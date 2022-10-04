ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russian Rapper Dies By Suicide After Being Drafted To Fight In Ukraine War

By Robert Longfellow
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 5 days ago

Source: @mrwalkie / Instagram

A Russian rapper opposed to the war in Ukraine reportedly died by suicide after being drafted. Walkie, 27, posted a video that served as a final testimony and suicide note.

He reportedly jumped from a high-rise building to end his life

Reports TMZ :

27-year-old rapper Walkie posted a video in which he said, “If you are watching this video, then I am no longer alive. I can’t take the sin of murder on my soul and I don’t want to. I am not ready to kill for any ideals.”

Walkie went on … “I choose to remain in history forever. As a man who did not support what was happening I am not ready to take up arms and kill my own kind.”

He had already served in the Russian Army, and despised the experience. This time around he tried to get a deferment because of mental illness, but that did not fly with the Russian military.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin announced a draft on Sept. 21, causing hundreds of thousands of Russians to flee the country.

Rest in power Walkie.

Anyone could be struggling with suicide. Find more specific resources right here .

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ваня Волки (@mrwalkie)

