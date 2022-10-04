ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harpers Ferry, WV

Animal found in West Virginia park for first time in 20 years

By Alexandra Weaver
DC News Now
DC News Now
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1he1ho_0iLRD6uH00

HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. (WBOY) — A native Appalachian animal that has experienced population declines so steep that it was believed to have been locally extinct in many parts of the mountain range has been found in a national park, the National Park Service (NPS) announced in a press release.

The NPS said both adult and young Allegheny woodrats were discovered in Harpers Ferry National Historical Park for the first time in 20 years over the summer during the Allegheny woodrat survey. They are officially classified as a vulnerable species.

The rare, threatened and endangered species of WV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iLcDk_0iLRD6uH00
Allegheny woodrats were captured, tagged and released in Harpers Ferry National Historical Park this summer. Credit: K. Black, Radford University via the National Park Service

Though they may look like rats, the NPS said they’re more closely related to mice, and Allegheny woodrats fill an important niche in the ecosystem by stashing acorns, plant parts, seeds and nuts, which helps plants survive and keeps forests biodiverse. The NPS said the woodrats also serve as a good indicator of the overall health of the Appalachian ecosystem.

“The Allegheny woodrat is a remarkable species, and we’re thrilled to find them again in the Harpers Ferry area,” said Nicole Keefner, a biological science technician at Harpers Ferry NHP. “This rediscovery is an important reminder of the value of protecting natural places that provide crucial habitats for plants and wildlife.”

The woodrats found were ear tagged so that scientists can track their population trends over time in ongoing research and conservation efforts.

The Allegheny woodrat survey was a collaborative research effort conducted by the National Park Service, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, and Radford University.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia rail company plans to move operations to Virginia

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One local rail company is moving its operations out of Southern West Virginia. As confirmed by a worker, Genesis Rail Company stationed in Bluefield decided to close the facility located on Coal Heritage Road permanently on January 31, 2023. The decision was made based on the facility to meet the current […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#The National Park Service#Nps#Radford University
abandonedspaces.com

Marshall Hall Went From Private Estate to Amusement Park to Ruins

Marshall Hall was once one of the most valuable properties in Maryland thanks to its prime location on the Potomac right across from Mount Vernon. That still wasn’t enough to stop the property from falling into disrepair. ‘The Mistake’ of Marshall Hall. When Marshall Hall was constructed in...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harpers Ferry, WV
State
West Virginia State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, WV
Bay Journal

The sad saga of the Chesapeake Bay blue crab

In Sept. 1924, in response to substantial declines in the Chesapeake Bay blue crab harvest, the governors of Maryland and Virginia met to discuss solutions to the "crab crises.” The meeting yielded four proposed conservation measures:. Virginia would ban the harvest of egg-bearing females, or “sponge crabs,” year around....
MARYLAND STATE
DC News Now

Women’s March in DC brings thousands together ahead of midterms

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Thousands of people came together in D.C. and across the country on Saturday for the Women’s March. This year’s theme was “Women’s Wave,” focusing on reproductive rights ahead of the midterm elections. Women and men marched through the streets of D.C., from Folger Park to Union Square in front of […]
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Bikers battle to prevent demolition of Old Harry Nice Bridge

KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. - A group of outdoor advocates and bicycling groups are trying to prevent a major bridge from being torn down. The groups are suing several Maryland agencies, as well as the U.S. Department of Transportation to prevent the old Harry Nice Bridge from being demolished. Those...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Overnight temperatures trigger frost warning

BALTIMORE -- The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for the Maryland area.Temperatures as low as 34 degrees could create frost formation between midnight to 9 a.m. Sunday, according to the NWS.The frost is predicted to develop in western Maryland, central Maryland, and northern Maryland.Additionally, frost is projected to develop in northern and northwest Virginia as well as the eastern panhandle of West Virginia. The frost could kill some sensitive outdoor plants if they are left uncovered, according to the NWS.
MARYLAND STATE
arlingtonmagazine.com

What Exactly Is ‘Dirty Wellness’?

I’m sticking my tongue out in the middle of a field, next to a creek, wearing borrowed galoshes and socks over stretch pants and a tank top. I’ve booked a “mindfulness saunter” at Wishing Star Farm & Wellness, located on 6 bucolic acres north of Baltimore in Glen Arm, Maryland. My guide is Phil Hosmer, a former corporate banker who quit his job in 2019 to become a nature therapist (his company is called NatureWorx). He is also sticking his tongue out.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
CBS Baltimore

Maryland national park makes 'Family Vacationists' top 13 list

BALTIMORE - How many fun fall events do you have scheduled this season?The weather is cooling down, and the leaves are changing colors.It's a great time to check out some of that beautiful Fall foliage.You can never go wrong with a National Park adventure.One of Maryland's own made the list of Top 13 best National Parks for families to visit this Fall, according to traveler's guide Family Vacationist.The Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Park came in as No. 11 on the family vacationists list.You can bike or hike along the path.So get your hiking boots on and hit the trails to see the stunning Fall foliage before it's too late.
MARYLAND STATE
howafrica.com

5 Once-Thriving Black Communities And What They Are Now

Black communities have always had a story to tell. Usually, it is about the people, a specific person or two, or just an event. Whichever one it is, without a shadow of a doubt, Black communities have always represented beautiful stories and sad ones especially when it’s a before and after.
GLENARDEN, MD
DC News Now

DC News Now

23K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy