Police: Hit-And-Run Driver Flees, Hits Tree

Photo courtesy Manchester Police

MANCHESTER – After attempting to flee a hit-and-run, a suspect hit a tree, causing the car to overturn and trap the driver inside, police said.

According to Manchester Police, Christopher H. Cornell Jr., 31, of Seaside Heights rear ended a 2015 Volvo S60 with his 2019 Kia Optima around 4:30 p.m. on October 3 at the intersection of Schoolhouse Road and Route 530.

Police said that Cornell attempted to flee the scene of crash, but failed to negotiate a curve. His Kia hit a large tree before overturning. The car had extensive damage and Cornell was trapped inside, police said.

Cornell was extricated from the car and transported via Medevac helicopter to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune for treatment and evaluation of non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities found Cornell to be in possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and suspected to be under the influence of intoxicating liquor and/or drugs.

The driver of the Volvo, 47-year-old David J. Lobdell of Lanoka Harbor, reported minor injuries on scene and refused any medical attention, police said.

At this time, investigation into this crash is still on going. However, authorities believe driver impairment and unsafe speed for road conditions to be the cause of the crash. Motor vehicle and criminal charges are pending at this time.

Assisting at the scene were members of the Whiting Volunteer Fire Department, Manchester Township Emergency Medical Services, Robert Wood Johnson Paramedics, RWJ Life Flight, and Accurate Towing.