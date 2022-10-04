Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Beast
GOP’s Would-Be NY Guv Says 2 Shot Outside His Long Island House With Daughters Inside
Two people were shot outside the Long Island home of Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) on Sunday afternoon. The Republican, who is running for New York governor, said his two teenage daughters were home at the time and that he did not know who was hurt but that both people were hospitalized.
Kamila Shamsie's Best of Friends is an affecting novel of friendship, power and ethics
Best of Friends, the latest novel from Women’s Prize-winner Kamila Shamsie, explores complexities of power and ethics within an enduring female friendship. Focused on two central characters, Zahra and Maryam, the novel considers questions of integrity, loyalty, and platonic love. In an interview, Shamsie spoke of her desire “to take one of those friendships that has existed forever, and then put a lot of pressure on it”. She does this in Best of Friends through a nuanced examination of women wielding power and feeling powerless in a politically and socially unjust world. Review: Best of Friends – Kamila Shamsie (Bloomsbury). The novel...
Daily Beast
This $108 Bamboo Home Is a Lifeline for Future Flood Victims
After leaving more than 100 people dead and causing an immense amount of devastation throughout the Gulf Coast and Southeast, Hurricane Ian has reminded Americans once again of the havoc extreme floods can cause to our communities. But Ian wasn’t even the worst lesson in flood dangers this year—nor was the extreme rainfall in Seoul that left Parasite-style basement homes flooded in August.
Daily Beast
Was This the Absolute Worst Period in U.S. History? (Let’s Hope So)
They were three brothers, members of a pacifist Hutterite sect in South Dakota. Arrested for being conscientious objectors during World War I, they were sent to Alcatraz, at that time a military prison. When the brothers refused to don uniforms, because it symbolized submission to the army, they were chained to their cell bars, arms crossed and standing, for eight hours a day.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Beast
Fury as Mississippi Reverend Refuses to Baptize Unmarried Parents’ Baby
A Mississippi reverend caught the internet’s ire this week after he refused to perform a baptism for a pair of unmarried parents—penning a viral letter that accused them of “living in sin.” Rev. Dewayne Warren of Hickory Grove United Methodist Church also criticized their irregular attendance of the church in his screed, which was written last month and subsequently posted to Facebook by the child’s mother, Kamri Mclendon. “Instances like this are why young people are scared to go to church,” she wrote. It was a message that didn’t go over well online—inspiring hundreds of angry comments on Mclendon’s original post. “This is not Christian behavior... we are called to love everyone,” one person wrote. “If he truly was a man of God he wouldn’t turn you and your family away,” another added. Mclendon later updated her post to say the church’s superintendent had spoken to the reverend and “rectified the situation.”
Daily Beast
Prince William ‘Not Able to Forgive’ Prince Harry, Royal Author Claims
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Prince William has been unable to forgive his brother for “turning his back on his duty,” but sorting out the royal feud is a top priority for King Charles, Vanity Fair royal correspondent Katie Nicholl has told The Daily Beast.
Comments / 0