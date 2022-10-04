Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to reveal the five teams he'd be interested in joining when he's ready to return
As the NFL season heads into Week 5, Odell Beckham Jr. is still a free agent, and that's because he doesn't want to sign with anyone until he's fully recovered from the torn ACL he suffered in the Rams' Super Bowl win over the Bengals. With Beckham still on the...
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
‘Odell Beckham Jr., Sign with Cowboys!’ OBJ Responds with Wish List
Yes, maybe it’s time to disconnect OBJ from the NFL’s most attention-getting team, the Dallas Cowboys.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
When Is Brittany Matthews’ Due Date? Details on Baby No. 2 With Patrick Mahomes
Baby on the way! As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews await the arrival of baby No. 2, the couple hosted a gender reveal party to find out if...
NBC Sports
What’s wrong with Russell Wilson?
Yes, Russell Wilson is struggling. Spotting that is the easy part. The hard part is understanding what’s wrong, and figuring out whether it can be fixed. It’s become obvious over the past couple of years that Wilson lacks the mobility that he once deployed on a regular basis. Either he no longer has it, or he has become reluctant to use it.
NBC Sports
Closer review of Tua Tagovailoa from Bills game makes “back injury” even less persuasive
As the football-watching world waits for a resolution of the investigation regarding the decision to allow Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to re-enter a Week Three game against the Bills after striking his head against the ground, I decided to go back and re-watch the TV images generated by the moment and its immediate aftermath.
Tua Tagovailoa investigation concludes: NFL, NFLPA say Dolphins followed protocol, but add ‘gross motor instability’ as ‘no-go’ concussion symptom
The NFL and the NFL Players Association, releasing a joint statement to conclude their investigation into the handling of Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion check after a late hit in the Buffalo Bills game on Sept. 25, said that, while the existing protocols were followed, the gross motor instability exhibited by the Miami Dolphins quarterback would be considered a symptom of concussion that would ...
New York Giants Safety Xavier McKinney's Nike Dunks are Cold
Xavier McKinney wore affordable Nike Dunk Low shoes before the New York Giants played the Green Bay Packers.
Titans Give Fitzpatrick Another Try
The second-year wide receiver is a standard elevation from the practice squad ahead of veteran Josh Gordon for Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders.
Dolphins coach made clear how he feels about team’s tight ends
The Miami Dolphins have a good pass-catcher in tight end Mike Gesicki, but don’t expect the Penn State product to put up big numbers in the passing game this season. Gesicki had a career-high 73 catches for 780 yards last season. Through four games this year, Gesicki has just 8 catches for 71 yards.
Week 6 Early Pickups and Waiver Wire Adds
Get a jumpstart on your Week 6 fantasy football research with these free agents to add.
NBC Sports
Eagles move to 5-0 with 20-17 win in Arizona
The Eagles remain the only unbeaten team in the NFL, but they needed some help from the Cardinals to get it. After the Eagles took a 20-17 lead on a Cameron Dicker field goal with 1:45 left to play, Kyler Murray was able to get the Cardinals to midfield on a run and a pass to tight end Zach Ertz. Murray, who had no timeouts available, hit Ertz and Hollywood Brown for two more first downs that moved the ball to the Philadelphia 34-yard-line before stopping clock with a spike.
NBC Sports
This Carson Wentz mistake typified his most maddening quality
Perhaps the most frustrating sequence of Carson Wentz's season to date began with him doing something extraordinary: escaping the grasp of Micah Parsons. After faking a shotgun handoff to Antonio Gibson in the second quarter of Washington's Week 4 contest in Dallas, Wentz impressively evaded arguably the best defender in the NFL, who had barreled toward the quarterback from a blindspot.
Bucs vs. Falcons injury report: 3 ruled out for Tampa Bay
A trio of Tampa Bay Buccaneers will miss Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons due to injury, while two more players are still in doubt. Tight end Cameron Brate will miss Week 5 with a concussion, while defensive lineman Akiem Hicks and defensive back Logan Ryan are out with foot injuries.
Chiefs Become Popular Landing Spot for Odell Beckham Jr.
Hype is beginning to stir surrounding Kansas City landing the three-time Pro Bowler.
NBC Sports
K.J. Hamler: I could have walked in to the end zone if final pass had been thrown to me
On the final play of Thursday night’s loss to the Colts, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson threw an incomplete pass. Wilson never appeared to look to his right, where wide receiver K.J. Hamler was wide open for a game-winning touchdown. After the game, Hamler acknowledged that he would have scored...
NBC Sports
How hot is Matt Rhule’s seat?
As the Panthers face the strong possibility of 1-3 start becoming a 1-6 hole (the 49ers, Rams, and Bucs are the next three opponents), it’s time to pay close attention to the tenure of coach Matt Rhule. Rhule was arguably saved by his buyout after a substandard second season....
NBC Sports
Russell Wilson entered medical tent
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson exited the Sunday loss to the Raiders with a shoulder injury that left him limited in practice. During tonight’s game, he entered the medical tent. Wilson took a hit during a return of an interception that he threw in the fourth quarter of Thursday night’s...
