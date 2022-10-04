Read full article on original website
Litchfield Drive-In Aims For The Record Books
A central Illinois drive-in theater is going to attempt to set a world record. The Skyview Drive-In in Litchfield is hoping to get into the Guinness Book of World Records for most dogs gathered at a drive-in. The current record is 120, so the Skyview is hoping to get at least 121 dogs… and their owners… to come together at the drive-in on Saturday, October 15th.
Officials kick off tour of Illinois to highlight manufacturing sector
(The Center Square) – Manufacturing officials are hitting the road for a statewide bus tour to talk about the importance of manufacturing in Illinois. The Illinois Manufacturers Association is hosting the bus tour, which will travel to nearly every region of the state for the next week. IMA President and CEO Mark Denzler said not only do they plan to visit manufacturing facilities, but also schools and colleges to highlight job opportunities in the sector.
Small Town in Illinois Crowned Pumpkin Capital of the World
As soon as October starts people go crazy looking for the perfect pumpkin. You might want to look at visiting Morton, Illinois because it's the Pumpkin Capital of the World. Since 1978 when the former Illinois governor named Morton the Pumpkin Capital people from all over come to visit the small town every year. Especially during the giant Pumpkin Festival which brings in close to 75,000 people to the town. So why Morton? The Nestle/Libby's Plant which is located in Morton produced 82% of the canned pumpkin in the world. So, when you buy that canned pumpkin in the store most likely it has come from Morton, Illinois.
Farm fatalities declined in Illinois, but ‘still too high’
(The Center Square) – As the 2022 Illinois farming season winds down, the number of farm fatalities for the year is lower than average. So far this year, seven farm-related deaths have been recorded in Illinois. That’s down from 10 in a typical year. Rodney Knittel, assistant director...
Langfelder Wants Another Push For Springfield Casino
Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder isn’t giving up on the idea of landing a casino license for the Capital City. Langfelder says he will once again ask aldermen to approve a resolution stating the city’s interest in having a casino… which he hopes could spur state lawmakers to authorize a license in the spring legislative session.
Friends of Lincoln Library Fall Book Roundup This Saturday
Looking to get rid of some stuff and give it to a good cause? The Lincoln Library is accepting gently used books, CDs, games, and albums. Volunteers will unload your vehicle for you! Simply pull into North Alley, and they will handle the rest (they reserve the right to refuse an item). It’s happening this Saturday (10/8) from 9a-noon. See you there!
Services Set For Veteran Educator, School Board Member Mike Zimmers
Services have been set for longtime Springfield educator and school board member Mike Zimmers, who passed away last week at the age of 72. Zimmers worked for 34 years in District 186 as a teacher, principal, and administrator, and had spent nine years on the school board, including three as board president, up until his death.
Illinois quick hits: Tyson Foods heads to Arkansas; cooler weather in forecast; Harry Styles concert canceled due to illness
Tyson Foods has announced it is relocating 500 employees from its offices in Chicago and Downers Grove to the corporate headquarters in Arkansas. Tyson had been in Illinois since 2014 when it bought Hillshire Brands for $8 billion. Other companies that have announced this year they are moving employees out of Illinois include Boeing, Caterpillar, and Citadel.
AFSCME Files Grievance Over Retiree Health Care Changes
The largest state employees’ union has filed a grievance over a plan to limit health care coverage options for Illinois state government retirees. The state recently announced that it would put all retirees under a single plan operated by Aetna, eliminating an HMO option. AFSCME Council 31 says while it has filed the grievance, it continues to work with the state in hopes of ensuring quality health care options for retirees.
Labor Questions Surround Poplar Place Project
Springfield aldermen will consider an ordinance in the coming week to spend more than $2 million in TIF funds to improve roads and buildings in the Poplar Place neighborhood. But it’s still unclear if labor issues on the project will be a stumbling block. The owners of the property...
Vehicle Winds Up In Lake Springfield; Driver Gets Out Safely
Nobody is hurt after a vehicle went into the water at the Lake Springfield Marina Friday afternoon. The Springfield Fire Department responded to the call, but the driver of the vehicle was able to get out safely before crews arrived. Fire department personnel remained on hand to assist with the process of getting the vehicle out of the lake.
Pritzker, Bailey talk crime, COVID-19 in first gubernatorial debate
(The Center Square) – The two candidates for Illinois governor met for the first of two scheduled debates Thursday trading political jabs and talking about policy issues from the SAFE-T Act to COVID-19. Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Republican Sen. Darren Bailey took the stage at Illinois State University...
Illinois quick hits: Rebate checks continue going out; more parking tickets; barges getting stuck
Half of all rebate checks approved as part of this year’s state budget have been processed. According to the Illinois Department of Revenue, about three million taxpayers received or will receive in the near future income and property tax rebates. The entire process is expected to be completed by mid-November. Information can be found online at www.tax.illinois.gov.
Mine subsidence is a problem along Illinois Route 161
An Illinois State Representative for Clinton County describes a noticeable bump that formed on Illinois Route 161 this week as an unexpected speed bump resulting from subsidence.
Illinois gubernatorial candidates differ on the shape of the state’s budget
(The Center Square) – The condition of Illinois’ budget depends on who you ask, especially the two candidates for governor. Republican candidate state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, and Democratic incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker have differing views on how the state budget has been handled the past four years.
Crime Stoppers looking for pair of thieves
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving a retail theft that happened last month. The theft happened around 5 p.m. on Sept. 14 at the Ace Hardware located at 214 North Walnut Street in Springfield. Officials said a man and a woman walked out the store […]
Database Tracks Lethal Force Used By Police In Illinois
A new database compiled by a team at the University of Illinois is tracking use of lethal force by police officers… in an effort to push for greater accountability in such incidents. The database… called SPOTLITE… logs any use of firearms by police, including those with non-fatal outcomes, and...
Illinois Chamber looks for fiscal discipline in state budget
(The Center Square) – Fitch Ratings last month assigned a BBB+ rating to three Illinois general obligation bonds totaling $700 million, and Illinois Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Todd Maisch is hoping to see fiscal discipline. According to Fitch Ratings, the following GO bonds received the BBB+ ratings:...
Pritzker Says Pending Bill Could Provide Possible Fixes To SAFE-T Act
After being criticized for not offering specifics on how to address concerns about the upcoming end of cash bail in Illinois, Governor JB Pritzker now says a bill introduced by a Central Illinois lawmaker is a good place to start. Pritzker was asked several times during last week’s governor’s race...
Illinois Cemetery Dubbed One Of The Most Haunted In The World
The final resting place for millions of people is a cemetery and there are millions of these around the world. There's a high probability that most are haunted too. Truth be told, people are dying to go there. In all seriousness, of all the haunted cemeteries in the world, Illinois has one that is world-renowned.
