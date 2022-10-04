ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, MD

Suspect Brandishing Homemade Handgun In Maryland On The Loose After Shooting Incident: Police

Police say that a shooting suspect is at large in Maryland after allegedly pointing his gun at officers before dropping his weapon and fleeing the scene. Shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police responded to a reported shooting in the 12900 block of Twinbrook Parkway, where there were reports of shots fired in the area.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA

20-year-old Frederick man sentenced to life in prison for murder, possession of explosives

A 20-year-old Frederick man was sentenced to life in prison on Friday for shooting and killing his teen classmate in 2021. Judge Julie Solt sentenced Joshua Eckenrode to a life sentence with all but 40 years suspended in the Division of Corrections on one count of first-degree murder and a consecutive suspended 51-year sentence on a multiple-count indictment of possession of a destructive device, possession of explosives without a license, and related weapons charges.
FREDERICK, MD
Daily Voice

Teen Admits To Murdering 5-Year-Old Half-Sister In Maryland

A Maryland teenager admitted to murdering his 5-year-old half-sister after taking police on a high-speed pursuit before he was apprehended in Ohio, authorities announced. Pasadena resident Stephen J. Davis II, 19, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for his role in the death of his family member, Anayah Hannah Abdul when he was a rising senior at Chesapeake High School.
PASADENA, MD
CBS Baltimore

'It's serious': Dramatic police response after man tricked squeegee workers into truck, shot them

BALTIMORE - An alleged robbery by squeegee workers led a Baltimore man to trick three window washers to help him move things in West Baltimore, where he opened fire. Two young men, a 17-year-old and 23-year-old, were injured in the May 19 shooting.Authorities last month charged Zhamiel Dixon, 26, with first-degree assault and two counts each of attempted first- and second-degree murder, along with several handgun violations.  "I heard the shots and came outside," a neighbor recalled.He went to the alley behind his house and found two victims suffering from gunshot sounds and quickly called police. "I called them and...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland man accused of killing brother, two others over COVID vaccine found competent to stand trial

An Allegany County man accused of killing his brother, sister-in-law and an elderly family-friend was found competent to stand trial.Earlier this year, judges found 47-year-old Jeffrey Burnham was not competent to stand trial.In Sept. 2021, Burnham was arrested for shooting his pharmacist brother and his sister-in-law in their Ellicott City home.His mother said he wanted to confront his brother about the COVID-19 vaccine and he believed the government was using it to poison people.Prior to that double shooting, he allegedly killed an 83-year-old woman in her Cumberland home.On Friday, Burnham's attorney entered a plea of "not criminally responsible."The Maryland Department of Health will weigh in on this with a hearing set for January.Burnham is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder.  Charging documents show that just one day before the murders, Burnham told his mother he was upset his brother Brian, a pharmacist, was administering COVID vaccines.Her mother told police Burnham said "Brian knows something." She said he believed the government was poisoning people with the vaccine, prompting her to contact police to voice concerns about his mental health and stability.Burnham was captured and arrested in West Virginia.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
PennLive.com

Man sought by police in central Pa. dies after running into traffic, getting hit by vehicle: DA

A man police in Lancaster County were looking for after a domestic dispute Friday died after he ran into traffic and was hit by a car, police said. The coroner on Saturday identified him as Brandon Smith, 27, of Mountville. The Lancaster District Attorney’s office gave this account of the incident, that started at 11:20 a.m. Friday when police were called to an argument between a man and woman at a business in the 300 block of E. Main Street in Mountville:
MOUNTVILLE, PA
CBS Baltimore

Student arrested for attempting to stab multiple students in cafeteria of school in Frederick

BALTIMORE - A 14-year-old freshman at Thomas Jefferson High School in Frederick was arrested for attempting to stab multiple students in the school's cafeteria Friday afternoon.The Frederick County Sheriff's Office said that student was unsuccessful in the stabbing attempt. No injuries were reported.Police said a fight happened between two female students in the cafeteria. One of the students grabbed a large 8 to 10 inch knife in a threatening manner.The student, who has not been identified, was taken into custody. She has been charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, resisting arrest, disturbing school operations, affray, dangerous weapon on school property and reckless endangerment.
FREDERICK, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland State Troopers rescue hunter with fractured bones from wooded area in Ellicott City

BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Troopers rescued a hunter who fractured multiple bones after he fell from a tree stand in Ellicott City on Friday, according to authorities.Troopers from the Maryland State Police Aviation Command performed an aerial rescue on Friday after they learned about the injured hunter from the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services around 8 a.m., according to the Maryland State Police.The hunter had fallen about 20 to 30 feet in a heavily wooded area of the Cascade Falls Train in Ellicott City, police said.He was in severe pain because his ribs had been fractured in...
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
fox5dc.com

14-year-old girl escapes attempted abduction in Wheaton

WHEATON, Md. - Montgomery County police are investigating the attempted abduction of a 14-year-old girl who they said was on her way to pick up her younger brother from the bus stop. The incident took place Monday between 4:15 and 4:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Georgian Woods Place...
WHEATON, MD
Daily Voice

Former Maryland Hospital Employee Sentenced After Raping Vulnerable Psychiatric Patients

A former employee of a Maryland psychiatric hospital convicted of sexually abusing a vulnerable patient has been sentenced to several decades in prison, authorities announce. Macdoff Oghenejabo Okah, 46, of Silver Spring, was sentenced to 60 years suspend all but 40 years in prison and 5 years of supervised probation upon release on Friday, Oct. 7, after being convicted of the crimes that took place in 2018 and 2019, according to the Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office.
SILVER SPRING, MD

