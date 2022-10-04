Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Authorities report the arrest of a man from Galt
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Galt man in Clay County on October 6th on failure to appear in court on felony non-support. Thirty-five-year-old Adam David Anthony Davidson was extradited to Grundy County on October 7th. Bond was set at $2,500 cash only, and he...
Man accused of kidnapping, raping woman at Excelsior Springs home
A man is accused of kidnapping and raping a woman at an Excelsior Springs home on Friday morning. Timothy Haslett Jr. was charged in the incident.
Authorities investigating reported kidnapping, assault in Excelsior Springs
The Clay County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Excelsior Springs Police Department in investigating a reported kidnapping and sexual assault.
Excelsior Springs police search home after reported kidnapping
Excelsior Springs police and the Clay County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a woman reported escaping a kidnapping and sexual assault.
KMZU
Patrol investigates fatal Linn County tractor crash
LINN COUNTY, Mo. -- The Missouri Highway Patrol responded to a fatal farm equipment crash in Linn County Thursday afternoon. According to the online report, an eastbound Farmall tractor operated by Dale E. Floyd, 65, of Purdin, ran off a bridge on Falk Road, two miles northeast of Purdin. The report says the tractor overturned into the creek below.
northwestmoinfo.com
Kansas City Man Arrested in Clinton County Thursday
(CLINTON COUNTY, MO) – A Kansas City man was arrested in Clinton County Thursday. Just prior to 12 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 27-year-old Zackery A. Shobe who is accused of felony possession of a controlled substance other than up to 35 grams of marijauna and a misdemeanor D.W.I. for drugs.
northwestmoinfo.com
Independence Man Arrested On Numerous Charges In Ray County
An Independence man is facing a number of charges after being arrested Thursday evening in Ray County. The Highway Patrol says 38-year-old Independence resident Michael S. Rogers was arrested at 7:28 P.M. Wednesday ion charges of felony possession of a controlled substance, tampering with a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing, and property damage in excess of $750.
kttn.com
Chillicothe Police Department responds to assault call
The Chillicothe Police Department reports a suspect was detained in reference to an assault in the 600 block of Saint Louis Street Wednesday afternoon, October 5th. A resident at the location had allegedly assaulted a worker. Emergency services treated the worker for injuries at the scene. The suspect was taken...
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Wednesday
Ninety-two calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Wednesday. Some of the calls include:. 12:02 am, Subject in the PD to report the theft of a cell phone from their vehicle in the 200 block of N. Washington Street. 9:42 am, Officer responded to the 1400 block...
kchi.com
Purdin Man Died When Tractor Overturned
A Purdin man died in a rollover crash involving a farm tractor Thursday near Purdin. Sixty-five-year-old Dale L Floyd was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, on Falk Road, 2 miles northeast of Purdin. The crash happened about 4:10 pm, when Floyd was eastbound and ran off the road on a Bridge abutment and the tractor overturned into a creek.
kttn.com
Trenton man arrested for probation violation
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton resident on October 5th on a capias warrant on a probation violation. Thirty-one-year-old Steven Kyle Johnson was extradited from the Algoa Correctional Center on October 5th. His bond was set at $5,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on October 13th.
kttn.com
Brookfield woman pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter
A Brookfield woman entered a guilty plea in Livingston County on October 6th to first-degree involuntary manslaughter. Forty-six-year-old Daisy Lee Maddox’s other charge of delivery of a controlled substance was dismissed by the prosecutor. Sentencing is scheduled for December 1st. Maddox and 47-year-old Brandi Lynn Glosser of Chula are...
kttn.com
Defendent in Livingston County murder case granted a change of venue
A motion for change of venue was sustained in Livingston County Circuit Court on October 6th for a woman charged with first-degree murder. Forty-two-year-old Jennifer Anne Hall’s case was transferred to Clinton County and continued to December 6th for a plea or trial setting. Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox...
kttn.com
Guilty verdict delivered by jury in Linn County child molestation case
Linn County Prosecuting Attorney Shiante McMahon reports a man was found guilty on October 4th of two counts of first-degree child molestation in connection with events from 2013. Sentencing for Will Hoskins is scheduled for December 6th. The case was re-investigated by Sergeant Preston Sandner, formerly of the Brookfield Police...
kchi.com
Three Bookings For Livingston County Law Enforcement
Three recent bookings are in the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department report. Thursday, 20-year-old Jonathan Taylor Meservey of Mooresville was booked into the Caldwell County Jail following a hearing in Livingston County Court for probation revocation on his conviction for failure to register as a sex offender. He will serve a four-year prison sentence.
Former Chillicothe hospital worker’s murder trial moving to new county
Former Chillicothe, Missouri, hospital worker Jennifer Hall faces murder charges from a 2002 case where she's accused of killing a patient.
northwestmoinfo.com
Two Lexington Residents Hurt, One Arrested In Rollover Accident Wednesday
Two Lexington residents were left with injuries, and one of them with felony level legal issues following a one vehicle rollover crash in Ray County Wednesday evening. Troop A of the Highway Patrol says 35-year-old Lexington resident Joshua S. Clevenger was driving a 1998 Chevy Silverado on Pryor Road in Ray County at 6:55 Wednesday evening when his truck went off the left side of the roadway and overturned coming to rest on its top.
KMZU
Bevier man seriously injured in Randolph County crash
RANDOLPH COUNTY – A Bevier man is receiving treatment after he was seriously injured in an accident one mile north of Darksville Wednesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a vehicle driven by Vincent Brummer traveled into the southbound lane of Route C and struck the towed unit of a tractor trailer driven by William Gully of Huntsville. Brummer's vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway and came to an uncontrolled stop. He was transported to Moberly Regional Medical Center.
northwestmoinfo.com
Carrollton Man Arrested For Drugs, Stolen Property, And Traffic Issues
A Carrollton man was arrested Monday morning in Ray County on a lengthy list of charges that goes from drugs to stolen property to traffic violations. According to the arrest report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol, 21-year-old Carrollton resident Joseph D. Grieme was arrested at 9:04 A.M. Monday on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of stolen property, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, not having a valid drivers license, failing to drive on the right half of a roadway, and failing to display valid license plates.
northwestmoinfo.com
Area Arrests Monday Nets Two Wanted on Outstanding Warrants
Area arrests that took place Monday, lands two who were wanted on outstanding warrants. At 11:16 A.M. in Dekalb County the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 25-year-old St Joseph resident Ronisha L. McGaughy who was wanted on a Clinton County misdemeanor failure-to-appear warrant. McGaughy was also cited for no seat...
