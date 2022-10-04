ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

CHSL settles on alignment with Toledo schools in powerhouse Central Division

By By Steve Junga / The Blade
 2 days ago

After months of discussion, the Detroit-area based Catholic High School League has settled on a seven-team football alignment for the 2023 season that will include Toledo's three Catholic-school teams in the league's powerhouse Central Division.

Central Catholic, St. Francis de Sales, and St. John's Jesuit — currently members of Ohio's Three River Athletic Conference — will blend with four historically powerhouse programs that have combined to win 31 Michigan state championships and had 20 other state runner-up finishes since a playoff format was adopted in 1975: defending Michigan Division 2 state champion Warren De La Salle, Novi Detroit Catholic Central, Birmingham Brother Rice, and Orchard Lake St. Mary's.

“That is exactly what I expected it to be when we agreed to join,” Central Catholic head football coach and athletic director Greg Dempsey said. “This is as much of a meat-grinder league that anybody can go through in football.

“When you look at what those four teams from Michigan bring to the table, and what our three teams from down here will add, there are no easy weeks in that Central Division starting next year.”

The decision was made by the CHSL membership, and after there were no final appeals from any of the seven schools, the alignment was set for 2023.

The league is in the process of creating a 2023 division schedule, and the seven teams will need to fill their non-division dates.

The plan from the get-go was to put the Toledo schools in the Central Division for all sports, including Notre Dame and St. Ursula, according to CHSL director Vic Michaels.

“When we had our initial talks with the Toledo schools, we felt at that time that what was best for all of them, in all sports, was to go into our Central Division for all sports, boys and girls. … That's going to be a pretty good football league for sure, and a very good basketball and volleyball league.”

The opposition presents a challenging future for Toledo's three teams, which were left without a league when TRAC members Clay, Findlay, Fremont Ross, and Whitmer all announced exits from that conference to join an expanded Northern Lakes League beginning with the 2023-24 school year.

“The Central Division will be a highly competitive division that we look forward to competing in,” St. John's football coach Larry McDaniel said. “I think it will be interesting to see how we are able to combine the schools in two different states.”

The fit was not viewed as optimal for all three Toledo schools.

“We would have preferred and felt we currently fit much better in the AA Division,” St. Francis athletic director Justin Edgell said.

For football, in this 2022 season, the CHSL also has a three-team AA Division, a five-team Intersectional-1 Division, and a six-team Intersectional-2 Division.

Michaels added the CHSL protocol over the years is to evaluate the programs for all boys and girls sports after each school year and determine whether given teams would be better suited in a higher or lower division within the CHSL.

“We'll see if there are schools — whether they're ours or the Toledo schools — that just don't belong in those divisions anymore,” Michaels said. “Each year we evaluate each [sports] season. We look at the results, and what they're doing at the sub-varsity level. We don't want somebody playing in a division where they're not capable of competing. Not necessarily just wins and losses, but whether they can compete or not.

“It may appear to be difficult for some schools, but we'll see after one year what it looks like, and if we have to adjust from there then we certainly will.”

At the outset, based on recent history, Central Catholic seems to be the best suited Toledo team to compete for a CHSL Central Division title.

Central Catholic had already scheduled its Week 1 and Week 2 nonleague games for 2023, opening at future NLL member Findlay. The second week the Irish have contracted to play Whitmer, with the home team yet to be determined based on who and where the Panthers play in Week 1.

Dempsey the decision on an alignment was something of a relief after a lengthy wait.

“Once you get definitive answers it always helps,” he added. “It's good to know where we're going to be, and now you can start scheduling.”

St. John's will open 2023 by hosting Dublin Coffman in Week 1 and playing at Anthony Wayne in Week 2.

With the seven-team alignment — and Ohio opening its 10-week regular season a week ahead of Michigan's nine-week regular season — the Central Division games will be played between Ohio's Weeks 3-9 (2-8 for Michigan), with each team having a bye week in this span where it must find a non-Central Division opponent.

For the final week's games (Ohio's Week 10 and Michigan's Week 9), the CHSL will find opponents for each team with the caveat being that the first-place team automatically earns a spot at Detroit’s Ford Field in the league's Prep Bowl, which in 2023 will be played at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 21.

Michaels said that in recent years the top teams from the Central and AA divisions have played in the Prep Bowl, but for the 2023 season the CHSL might decide to have the top two Central Division teams compete for a second time in that special championship game. That is to be determined at the CHSL's upcoming Nov. 8 board meeting.

Michigan Daily

The Lima News

Education
