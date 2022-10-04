Read full article on original website
Bob N Jean Taylor
5d ago
Story Left out how they got it from who and who supervised the application ? Need prosecution but as usual no consequences for the rich and powerful . In America only thing that matters in a lot of peoples minds are $$$$$ no ethics .No conscience .
Myles Murphy
5d ago
yet fresh produce grown in Mexico and contaminated with E Coli is being allowed to be sold in stores with any recalls happening only after people get sick
Growler Wolf
5d ago
What in gods name would anyone use human waste for fertilizer ?
Carvana dealer has license suspended by state of Michigan
NOVI, MI – As of Oct 7, the Michigan Department of State (MDOS) has suspended the license of an Oakland County vehicle dealer for what it is calling imminent harm to the public. Carvana LLC, located at 26890 Adell Center Drive in Novi and owned by Paul W. Breaux,...
The top 50 apple varieties grown in Michigan
Roughly 44% of Michigan’s apple trees are either Galas or Honeycrisps – yet despite their dominance, the state is known for its variety of apple types. Michigan had nearly 15 million apple trees in 2018, according to the most recent data available from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. There were 49 different types of apples in Michigan in 2018 with at least 1,000 trees at state apple farms.
Urgent Warning Issued Over Grocery Stores Selling Produce That May Be Contaminated With Human Waste
Health officials are urging consumers to be extra vigilant with their produce purchases. On Oct. 3, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) issued a concerning consumer advisory concerning the Kuntry Gardens after it was found that produce and other products containing produce from the Homer, Michigan-based company may be contaminated with human waste.
Hello, Ann Arbor: 2 public health hazards involving human waste; no turning on red lights
Having a quaint downtown to amble through is a blessing. But it’s not always a walk in the park in Ann Arbor. Maintaining a peaceful balance between cars, cyclists and pedestrians can be tricky. This week, Ann Arbor City Council banned red-light turns at 50 intersections in the city in an effort to reduce collisions. Hopefully this makes it a little safer to both drive and walk downtown.
Kalamazoo factory will have to pay fine to resolve repeated air quality violations
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The Graphic Packaging International factory in Kalamazoo is facing escalated enforcement from the state of Michigan that will include a monetary penalty to resolve, a spokesperson from Michigan’s department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette. On Thursday, Oct. 6, the Michigan Department of...
Michigan poised to ramp up efforts against black-market marijuana
Police and marijuana haven’t always been friends, so it’s somewhat unexpected that a former law man would be leading Michigan’s commercial marijuana industry. But that’s what’s happened. Brian Hanna, named acting director of the Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Sept. 15,...
College instructor challenges police chief in Kalamazoo County board race
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A Democrat and college instructor is facing a Republican who serves as an area police chief and village manager, in a race for a seat on the Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners. Republican Jeff Heppler and Democrat Luke Howell are competing in the upcoming Nov. 8 election...
nbc25news.com
FOOD ALERT: Farm in Michigan used human waste to treat produce, officials warn
LANSING, Mich. - A Michigan farm used human waster to treat produce, and officials are warning the public. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) is advising consumers not to eat any Kuntry Gardens produce or products containing produce from Kuntry Gardens of Homer, MI, as it may be contaminated with raw, untreated human waste. All product is expected to be labeled under the name Kuntry Gardens.
Ancient instruments? Mastodons? These 12 University of Michigan museums have it all
ANN ARBOR, MI - Michigan’s state motto translates to, “If you seek a pleasant peninsula, look about you.”. Replace peninsula with museums, and that pretty well describes the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. There are 12 museums across campus, ranging from natural history to archaeology to ancient...
2 Michigan counties move to high COVID risk as state levels hold
Northern Michigan saw an increase in coronavirus transmission over the last week, including two counties that moved into the high level, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state saw an increase of one high transmission county and nine medium transmission counties between Sept. 29 and...
Kalamazoo puts sensors on employees to investigate source of toxic gas at treatment plant
KALAMAZOO, MI — In a shift of focus from one toxic chemical to others, the city of Kalamazoo has hired an industrial hygienist to help find the source of elevated levels of formaldehyde and other chemicals found at the wastewater treatment plant earlier this year. The city’s public services...
Jellyfish sighting in Brighton pond is a rare, sporadic event, expert says
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI – A recent spotting of a jellyfish near Brighton apparently isn’t the state’s first discovery of this marine animal. The aquatic creature found in oceans all over the world was recently spotted in Spring Mill Pond in the Island Lake Recreation Area near Brighton by Coulter Mitchell, a FOX 2 Detroit photojournalist. The jellyfish discovered is believed to be a freshwater jellyfish indigenous to the Yangtze River valley in China.
bigrapidsdailynews.com
Sheriff's Corner: New 'tranq dope' drug hitting local communities
If the continuing fight against Methamphetamine, Opioids, specifically Heroin and Fentanyl, wasn’t enough, information of a new drug that is more deadly and with no antidote has begun to haunt the lives of those who use it and their loved ones who are sometimes left to pick up the pieces. Xylazine is a non- opioid animal tranquilizer, which is being mixed into Michigan street drugs, making the already deadly supply more dangerous, according to toxicologists and researchers. Xylazine is not approved by the Food and Drug Administration for human use. It cannot be purchased without a prescription or having a veterinary license.
Falafel sold at ALDI recalled due to possible E. coli link to illnesses in Michigan, other states
Two falafel products sold are ALDI are being recalled due to a possible link to E. coli illnesses in Michigan other other states. The Centers for Disease Control, in a Friday, Oct. 7 advisory, said that Cuisine Innovations issued a recall Oct. 6 for Earth Grown frozen falafel. ALDI has...
MLive interviews the top candidates: Your guide to Michigan politics
There’s nothing like waking up on a bright Sunday morning, taking a deep breath of crisp fall air and savoring a moment of quietude with a hot cup of coffee in hand. With less than one month before the midterm election I, admittedly, will be clinging to those moments with a bit of desperation.
Milk, pickles and a pipeline: W. MI’s $65M opportunity
A decade after fairlife launched its specialized milk product line, the company has grown to include hundreds of people in Coopersville, according to plant director Phil LaMothe.
Massive groundwater contamination plume continues to spread in Ann Arbor area
"At this point, we're concerned it will affect the value of the property but more concerned that it will start affecting people's health," Elaine Brock said outside her home in Scio Township.
Michigan marijuana reformers praise Biden for ‘first big domino’ on path to federal legalization
Federal reluctance to catch up with Michigan and most of the nation regarding marijuana policy wavered this week. President’s Joe Biden’s announcement signaling a shift in strict federal marijuana policy won’t have any immediate impact on most Michigan residents, but it’s still receiving praise from Michigan marijuana reformers.
See fall 2022 enrollment numbers for school districts serving Kalamazoo County
Kalamazoo Public Schools experienced a slight drop in enrollment this fall while Portage saw a slight increase, based on numbers collected Wednesday, Oct. 5, the state’s official student count day. Overall, it appears that public school enrollment has largely stabilized in Kalamazoo County, in the wake of the tumult...
State: Farm near Homer grew produce using human waste
The state is telling people to throw out produce grown at a farm that was using untreated human waste as fertilizer.
