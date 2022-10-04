Read full article on original website
Suspect Brandishing Homemade Handgun In Maryland On The Loose After Shooting Incident: Police
Police say that a shooting suspect is at large in Maryland after allegedly pointing his gun at officers before dropping his weapon and fleeing the scene. Shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police responded to a reported shooting in the 12900 block of Twinbrook Parkway, where there were reports of shots fired in the area.
abc27.com
Chambersburg mother & son, 11 juveniles charged with felony riot after fight
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Chambersburg mother, son, and 11 juveniles are facing felony riot charges after a fight on Friday, Oct. 7. According to Chambersburg Police, on Oct. 7 officers responded to a reported fight on the 300 block of S. Sixth Street. Police say a weapon was brandished but confirmed no one was harmed.
WUSA
20-year-old Frederick man sentenced to life in prison for murder, possession of explosives
A 20-year-old Frederick man was sentenced to life in prison on Friday for shooting and killing his teen classmate in 2021. Judge Julie Solt sentenced Joshua Eckenrode to a life sentence with all but 40 years suspended in the Division of Corrections on one count of first-degree murder and a consecutive suspended 51-year sentence on a multiple-count indictment of possession of a destructive device, possession of explosives without a license, and related weapons charges.
Teen Admits To Murdering 5-Year-Old Half-Sister In Maryland
A Maryland teenager admitted to murdering his 5-year-old half-sister after taking police on a high-speed pursuit before he was apprehended in Ohio, authorities announced. Pasadena resident Stephen J. Davis II, 19, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for his role in the death of his family member, Anayah Hannah Abdul when he was a rising senior at Chesapeake High School.
'It's serious': Dramatic police response after man tricked squeegee workers into truck, shot them
BALTIMORE - An alleged robbery by squeegee workers led a Baltimore man to trick three window washers to help him move things in West Baltimore, where he opened fire. Two young men, a 17-year-old and 23-year-old, were injured in the May 19 shooting.Authorities last month charged Zhamiel Dixon, 26, with first-degree assault and two counts each of attempted first- and second-degree murder, along with several handgun violations. "I heard the shots and came outside," a neighbor recalled.He went to the alley behind his house and found two victims suffering from gunshot sounds and quickly called police. "I called them and...
Maryland man accused of killing brother, two others over COVID vaccine found competent to stand trial
An Allegany County man accused of killing his brother, sister-in-law and an elderly family-friend was found competent to stand trial.Earlier this year, judges found 47-year-old Jeffrey Burnham was not competent to stand trial.In Sept. 2021, Burnham was arrested for shooting his pharmacist brother and his sister-in-law in their Ellicott City home.His mother said he wanted to confront his brother about the COVID-19 vaccine and he believed the government was using it to poison people.Prior to that double shooting, he allegedly killed an 83-year-old woman in her Cumberland home.On Friday, Burnham's attorney entered a plea of "not criminally responsible."The Maryland Department of Health will weigh in on this with a hearing set for January.Burnham is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder. Charging documents show that just one day before the murders, Burnham told his mother he was upset his brother Brian, a pharmacist, was administering COVID vaccines.Her mother told police Burnham said "Brian knows something." She said he believed the government was poisoning people with the vaccine, prompting her to contact police to voice concerns about his mental health and stability.Burnham was captured and arrested in West Virginia.
Police: Man killed in parking lot shooting in Columbia
Howard County Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Friday. Around 8 p.m., police found an unresponsive man in a parking lot in the 10400 block of Hickory Ridge Road.
Man sought by police in central Pa. dies after running into traffic, getting hit by vehicle: DA
A man police in Lancaster County were looking for after a domestic dispute Friday died after he ran into traffic and was hit by a car, police said. The coroner on Saturday identified him as Brandon Smith, 27, of Mountville. The Lancaster District Attorney’s office gave this account of the incident, that started at 11:20 a.m. Friday when police were called to an argument between a man and woman at a business in the 300 block of E. Main Street in Mountville:
Woman, teen son and 11 other minors charged in connection with central Pa. fight: police
A Chambersburg woman and her son are the only adults among 13 people charged with riot following a large fight blocks away from multiple schools. Chambersburg police said they have arrested 41-year-old Hollie Rae Bigler and her son, 18-year-old Christian Bigler, on one count each of felony riot and misdemeanor disorderly conduct charges.
Anne Arundel Police officer accused of crashing into tree while driving impaired
A police officer with Anne Arundel County is suspended after allegedly driving impaired and crashing into a tree.
Student arrested for attempting to stab multiple students in cafeteria of school in Frederick
BALTIMORE - A 14-year-old freshman at Thomas Jefferson High School in Frederick was arrested for attempting to stab multiple students in the school's cafeteria Friday afternoon.The Frederick County Sheriff's Office said that student was unsuccessful in the stabbing attempt. No injuries were reported.Police said a fight happened between two female students in the cafeteria. One of the students grabbed a large 8 to 10 inch knife in a threatening manner.The student, who has not been identified, was taken into custody. She has been charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, resisting arrest, disturbing school operations, affray, dangerous weapon on school property and reckless endangerment.
Maryland State Troopers rescue hunter with fractured bones from wooded area in Ellicott City
BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Troopers rescued a hunter who fractured multiple bones after he fell from a tree stand in Ellicott City on Friday, according to authorities.Troopers from the Maryland State Police Aviation Command performed an aerial rescue on Friday after they learned about the injured hunter from the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services around 8 a.m., according to the Maryland State Police.The hunter had fallen about 20 to 30 feet in a heavily wooded area of the Cascade Falls Train in Ellicott City, police said.He was in severe pain because his ribs had been fractured in...
$10K Reward Offered To Identify Maryland Chick-fil-A Purse Snatcher
Police are attempting to identify a suspect who attempted to steal a victim's purse inside of a Montgomery County Chick-fil-A back in March, authorities say. The suspect reportedly walked into the restaurant on Saturday, March 26 around 8 a.m., and snatched the victim's purse and ran off, according to Montgomery County police.
fox5dc.com
14-year-old girl escapes attempted abduction in Wheaton
WHEATON, Md. - Montgomery County police are investigating the attempted abduction of a 14-year-old girl who they said was on her way to pick up her younger brother from the bus stop. The incident took place Monday between 4:15 and 4:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Georgian Woods Place...
Police call for assistance locating a woman described as a vulnerable adult
BALTIMORE-- Baltimore Police need your help locating a vulnerable adult, who was last scene on the 3700 block of Cottage Avenue.Ms. Celestine Moses was last scene wearing a white t-shirt, blue leggings, and black sandals.Ms. Moses currently has her hair styled in blonde locs.If you know the whereabouts of Ms Celestine Moses , Police ask that you call 911.
wfmd.com
Frederick Police Release Identity Of Person Killed In Pedestrian Fatal
Two others who were injured were taken to Shock Trauma. Frederick, Md (KM Frederick Police have released the name of the person who was struck and killed by a motorcycle Thursday afternoon. She is Ana Julia Escobar, 76, of Frederick. Authorities say at around 4:30 PM, they responded to Hillcrest...
Stephen Davis pleads guilty to first degree murder of his 5-year-old half-sister
Stephen Jarod Davis II has entered a guilty plea to first degree murder in the death of his 5-year-old half-sister Anayah Jannah Abdul.
Update: Missing, endangered Cumberland County man found in Maryland, police say
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 9:50 a.m.: State Police spokesperson Trooper Megan Frazer said Kenneth Krone has been located in Maryland. Police are searching for a missing Cumberland County man. Authorities say Kenneth Krone, 81, was last seen on Oct. 6 in the area of the 2200 block of...
Former Maryland Hospital Employee Sentenced After Raping Vulnerable Psychiatric Patients
A former employee of a Maryland psychiatric hospital convicted of sexually abusing a vulnerable patient has been sentenced to several decades in prison, authorities announce. Macdoff Oghenejabo Okah, 46, of Silver Spring, was sentenced to 60 years suspend all but 40 years in prison and 5 years of supervised probation upon release on Friday, Oct. 7, after being convicted of the crimes that took place in 2018 and 2019, according to the Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office.
Shooting Suspect Accused Of Baltimore Murder Nine Days After Body Found In Vehicle, Police Say
Police have apprehended a wanted shooting suspect who allegedly fatally shot his victim in a Maryland car late last month, authorities announced. Carlos Pearson, 26, has been charged with first-degree murder in Baltimore for his alleged role in the murder of 23-year-old Quincy Harris, whose body was located in a vehicle in September.
