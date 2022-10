Thank you for joining us in celebrating our 60 for 60 campaign as we looked back on six decades of impact. This last year had it all – President J.B. Buxton’s honorary first pitch at Durham Bulls stadium and later our Commencement at the ballpark, the opening and dedication of the William G. Ingram Center for Learning and Applied Technologies, Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to Main Campus, the launch of RTP Bio and the 911 Academy, and our new Affordable Housing Initiative – just to name a few.

