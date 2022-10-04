Expert weighs in on current crime situation in New York City

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Robberies in New York City have gone up 38% and overall crime is up 26% compared to last year, according to NYPD data current through August.

Over the weekend, police launched a search for a group of robbers behind a string of violent thefts in the Bronx , in just one example of the increase.

Dr. Darrin Porcher is a law enforcement expert, criminal justice professor at Pace University and a retired NYPD lieutenant. He joined PIX11 Morning News on Tuesday to talk about the current crime situation in New York City.

Watch the video player above for the full interview.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.