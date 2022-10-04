Read full article on original website
Four wild-card series have been whittled to one in MLB's new 12-team playoff format. Eight teams entered this weekend's burst of high-stakes baseball, but only two have deadlocked at a game apiece and forced a winner-take-all Game 3. That would be the New York Mets and San Diego Padres, who clash Sunday night at Citi Field for the right to face the top-seeded Los Angeles Dodgers in the Division Series starting Tuesday.
What are the best 2022 MLB postseason player nicknames? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. OK, so maybe baseball player nicknames aren’t quite what they used to be. It’s hard to compete with the monikers of yesteryear like “The Great Bambino,” “The Say Hey Kid,” “Hammerin Hank” or “The Splendid Splinter.” Or even some from baseball’s modern era like “The Big Unit,” “The Big Hurt” and “Big Papi.”
Shane Bieber, Jose Ramirez lead Guardians past Rays originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2022 MLB postseason is officially underway, and the Cleveland Guardians are the bracket’s first winner. Cleveland leaned on ace Shane Bieber in Game 1 of the 2022 Wild Card Series. Bieber punched out eight...
