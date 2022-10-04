ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Deadline to pay property taxes in Arkansas approaches

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – For property owners across the state of Arkansas, you have an important deadline coming up. According to state officials, the property tax deadline for the Natural State is Saturday, Oct. 15. You are urged to make sure to pay before the deadline to avoid...
ARKANSAS STATE
Group launches push to stop Arkansas recreational marijuana bill

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – A group is wanting to put a stop to voters deciding on a measure to permit recreational marijuana use in Arkansas. According to content partner KARK, the Little Rock-based Family Council Action Committee issued a statement on Tuesday, Oct. 4 that it was forming a campaign for voters to oppose the amendment.
ARKANSAS STATE
Once endangered Tennessee fish makes epic recovery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The snail darter, a tiny Southeastern fish at the center of an epic battle over Endangered Species Act protection in the 1970s, is no longer considered imperiled. The snail darter held up construction of the Tellico Dam in Tennessee for more than two years as...
TENNESSEE STATE
EXPLAINER: How will you be affected by Tenn. Amendment 1 vote?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennesseans will have the opportunity to vote on a new amendment to the Tennessee Constitution that, if passed, would make it illegal for workplaces to require mandatory labor union membership for employees as a condition for employment. Since 1947, Tennessee has had a right-to-work law. States...
TENNESSEE STATE
MLGW hopes reopened offices will lead to smaller wait times

Dozens of cannabis growers approved in MS, one step closer to product on dispensary shelves. MLGW Community Offices have been closed to the public since the start of the pandemic. The “Memphis 13″ are 13 men and women who integrated Memphis City Schools more than six decades ago.
MEMPHIS, TN
President heads to Florida Wednesday after devastation from Hurricane Ian

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Just about one week after Hurricane Ian decimated homes and businesses, President Joe Biden is set to head to Florida Wednesday . Jeremy Greenberg, Chief of the National Response Coordination Center at FEMA, told Washington News Bureau reporter Jamie Bittner that the agency has 2,000 people on the ground and hundreds of more workers from other federal agencies are also assisting in the recovery.
FLORIDA STATE
SNAP benefits, income guidelines increase due to inflation

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients will see an increase in their benefits beginning October 1. Income eligibility guidelines have also been adjusted due to inflation, the Mississippi Department of Human Services says. USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service adjusts SNAP benefits, deductions, and income eligibility...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
World’s oldest living dog dies at 22

TAYLORS, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – The world’s oldest dog died Monday at age 22. Pebbles, a toy fox terrier from South Carolina, was recognized this spring by Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest living dog. She was born on March 28, 2000. Pebbles died peacefully at...
PETS
Cross stands strong amid destruction caused by Hurricane Ian

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – Hurricane Ian slammed into the coast of South Carolina with strong winds and an unrelenting storm surge Friday. The hurricane damaged piers, dunes and buildings – but it couldn’t take down one cross in Murrells Inlet. Charlene Blanton took video of...
MURRELLS INLET, SC

