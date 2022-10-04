ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delray Beach, FL

High-end sports bar scraps original plan, instead moving to new location

By Peter Burke
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NNjys_0iLRHDZb00

A new sports bar coming soon to Delray Beach will get to stay open after midnight. It'll just have to do it someplace else.

Bounce Sporting Club co-owner Cole Bernard told WPTV on Monday that the high-end sports bar no longer plans to open on the corner of Atlantic Avenue and Federal Highway. Instead, Bounce will move to the Delray Beach Market inside the city's designated entertainment district.

Initially, Bounce sought to open at the not-yet-completed Atlantic Crossing development, which sits outside the entertainment district. But to stay open after midnight, the bar needed special approval to do so.

Briana Nespral/WPTV
Bounce Sporting Club is being built on the corner of Atlantic Avenue and Federal Highway, which is outside of the city's entertainment district.

An attorney for Bounce told WPTV earlier this year that Bounce sought to stay open until 2 a.m., but the owners planned to close the patio and end live music at 11 p.m.

Some residents objected, fearing it would create a precedent for other businesses to follow.

Jordana Jarjura, president of Menin Development, which oversees the Delray Beach Market, told WPTV she was aware of the challenges Bounce was having and wanted to bring in an anchor tenant at Florida's largest food hall.

She said Bounce will be located on the north side of the Delray Beach Market.

"We will be relocating some of the vendors that are on the north side," Jarjura said.

Although the Market will maintain its same operating hours, Bounce will be able to stay open until 2 a.m.

Bernard said he now expects Bounce to open in the spring of 2023.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewPelican

Catching the Ocean View: “We want to be where the boaters are”: Major nautical company relocates to South Florida

The Fort Lauderdale downtown skyline has a new nautical icon. West Marine has moved its corporate headquarters from Santa Cruz, California to 1 East Broward Blvd. Its sign is located on the tall glass building on the northeast corner of Andrews Avenue. Initially it will occupy three floors and 50,000 square feet with plans for expansion if needed.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: New brunch spot headed to Plantation, plus Boca’s Kanpai getting ready to reopen

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Kanpai, Boca Raton Closed more than a year after a fire caused structural damage to the restaurant in July 2021, this Japanese sushi-barbecue mashup registered to Lian He is readying its second act. The restaurant plans to reopen in December with ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Delray Beach, FL
Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
Delray Beach, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Delray Beach, FL
Lifestyle
City
Delray Beach, FL
bocamag.com

Post-Ian Lessons and Delray to Consider DDA Role in OSS

Readers of this blog may recall regular references to the importance of cities emphasizing what residents can’t see. That means the underground systems that deliver water, get rid of water and keep sewage—formerly known as wastewater—from going where it doesn’t belong. Nothing tests these systems like a tropical cyclone.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
luxury-houses.net

Brand New Modern Home with Expansive Golf and Lake Vistas in Boca Raton hits The Market for $5.95 Million

The Home in Boca Raton, a brand new modern estate in the world-renowned St. Andrew CC was designed by George Brewer Architect and decorated by Zelman Design is now available for sale. This home located at 17192 Northway Cir, Boca Raton, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 5,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Marcy Javor (Phone: 561-371-5226) & Lori Javor (Phone: 561-414-9339) at Signature One Luxury Estates LLC for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Boca Raton.
BOCA RATON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Bar Info#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Sports Bar#Food Drink#Bounce Sporting Club#Federal Highway#The Delray Beach Market#Atlantic Crossing#Menin Development
luxury-houses.net

Just Listed $65 Million, This 17,600 SF Mega Mansion in Highland Beach is one of Most Prestigious Estates in Palm Beach County

The Mansion in Highland Beach, a trophy property delivers over 150 feet of private manicured beachfront on nearly 2 acres featuring modern French-Eclectic architecture, transitional interiors is now available for sale. This home located at 2455 S Ocean Blvd, Highland Beach, Florida offers 8 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms with over 17,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Jonathan Postma (Phone: 561-843-7828) at Coldwell Banker for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Mansion in Highland Beach.
HIGHLAND BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Pumpkin Patches in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, Wellington, West Palm Beach

As we wait for summer to truly be over in South Florida (we can dream, right?), heading to a pumpkin patch is one way to get in the mood for fall. Whether you're looking to take a bright orange gourd home or enjoy baked goods and fun activities in an autumn-themed atmosphere, here are locations across Palm Beach County to visit, listed from south to north:
BOCA RATON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
South Florida Sun Sentinel

If Hurricane Ian had struck southeast Florida: Here’s how bad it would have been

The nation watched aghast as Hurricane Ian pummeled the west coast of Florida, sending a storm surge of 12 feet into some areas, and dropping 15 to 19 inches of rain on coastal spots such as North Port and even inland to the outskirts of Orlando. The surge planted yachts atop cars and took out homes, while the flooded Myakka River north of Fort Myers made Interstate 75 impassable. Further ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

A new car dealership was denied by Delray Beach. The developer is hoping the courts will save the project.

A developer spent $10 million on a piece of land in Delray Beach with big plans of opening a brand new car dealership along Federal Highway. Those plans are on life support, though, after the City Commission quashed the proposal in September. Now, the developer is hoping the courts will step in and keep the proposal alive. The developer, ABC JC Auto Imports LLC, has filed a petition for a ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Two Debt Collectors Arrested for Grand Theft in Plantation: Police

A New Hampshire man who was arrested and extradited back to Broward County was jailed on Wednesday following accusations he posed as a partner in a collection agency but kept the money he was hired to recover. Kenneth Patrick Boland, 53, is charged with grand theft for disappearing with more...
PLANTATION, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Bedner’s Farm In Boynton Beach Sued Over Petting Zoo Incident

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Palm Beach County woman visiting Bedner’s Farm off 441 in Boynton Beach is suing the farm — claiming she was the victim of an incident at the petting zoo. According to the suit just filed in Palm Beach […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
luxury-houses.net

First Time On The Market, This $23M Intracoastal Masterpiece Estate in Jupiter offers Five Star World Class Amenities with The Unparalleled Perfection

Intracoastal Masterpiece Estate in Jupiter for Sale. The Estate in Jupiter, an intracoastal masterpiece in The Club of Admirals Cove was executed by the talents of the design team of Affiniti Architechts, Parker-Yannette Landscape, Decorators Unlimited and Turtle Beach Construction is now available for sale. This home located at 192 Spyglass Ct, Jupiter, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Paul Henderson (Phone: 586-491-3777) at Illustrated Properties LLC for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Jupiter.
JUPITER, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

32K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy