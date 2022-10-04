Hawkins County 911 reports Verizon outages

UPDATE (10/5) — Officials said the outage has been repaired as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Hawkins County officials announced Tuesday that multiple people reported trouble reaching 911 from a Verizon-serviced phone.

Emergency officials urge anyone who needs to get in touch with Hawkins County 911 to call 423-272-7121 for assistance.

A release from the county’s emergency communications said that Verizon is working to fix the issue, which is also reported in different parts of Tennessee.

