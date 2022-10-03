ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is NFL Quarterback Tom Brady?

After announcing his retirement on Feb. 1, 2022, superstar quarterback Tom Brady changed course, citing "unfinished business" on the field in a March 13 tweet. "These past two months I've realized my...
NFL
NBC Sports

Rodgers opens up about 'really meaningful' chat with Belichick

If one thing was made clear during the New England Patriots' trip to Green Bay, it's that there's a tremendous amount of mutual respect between Pats head coach Bill Belichick and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers sang Belichick's praises prior to the Week 4 matchup, calling him "the best coach...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
Hot 104.7

Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen Getting a Divorce?

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have reportedly hired divorce lawyers. According to a Page Six exclusive, the two have reportedly been living separately for a few months following a fight. Allegedly, back in March when Brady decided to "un-retire" and play for the Buccaneers, the decision created a rift...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Hot 104.7

Hot 104.7

Sioux Falls, SD
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy