ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 87

Bob N Jean Taylor
5d ago

Story Left out how they got it from who and who supervised the application ? Need prosecution but as usual no consequences for the rich and powerful . In America only thing that matters in a lot of peoples minds are $$$$$ no ethics .No conscience .

Reply(4)
11
Myles Murphy
5d ago

yet fresh produce grown in Mexico and contaminated with E Coli is being allowed to be sold in stores with any recalls happening only after people get sick

Reply
6
Growler Wolf
5d ago

What in gods name would anyone use human waste for fertilizer ?

Reply(19)
29
Related
The Ann Arbor News

The top 50 apple varieties grown in Michigan

Roughly 44% of Michigan’s apple trees are either Galas or Honeycrisps – yet despite their dominance, the state is known for its variety of apple types. Michigan had nearly 15 million apple trees in 2018, according to the most recent data available from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. There were 49 different types of apples in Michigan in 2018 with at least 1,000 trees at state apple farms.
MICHIGAN STATE
Popculture

Urgent Warning Issued Over Grocery Stores Selling Produce That May Be Contaminated With Human Waste

Health officials are urging consumers to be extra vigilant with their produce purchases. On Oct. 3, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) issued a concerning consumer advisory concerning the Kuntry Gardens after it was found that produce and other products containing produce from the Homer, Michigan-based company may be contaminated with human waste.
HOMER, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Hello, Ann Arbor: 2 public health hazards involving human waste; no turning on red lights

Having a quaint downtown to amble through is a blessing. But it’s not always a walk in the park in Ann Arbor. Maintaining a peaceful balance between cars, cyclists and pedestrians can be tricky. This week, Ann Arbor City Council banned red-light turns at 50 intersections in the city in an effort to reduce collisions. Hopefully this makes it a little safer to both drive and walk downtown.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan Industry
Ann Arbor, MI
Business
City
Farmington Hills, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Industry
Local
Michigan Business
City
Saline, MI
City
Dexter, MI
City
South Lyon, MI
City
Tecumseh, MI
City
Ann Arbor, MI
City
Pinckney, MI
City
Homer, MI
City
Livonia, MI
City
West Bloomfield Township, MI
City
Rochester Hills, MI
City
Chelsea, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Health
nbc25news.com

FOOD ALERT: Farm in Michigan used human waste to treat produce, officials warn

LANSING, Mich. - A Michigan farm used human waster to treat produce, and officials are warning the public. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) is advising consumers not to eat any Kuntry Gardens produce or products containing produce from Kuntry Gardens of Homer, MI, as it may be contaminated with raw, untreated human waste. All product is expected to be labeled under the name Kuntry Gardens.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#E Coli#Hepatitis A#Human Waste#Foodsafety#Linus Hepatitis#General Health#White Lotus Farms#Fresh Food Market
The Ann Arbor News

Jellyfish sighting in Brighton pond is a rare, sporadic event, expert says

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI – A recent spotting of a jellyfish near Brighton apparently isn’t the state’s first discovery of this marine animal. The aquatic creature found in oceans all over the world was recently spotted in Spring Mill Pond in the Island Lake Recreation Area near Brighton by Coulter Mitchell, a FOX 2 Detroit photojournalist. The jellyfish discovered is believed to be a freshwater jellyfish indigenous to the Yangtze River valley in China.
BRIGHTON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
bigrapidsdailynews.com

Sheriff's Corner: New 'tranq dope' drug hitting local communities

If the continuing fight against Methamphetamine, Opioids, specifically Heroin and Fentanyl, wasn’t enough, information of a new drug that is more deadly and with no antidote has begun to haunt the lives of those who use it and their loved ones who are sometimes left to pick up the pieces. Xylazine is a non- opioid animal tranquilizer, which is being mixed into Michigan street drugs, making the already deadly supply more dangerous, according to toxicologists and researchers. Xylazine is not approved by the Food and Drug Administration for human use. It cannot be purchased without a prescription or having a veterinary license.
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo, MI
13K+
Followers
21K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kalamazoo Gazette and MLive https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo.

 https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo/

Comments / 0

Community Policy