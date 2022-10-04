Read full article on original website
Life in Iowa Weekly Coffee Hour
Starting Aug. 26 (through Dec. 2), Life in Iowa (part of International Student and Scholar Services) and International Student Support and Engagement invite international students and scholars at the University of Iowa to join them for a weekly coffee hour every Friday from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at T.Spoons coffee shop (located in University Capitol Centre). Enjoy a (free!) afternoon coffee and engage in casual conversations with students, staff, and faculty from across campus on different topics, ranging from adjusting to life in a new country and friendships to rules of the workplace.
Translate-a-thon
Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
THEN & NOW: 175 Years on the Pentacrest
Friday, Feb. 25—precisely 175 years after the founding of the University of Iowa—on display through 2022. The Pentacrest Museums present a new, celebratory exhibition THEN & NOW: 175 Years on the Pentacrest in the Hanson Gallery of the Old Capitol Museum. Honoring the University's landmark anniversary, the exhibit explores various departments and happenings on the Pentacrest, then & now. What's the same? What has changed? Large format comparative photography, firsthand accounts from notable Hawkeyes, and historic artifacts tell the story.
Kettle Corn and Crafts
Come craft with us in various forms and snack on some kettle corn too!. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
Curator Guided Tour: A Hub, a Network, an Archive
Join co-curators Nataša Durovicová and Lisa Gardinier for a special guided tour of their exhibition, A Hub, a Network, an Archive: 55 Years of International Writers in Iowa City. All are welcome! Meet inside the Main Library Gallery. About the exhibit: The International Writing Program (IWP) has brought...
NCPA Immunization Clinic - CVS on Muscatine
College of Pharmacy student members of NCPA will host a flu shot clinic at the CVS on Muscatine Avenue in Iowa City for the community. Clinic time is 3-7 p.m. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
Japanese Beginning Conversation Hour
Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
Off Campus Housing Fair 2022
Not sure where you will be living next school year?. The Off-Campus Housing Fair is an opportunity to meet with a variety of properties in the Iowa City area with housing availability for you to consider. Iowa City and university resources such as Student Legal Services will also be present to help answer any questions you may have and provide options for support. Family members and future students are welcome!
DMA I Recital: Carlos M. López, bassoon
The concert will be livestreamed here: https://music.uiowa.edu/about/live-stream-concert-schedule. View the program here: https://digital.lib.uiowa.edu/islandora/object/ui%3A29923. This concert is free and open to the public. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate...
APhA-ASP Immunization Clinic - Hy-Vee on Waterfront Dr.
College of Pharmacy student members of the American Pharmacists Association Academy of Student Pharmacists (APhA-ASP) will host a flu shot clinic at the Hy-Vee on Waterfront Drive in Iowa City. Open to the public. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a...
Concert Band and Symphony Band
The concert will be livestreamed here: https://music.uiowa.edu/about/live-stream-concert-schedule. This concert is free and open to the public. View the program here: https://digital.lib.uiowa.edu/islandora/object/ui%3A29922. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate...
Race, Ethnicity, Language, and Culture Symposium: Advocating for DEI in the Academy
The Division of World Languages, Literatures, and Cultures, with funding from an International Programs Major Projects Award, sets out to explore the intersection of race, ethnicity, language, and culture and how to advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the academy. The three-day symposium, taking place on the University...
$4 Fridays at FilmScene
Every Friday after 8 p.m., students can see any new release film for just $4 at either FilmScene location. Show your student ID card at the counter to claim your $4 tickets!. For a list of showings each week, visit icfilmscene.org/calendar. Tickets for $4 Fridays must be purchased in person to receive the discount!
Public Observing Night
Please join the University of Iowa Physics & Astronomy Department as we use small telescopes to tour the fall sky on the lawn south and sidewalk east of Van Allen Hall. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa-sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact Caroline Roberts in advance at 319-467-1481.
Three Minute Thesis Preliminary Competition
The University of Iowa’s Three Minute Thesis (3MT) competition challenges graduate students to clearly and concisely articulate complex research to nonspecialist audiences. Each contestant who advances to the Final Round will win a $250 cash prize. There will be additional prizes for:. $1,000 for 1st place (decided by judges)...
Fall 2022 Johnson County Legislative Candidate Forum hosted by Staff Council and Faculty Senate
University of Iowa Staff Council and Faculty Senate are co-sponsoring a forum on Thursday, Oct. 6 to gain perspective on where candidates for Iowa House and Iowa Senate stand on issues important to the mission of UI and its faculty and staff. The free event will focus on the six...
2022 National Photography Invitational - School of Art and Art History
This exhibition gathers together the work of 27 graduate students and 16 professors from five graduate photography programs: Syracuse University, the University of Arkansas, the University of Georgia, the University of Iowa, and the University of Nebraska. Juried by Ariel Pate, Assistant Curator of Photography at The Milwaukee Museum of Art.
"Webtoons and Affective Male Audiences in Digital Korea"
The Korean Studies Research Network and International Programs will present a virtual lecture by guest speaker Dr. Jahyon Park entitled "Webtoons and Affective Male Audiences in Digital Korea" on Thursday, Oct. 6, from noon to 1:30 p.m. (CDT), via Zoom. In her talk, Dr. Park will shed new light on...
Write Winning Grant Proposals - Phase I Seminar
Presented by John D. Robertson, Ph.D. Managing Member, Grant Writers' Seminars & Workshops. The Research Development Office in the Office of the Vice President for Research is pleased to announce that Dr. John Robertson from Grant Writer's Seminars & Workshops (GWSW) will conduct the Write Winning Grant Proposals seminar on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. The deadline to register is 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18. In person and virtual options are available.
Shambaugh House Reading: Nagae Yuki and Chu He-Chih
Join us in person at the Shambaugh House (430 N. Clinton St, Iowa City) or online via Facebook or Zoom for a reading by two IWP 2022 Fall Residency writers, Nagae Yuki and Chu He-Chih. For those who are present in person, light refreshments will be provided. Nagae Yuki (poet,...
