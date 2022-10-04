ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawkins County, TN

Hawkins County 911 reports Verizon outages

By Mackenzie Moore
WJHL
WJHL
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Ehuj_0iLRD2NN00

UPDATE (10/5) — Officials said the outage has been repaired as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Hawkins County officials announced Tuesday that multiple people reported trouble reaching 911 from a Verizon-serviced phone.

Hawkins County dispatcher deployed to Florida for hurricane relief

Emergency officials urge anyone who needs to get in touch with Hawkins County 911 to call 423-272-7121 for assistance.

A release from the county’s emergency communications said that Verizon is working to fix the issue, which is also reported in different parts of Tennessee.

This is a developing story. Stay updated on-air and online at WJHL.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
Claiborne Progress

Passing the buck; PVEC opts to funnel funds to member customers

Strangely enough, the COVID-19 pandemic can be credited for giving area electric users a break in the form of a 2.5 percent base rate credit. The Powell Valley Electric Cooperative board of directors has chosen for the third time in as many years to pass the savings on to its member customers.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Remodeled Walmart opens in Bristol, Tennessee

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A newly remodeled Walmart has opened for business in Bristol, Tennessee. According to a release from Walmart, the remodeled location has various store improvements and upgrades that include: a new layout, remodeled bathrooms, a vision center, additional self-checkout lanes and more. “The store improvements bring a more welcoming environment for customers […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

John Sevier resident reacts to future home concept plan

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Thursday brought new developments in the downtown redevelopment project at the John Sevier Center. The Sevier Center currently serves as a home for hundreds of elderly and disabled residents. City leaders want to move residents out of the former historic hotel into new apartments on the south side of Johnson […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
County
Hawkins County, TN
Hawkins County, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
City
Rogersville, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
State
Florida State
WJHL

Data: Jonesborough residents pay highest bills in the Tri-Cities

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – According to data compiled by bill-paying company doxo, Jonesborough residents are paying the most month-to-month compared to their Tri-Cities neighbors. To find monthly totals, the company reportedly added up the ten most common bills paid through their services: Auto Loans, Auto Insurance Utilities Health Insurance, Life Insurance Cable Internet and Phones […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Who’s Building That: Johnson City new housing starts keep climbing

Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11’s weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where and for what use. You’ll also get trend data and facts and figures about project costs and potential property tax […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#911#Nexstar Media Inc
WJHL

Hawkins Co. Humane Society seeing worst year for loose dogs

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a series of incidents involving loose dogs led to an attempted murder charge and the death of multiple alpacas in Hawkins County, the Hawkins County Humane Society (HCHS) is calling for change at the county level. Sandy Behnke, director of HCHS, and Jackie Catterson, the program’s vet tech, sat down […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Man indicted after woman killed in Gatlinburg rental cabin

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A case of alleged murder is moving forward in Sevier County. Julian Popoca has been indicted by a grand jury with one count of first-degree murder. This is a more severe charge than the second-degree murder Popoca first faced after his arrest. In May, a woman was found shot to death […]
GATLINBURG, TN
WJHL

Bristol, VA council meets, updates officials on landfill

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Bristol, Virginia City Council held a private meeting Friday morning to discuss ongoing work to comply with Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (VDEQ) warnings. The agenda item cited a Virginia law that allows the city to close the session as they speak with legal counsel and brief staff on “actual […]
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Here are some of the best fall hikes & views in the Tri-Cities

(WJHL) — It may be fair to say the Tri-Cities region has seen the last high of 80 degrees — at least until next year. With the temperatures dropping and leaves changing colors, outdoor enthusiasts, hikers, photographers and sightseers alike flock to natural attractions throughout the region to take in the vibrant scene and appreciate […]
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Sports
wcyb.com

Tennessee Unclaimed Property will be at the Unicoi County Apple Festival

ERWIN, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division, will be at the Unicoi County Apple Festival in Erwin this weekend helping reunite Tennesseans with the more than $1.2 billion of unclaimed property. According to the Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division, there is a...
ERWIN, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Christmas gets bigger in Kingsport

Christmas has gotten bigger this year in Kingsport. The Downtown Kingsport Association announced on Thursday the expansion of a new holiday event, Christmas in Kingsport.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Washington County, Va. Schools superintendent announces retirement

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — The head of Washington County, Virginia’s school system has announced his retirement. During a school board meeting Thursday, Dr. Brian Ratliff announced that he will retire effective July 1, 2023, according to a release. Ratliff has been the superintendent of Washington County, Virginia Schools since 2013. “Dr. Ratliff’s dedication to students, […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Man dead as three overdose at Johnson City home

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Three people overdosed at a Johnson City home and one of them, a 49-year-old man, died early Friday according to a police report. An officer from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) responded to a call at 2:44 a.m. from a home on Franklin Street, which is near the Tree […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Ballad: COVID-19 positive rates up since last week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The region’s positive rate of COVID-19 has gone up 4.1% since last week, according to Ballad Health on Friday. Ballad reported on October 7, 65 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the system’s service area and eight people are in the Intensive Care Unit. The full COVID scorecard for […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Meet the Mayor: Unicoi Co. Mayor, Garland “Bubba” Evely￼

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – News Channel 11 is continuing to meet with leaders from around the region in the First at 4’s Meet the Mayor series. On Wednesday, recently re-elected Unicoi County Mayor Garland “Bubba” Evely joined News Channel 11 to discuss the upcoming Apple Festival, the population growth in the county and more. […]
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Local bus drivers seeing more drivers pass stopped buses

Johnson City, Tenn. (WJHL) — If the bus lights are flashing, drivers shouldn’t be passing. Local law enforcement is taking measures to keep kids and their families safe as they get on and off the school bus. “The school bus drivers have been noticing more people passing the stopped school buses when they’ve been loading […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

39K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy