ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Expert weighs in on current crime situation in New York City

By Hazel Sanchez, Craig Treadway, Allen Levine, AJ Jondonero
PIX11
PIX11
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fp7In_0iLREYFv00

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Robberies in New York City have gone up 38% and overall crime is up 26% compared to last year, according to NYPD data current through August.

Over the weekend, police launched a search for a group of robbers behind a string of violent thefts in the Bronx , in just one example of the increase.

Dr. Darrin Porcher is a law enforcement expert, criminal justice professor at Pace University and a retired NYPD lieutenant. He joined PIX11 Morning News on Tuesday to talk about the current crime situation in New York City.

Watch the video player above for the full interview.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 8

John Hoo
5d ago

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂The moronic Lawyers and Judges of New York’s “Injustice System” should be all behind bars instead of “milking” the “Injustice System”by releasing and retrying habitual Criminals ! Rome was burning and New York is burning

Reply(3)
6
Kioffa Khan
4d ago

but weren't we the ones screaming the men in our communities are being over policed, so now look who's the victims of all this senseless violence and murder. We rallied for depraved, vindictive, and psychotic men to be released from jails, and men with a diabolical background to continue to roam the streets so they can inflict their misery on decent, innocent, and respectful citizens. So now the criminal justice system is saying this what they want, let them have it !

Reply
2
Related
PIX11

Staten Island community helps migrants settling in borough hotel

TRAVIS, Staten Island (PIX11) — As New York City continues to grapple with the migrant crisis, one Staten Island community is seeking an influx of asylum-seekers. Azael Gonzalez, his wife, Breylis Fermin, and their son, Omar, 5, left Venezuela and entered the U.S. by crossing the Texas border. He said the economic situation in Venezuela is […]
STATEN ISLAND, NY
NBC New York

Identity Scammer Behind Bars for Allegedly Renting Luxury NYC Units for Gangs

A woman accused of aiding New York City-area gang members secure access to high-end apartments by using stolen identities was arrested this week, federal prosecutors announced. Investigators allege Latoya Williams forged housing paperwork, including pay stubs and tax documents, and left her victims with various rent and utility bills. Lawsuits...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Alleged attacker held without bail in deadly Bronx subway station stabbing

MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — An alleged stabber was ordered held without bail Sunday in connection with a deadly subway station attack. Saquan Lemons, 27, was charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon. He allegedly repeatedly stabbed Charles Moore at the 176th Street station in the Bronx on Thursday night. Moore, 38, […]
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Bronx, NY
PIX11

Police bust 17-year-old fare evader on murder charges: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A 17-year-old subway fare evader stopped by police was wanted in connection with a murder, police said Sunday. The teen was arrested on charges of murder, manslaughter, robbery and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with a Sept. 24 shooting in the Bronx, officials said. Police have not publicly identified […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Attorney General James Stops School Bus Company from Polluting in New York City Communities

New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced a settlement with Hoyt Transportation, Inc. (Hoyt Transportation), a Bronx-based school bus company, ending its alleged practice of excessive idling at bus yards. Excessive vehicle idling causes air pollution, endangering the health and wellness of neighboring communities. As part of the settlement announced today, Hoyt Transportation will implement an extensive anti-idling training program for drivers, engage an idling manager to monitor idling behavior, and pay at least $38,850 in penalties. Funds secured from the settlement will be used to support projects to fight pollution and improve air quality in overburdened communities in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Violent Crime#Pace University#Nexstar Media Inc
therealdeal.com

Woman charged with renting luxury apartments for gang members

Federal investigators arrested a New York City woman for allegedly using stolen identities to provide luxury apartment hideouts to members of violent street gangs. New York Times reported. The 35-year-old was charged with aggravated identity theft and wire fraud. Investigators first suspected Williams’ involvement in the city’s violent gang life...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
PIX11

15-year-old robbed on the train by three men

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A 15-year-old was riding southbound on the 5 train when three men walked up to him and demanded his items while showing off a handgun, police said. Around 3:40 p.m. on Sept. 27, the victim was riding the 5 train at the Sexton Place and East Gunhill Road subway station. Three […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Man fatally stabbed during Brooklyn fight

A Brooklyn man was fatally stabbed early Saturday following fight in Crown Heights, police said. Cops responding to a call of an assault in progress at 1:30 a.m. in found the victim Kerwin Cox, 35, sprawled out on the ground outside a Soul Food restaurant on Franklin Ave. near Lincoln Place. Cox had been stabbed in the chest, police said. Neighbors heard people arguing on the street before the ...
BROOKLYN, NY
The US Sun

Panic at Union Square after ‘unknown substance’ causes passengers to cough and vomit and cops shut down station

AN unknown substance that was released on a subway platform caused several straphangers to vomit and cough uncontrollably. The terrifying incident unfolded inside Manhattan's 14 Street-Union Square subway station just after 10am on Friday. The New York City Police Department said first responders observed several sick passengers vomiting and coughing...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Adams declares New York City state of emergency on migrant influx

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams declared a state of emergency Friday over New York City’s struggle to keep up with the influx of thousands of migrants while imploring both federal and state lawmakers to provide urgent aid. “This is an ‘all hands on deck’ moment,” said Adams during a 15-minute address streamed from […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Shocking NYC attacks caught on video

NEW YORK - The shocking crimes in New York City just don't seem to stop. A homeless man chased down and viciously beat a woman in a subway station in Queens. Another man fatally slashed a rider on a subway in Brooklyn. A man who is believed to be mentally ill stabbed to death FDNY EMS veteran Alison Russo-Elling on a street. And women dressed in green costumes launched a wild brawl on a Times Square subway train, robbing and beating two young women.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

49K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy