monday morning in Crawford County. According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at approximately 8:39 a.m. on a bridge on Lincoln Highway near Hensing Road. A Massey Ferguson farm tractor, driven by […]
Comments / 0