ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
uiowa.edu

Life in Iowa Weekly Coffee Hour

Starting Aug. 26 (through Dec. 2), Life in Iowa (part of International Student and Scholar Services) and International Student Support and Engagement invite international students and scholars at the University of Iowa to join them for a weekly coffee hour every Friday from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at T.Spoons coffee shop (located in University Capitol Centre). Enjoy a (free!) afternoon coffee and engage in casual conversations with students, staff, and faculty from across campus on different topics, ranging from adjusting to life in a new country and friendships to rules of the workplace.
IOWA CITY, IA
uiowa.edu

Translate-a-thon

Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
IOWA CITY, IA
uiowa.edu

THEN & NOW: 175 Years on the Pentacrest

Friday, Feb. 25—precisely 175 years after the founding of the University of Iowa—on display through 2022. The Pentacrest Museums present a new, celebratory exhibition THEN & NOW: 175 Years on the Pentacrest in the Hanson Gallery of the Old Capitol Museum. Honoring the University's landmark anniversary, the exhibit explores various departments and happenings on the Pentacrest, then & now. What's the same? What has changed? Large format comparative photography, firsthand accounts from notable Hawkeyes, and historic artifacts tell the story.
IOWA CITY, IA
uiowa.edu

Kettle Corn and Crafts

Come craft with us in various forms and snack on some kettle corn too!. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Education
State
Wisconsin State
Iowa City, IA
Education
City
Iowa City, IA
uiowa.edu

Curator Guided Tour: A Hub, a Network, an Archive

Join co-curators Nataša Durovicová and Lisa Gardinier for a special guided tour of their exhibition, A Hub, a Network, an Archive: 55 Years of International Writers in Iowa City. All are welcome! Meet inside the Main Library Gallery. About the exhibit: The International Writing Program (IWP) has brought...
IOWA CITY, IA
uiowa.edu

NCPA Immunization Clinic - CVS on Muscatine

College of Pharmacy student members of NCPA will host a flu shot clinic at the CVS on Muscatine Avenue in Iowa City for the community. Clinic time is 3-7 p.m. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
IOWA CITY, IA
uiowa.edu

Japanese Beginning Conversation Hour

Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
IOWA CITY, IA
uiowa.edu

Off Campus Housing Fair 2022

Not sure where you will be living next school year?. The Off-Campus Housing Fair is an opportunity to meet with a variety of properties in the Iowa City area with housing availability for you to consider. Iowa City and university resources such as Student Legal Services will also be present to help answer any questions you may have and provide options for support. Family members and future students are welcome!
IOWA CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Iowa#Disability#Linus College
uiowa.edu

DMA I Recital: Carlos M. López, bassoon

The concert will be livestreamed here: https://music.uiowa.edu/about/live-stream-concert-schedule. View the program here: https://digital.lib.uiowa.edu/islandora/object/ui%3A29923. This concert is free and open to the public. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate...
IOWA CITY, IA
uiowa.edu

APhA-ASP Immunization Clinic - Hy-Vee on Waterfront Dr.

College of Pharmacy student members of the American Pharmacists Association Academy of Student Pharmacists (APhA-ASP) will host a flu shot clinic at the Hy-Vee on Waterfront Drive in Iowa City. Open to the public. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a...
IOWA CITY, IA
uiowa.edu

Concert Band and Symphony Band

The concert will be livestreamed here: https://music.uiowa.edu/about/live-stream-concert-schedule. This concert is free and open to the public. View the program here: https://digital.lib.uiowa.edu/islandora/object/ui%3A29922. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate...
IOWA CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
uiowa.edu

$4 Fridays at FilmScene

Every Friday after 8 p.m., students can see any new release film for just $4 at either FilmScene location. Show your student ID card at the counter to claim your $4 tickets!. For a list of showings each week, visit icfilmscene.org/calendar. Tickets for $4 Fridays must be purchased in person to receive the discount!
IOWA CITY, IA
uiowa.edu

Public Observing Night

Please join the University of Iowa Physics & Astronomy Department as we use small telescopes to tour the fall sky on the lawn south and sidewalk east of Van Allen Hall. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa-sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact Caroline Roberts in advance at 319-467-1481.
IOWA CITY, IA
uiowa.edu

Three Minute Thesis Preliminary Competition

The University of Iowa’s Three Minute Thesis (3MT) competition challenges graduate students to clearly and concisely articulate complex research to nonspecialist audiences. Each contestant who advances to the Final Round will win a $250 cash prize. There will be additional prizes for:. $1,000 for 1st place (decided by judges)...
IOWA CITY, IA
uiowa.edu

2022 National Photography Invitational - School of Art and Art History

This exhibition gathers together the work of 27 graduate students and 16 professors from five graduate photography programs: Syracuse University, the University of Arkansas, the University of Georgia, the University of Iowa, and the University of Nebraska. Juried by Ariel Pate, Assistant Curator of Photography at The Milwaukee Museum of Art.
IOWA CITY, IA
uiowa.edu

"Webtoons and Affective Male Audiences in Digital Korea"

The Korean Studies Research Network and International Programs will present a virtual lecture by guest speaker Dr. Jahyon Park entitled "Webtoons and Affective Male Audiences in Digital Korea" on Thursday, Oct. 6, from noon to 1:30 p.m. (CDT), via Zoom. In her talk, Dr. Park will shed new light on...
IOWA CITY, IA
uiowa.edu

Write Winning Grant Proposals - Phase I Seminar

Presented by John D. Robertson, Ph.D. Managing Member, Grant Writers' Seminars & Workshops. The Research Development Office in the Office of the Vice President for Research is pleased to announce that Dr. John Robertson from Grant Writer's Seminars & Workshops (GWSW) will conduct the Write Winning Grant Proposals seminar on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. The deadline to register is 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18. In person and virtual options are available.
IOWA CITY, IA
uiowa.edu

Shambaugh House Reading: Nagae Yuki and Chu He-Chih

Join us in person at the Shambaugh House (430 N. Clinton St, Iowa City) or online via Facebook or Zoom for a reading by two IWP 2022 Fall Residency writers, Nagae Yuki and Chu He-Chih. For those who are present in person, light refreshments will be provided. Nagae Yuki (poet,...
IOWA CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy