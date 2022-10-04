ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 ‘Fade Salt’ Drops This Week

By Victor
Footwear News
Footwear News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WhhJi_0iLRBeZC00

Sneaker fans who can’t get enough of the Adidas Yeezy drops will have another new style to add to their footwear rotation soon.

The German sportswear giant revealed on the Adidas Yeezy release calendar today that a new “Fade Salt” iteration of Kanye West’s popular Yeezy 700 V3 sneaker will release before week’s end.

An initial look at the unreleased style surfaced on social media in July and true to the leaks, the shoe features various gray stripes on the mesh-based upper and is paired with a semi-translucent shell. Breaking up the look is a solid gray ankle collar and matching shoelaces. Unlike the popular V1 and V2 versions of the Yeezy 700, the Yeezy 700 V3 replaces the Boost cushioning for the responsive EVA foam tucked within the midsole while a sail rubber outsole completes the look.

The Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 made its retail debut in 2019 and years later, the shoe continues to receive new make ups. Prior to the announcement of the “Fade Salt” release, the brand launched the “Fade Carbon” colorway of the silhouette in May.

The Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 “Fade Salt” will be released this Saturday at Adidas.com/Yeezy , the Confirmed app, Yeezy Supply and at select Adidas Yeezy stockists. The shoe will be available only in adult’s sizing and will come with a $209 price tag.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, the Adidas Yeezy 700 MNVN “Analog” drops this week.

Kanye West
Person
Kanye
