NFL

StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
NBC Sports

What’s wrong with Russell Wilson?

Yes, Russell Wilson is struggling. Spotting that is the easy part. The hard part is understanding what’s wrong, and figuring out whether it can be fixed. It’s become obvious over the past couple of years that Wilson lacks the mobility that he once deployed on a regular basis. Either he no longer has it, or he has become reluctant to use it.
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Tua Tagovailoa investigation concludes: NFL, NFLPA say Dolphins followed protocol, but add ‘gross motor instability’ as ‘no-go’ concussion symptom

The NFL and the NFL Players Association, releasing a joint statement to conclude their investigation into the handling of Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion check after a late hit in the Buffalo Bills game on Sept. 25, said that, while the existing protocols were followed, the gross motor instability exhibited by the Miami Dolphins quarterback would be considered a symptom of concussion that would ...
NBC Sports

Eagles move to 5-0 with 20-17 win in Arizona

The Eagles remain the only unbeaten team in the NFL, but they needed some help from the Cardinals to get it. After the Eagles took a 20-17 lead on a Cameron Dicker field goal with 1:45 left to play, Kyler Murray was able to get the Cardinals to midfield on a run and a pass to tight end Zach Ertz. Murray, who had no timeouts available, hit Ertz and Hollywood Brown for two more first downs that moved the ball to the Philadelphia 34-yard-line before stopping clock with a spike.
NBC Sports

This Carson Wentz mistake typified his most maddening quality

Perhaps the most frustrating sequence of Carson Wentz's season to date began with him doing something extraordinary: escaping the grasp of Micah Parsons. After faking a shotgun handoff to Antonio Gibson in the second quarter of Washington's Week 4 contest in Dallas, Wentz impressively evaded arguably the best defender in the NFL, who had barreled toward the quarterback from a blindspot.
NBC Sports

How hot is Matt Rhule’s seat?

As the Panthers face the strong possibility of 1-3 start becoming a 1-6 hole (the 49ers, Rams, and Bucs are the next three opponents), it’s time to pay close attention to the tenure of coach Matt Rhule. Rhule was arguably saved by his buyout after a substandard second season....
NBC Sports

Russell Wilson entered medical tent

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson exited the Sunday loss to the Raiders with a shoulder injury that left him limited in practice. During tonight’s game, he entered the medical tent. Wilson took a hit during a return of an interception that he threw in the fourth quarter of Thursday night’s...
