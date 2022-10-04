Spartanburg man dies after early-morning crash

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A 28-year-old man died early Tuesday morning when his car crashed into a tree in Spartanburg.

The crash happened in the 100 block of Camelot Drive just before 2 a.m.

Spartanburg Police said the car ran off the road, struck a tree, and burst into flames.

The driver, Martavius Smith, died at the scene of the crash.

The Spartanburg Police Department is investigating the crash.

