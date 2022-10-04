Read full article on original website
The Chicago Blackhawks made an interesting late night trade
The Chicago Blackhawks are clearly going to be an active team for a while. Kyle Davidson is a general manager that is strongly committed to building this team in the most painful way which is often the right way. Nothing good in life comes easy. They are trying to make...
theScore
5 big questions entering the 2022-23 NHL season
Most of our big questions heading into the 2021-22 NHL season were answered in fascinating fashion. No, the Tampa Bay Lightning didn't three-peat, but they came very close. The Jack Eichel saga ended when the Buffalo Sabres traded him to the Vegas Golden Knights. Connor McDavid followed up his historic 2020-21 season with a 123-point effort, winning his second straight Art Ross Trophy and fourth in total.
ESPN
How Cale Makar, Adam Fox and other fast, young defensemen are changing the NHL
LAS VEGAS -- Roman Josi was kind of joking. But he also kind of wasn't upon assessing what the Norris Trophy landscape could look like over the next decade. Josi, who won the Norris as the NHL's top defenseman after the 2019-20 season, would know. The 31-year-old Nashville Predators captain appeared to be in position to capture a second Norris last season, when he scored 23 goals, amassed 96 points and averaged more than 25 minutes per game.
Seeing red: Chicago Bulls players that raised eyebrows during the preseason opener
The Chicago Bulls preseason opener against the Pelicans didn't go as planned. However, there's still a lot to look forward if you are a Bulls fan.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Gameday Preview: Chicago Blackhawks- 10/8/22
In the St. Louis Blues‘ penultimate game of the preseason, they squared off against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 6. The team flight from St. Louis, MO, to Columbus, OH, was delayed, causing the start time to be pushed back one hour. Even with that, the team was in standstill traffic on their way to Nationwide Arena and arrived to the rink roughly 42 minutes before puck drop. All of that, combined with the Blue Jackets playing with what might be their starting lineup come opening night, culminated in the Blues getting beat down by a final of 7-0.
NHL
Dickinson traded to Blackhawks by Canucks
Forward had 11 points last season; Chicago also gets second-round pick in 2024 NHL Draft for Stillman. Jason Dickinson was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks, along with a second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, by the Vancouver Canucks on Friday. The Canucks received defenseman Riley Stillman. Dickinson had 11...
Yardbarker
Blackhawks News & Rumors: Kane, Toews, Davidson, Stillman
With the NHL’s regular season around the corner, the headlines surrounding the Chicago Blackhawks have begun to shift accordingly. Rather than supporters having to participate in a guessing game based mostly on speculation and hearsay, we’re now seeing real storylines that will impact their results through 2022-23. This...
Q&A: General manager Bill Armstrong talks upcoming season for Arizona Coyotes
Arizona Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong has been at the forefront of the team's rebuild and is now in his third season. Since taking over, the Coyotes have reshaped its identity into becoming a resilient group throughout all the challenges of the season. The Republic talked with Armstrong ahead of...
Blackhawks trade Riley Stillman to Vancouver
The Blackhawks have traded defenseman Riley Stillman to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for forward Jason Dickinson and a second-round pick in 2024, the team announced late Friday night. Dickinson has a $2.65 million cap hit for the next two seasons while Stillman has a $1.35 million cap hit over...
Yardbarker
Wild’s Top Line Continues to Shine in Win Over Blackhawks
The Minnesota Wild headed home Thursday night to face the Chicago Blackhawks and inched themselves one game closer to finishing the preseason. They pounced on some early mistakes by the Blackhawks’ defense and secured a lead halfway through the first period with back-to-back goals just 19 seconds apart. That kept their opponent at bay until the second period when the Blackhawks got on the board and made it 2-1.
Blackhawks' Jake McCabe Cleared for Contact, Inching Closer to Return
McCabe cleared for contact, inching closer to return originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Blackhawks defenseman Jake McCabe was officially cleared for contact ahead of Friday's practice after undergoing cervical spine surgery in the offseason that put him on a 10-12-week timetable. He had been skating throughout all of camp in a white non-contact sweater but is no longer in one.
Blackhawks shut out by Blues in preseason finale
The Blackhawks were routed by the St. Louis Blues 6-0 at Enterprise Center on Saturday in their final dress rehearsal before the regular season starts. The Blackhawks allowed three goals in the first period, three goals in the second period and went 0-for-5 on the power play. Jordan Binnington stopped all 25 shots he faced for the Blues.
Podcast: Are Hawks making right call by sending Reichel to AHL?
On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis discuss the organization's decision to send down Lukas Reichel to Rockford for the start of the season. Are the Blackhawks making the right call? The guys also provide an injury update, the Opening Night roster taking shape and and potential Chicago breakout players this season. Plus, Charlie shares the story of how his car got stolen in Milwaukee.
Cale Makar: 3 reasons Avalanche star will win Hart Trophy in 2022-23 NHL season
The 2022-23 NHL season is just days away, and the Colorado Avalanche are ready to defend their Stanley Cup title. While the Avs have a loaded roster all around, their success hinges on superstar defenseman Cale Makar. At just 23 years old, Makar has established himself as the best defenseman in the league, and this season, he’ll become a true contender for the Hart Trophy as the league’s MVP.
Yardbarker
Blackhawks Injury Report: Blue Line Edition
The Chicago Blackhawks play their final preseason game on Saturday against the St. Louis Blues and the final roster is coming into focus after Colton Dach and Mitchell Weeks to the juniors and AHL, respectively. That said, the team saw a pair of veteran defensemen practice in full on Friday as Jake McCabe and Connor Murphy were full-go on Friday.
NHL
FLAMES ANNOUNCE EXTENSION FOR DARRYL SUTTER
Flames General Manager Brad Treliving announced today a multi-year contract extension for Head Coach Darryl Sutter. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner has a record of 65-36-11 since rejoining the Flames during the 2020-21 season. Sutter, a two-time Stanley Cup champion, has the 11th most wins as a head coach (699) in NHL history and sits just one win away from 700. At 1397 games coached, also the 11th most in NHL history, Sutter will join Hockey Hall of Famer Pat Quinn (1400 games coached) for the tenth most early in the 2022-23 regular season.
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings conclude preseason Saturday at Toronto
Detroit set to face Maple Leafs for second time in as many days. The Detroit Red Wings will conclude their preseason schedule on Saturday night when they face the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m., and will be streamed on DetroitRedWings.com. In Friday's...
Yardbarker
Blackhawks Break Scoreless Drought But Drop 3rd Straight Preseason Game
Good news: the Chicago Blackhawks finally scored a goal. Bad news: they lost yet again. Thursday's 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Minnesota Wild marked Chicago's third straight preseason loss. Multiple turnovers and a bad change doomed the Blackhawks in their second-to-last exhibition contest. The Wild dominated a passive...
Yardbarker
Radim Zohorna: Calgary’s Newest Flame
The Calgary Flames have definitely cooled down from the frantic movement of the early offseason, but General Manager Brad Treliving and co. are not done making moves. Smack dab in the middle of the NHL preseason, the team has snagged 26-year-old winger Radim Zohorna off of waivers from the Pittsburgh Penguins. The six-foot-six, 220-pound native of Czechia has 25 games of NHL experience under his belt, all with the Penguins. However, he has spent most of his pro career in the Czech pro leagues and has also played 51 games with the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins over the last two seasons. The left-handed shooter hails from Havlickuv, Czech Republic, a mere 7,787km from Calgary.
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings host Maple Leafs Friday for final preseason home game
DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings will play their final preseason home game Friday night at Little Caesars Arena against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit, NHL Network and the Red Wings Radio Network. Detroit's original training camp...
