Minnesota State

Social Security payment: Benefit check worth up to $1,657 to be sent out for October in just eight days

By Asher Notheis
 5 days ago

R ecipients of Social Security benefits will only need to wait a little more than a week before their monthly payments worth up to $1,657 are sent to them.

This month's round of Social Security payments will begin on Oct. 12, with payments starting with people who have their birthdays between the first and 10th of a month. Payments to Social Security recipients are given depending on their birth dates, according to a calendar from the Social Security Administration.

HEALTHCARE WORKERS IN MINNESOTA TO RECEIVE 'HERO PAY'

People who have their birthdays on a later date will need to wait one or two weeks before they receive their payments. For people born between the 11th and 20th of a month, they will receive their payment on Oct. 19, and people born between the 21st and 31st of a month will get paid on Oct. 26.

zimmytws/Getty Images/iStockphoto
United States capitol in Washington DC with a Social Security card and money


Benefit payments range from $377.35 to $1,672, depending on the status of the beneficiary, while retired workers can earn payments of as much as $1,682 a month depending on income level, according to the SSA.

Social Security payments differ from Supplemental Security Income payments because Social Security benefit programs are “entitlement” programs paid for with Social Security taxes that are put into special trust funds. People can qualify to receive Social Security payments based on their work history or the history of their spouse or parents, according to the SSA. SSI, on the other hand, is described as a needs-based program that is intended for people with limited income and resources and does not require work credits to be eligible for it.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

A person can receive both Social Security and SSI, but anyone who receives SSI must report changes in his or her living arrangements and income to the SSA. Additionally, people who receive both forms of payment will receive SSI on the first of a month and Social Security on the third, unless the third falls on a weekend, in which they will receive their payment on the Friday before the third.

Comments / 46

Billy Mcgriff
4d ago

I just don't believe it they said that last month like frr why tell ppl these lies if so ppl would got letters. bt okay

Reply
11
Lucinda Perez
4d ago

Newsbreak 😞all they post is scammers,lies. I'm deleting them. I thought they would post news that are interesting to us Americans that vote in the USA...

Reply(1)
5
AP_000957.161ad78a04e540a584a6f21daf9087c2.1805
4d ago

What the hell is this about? My payment comes on the third of every month, always has. They don’t give that amount to everyone either. I only get 694a month and have never gotten anything else.

Reply(2)
3
