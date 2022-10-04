Read full article on original website
Related
WBOC
Neighbors requesting buffer ahead of new medical facility
LEWES, Del. -- Neighbors living in the Somerset Green community off of Shady Rd. are looking forward to welcoming a new medical facility to the area, but they are not looking forward to the increased traffic and disturbance it may be bring. As a solution, some residents are requesting a buffer be placed in front of their community to block the traffic.
Cape Gazette
Cape state park restaurant sets precedent
Where do the commercialization and building in Sussex County stop?. The answer is nowhere, not even in our most protected areas. A recent article in the Cape Gazette outlined the project by DNREC to build a commercial structure next to the Hawk Watch in Cape Henlopen State Park. It will be open until 10 p.m., serve alcohol and permit live music year-round. Construction is to begin this spring. How could all of this happen without the public knowing about it? This is an environmentally sensitive area where annual bird counts are conducted by local and regional bird clubs. The recreational activity in the park should promote biking, hiking, bird watching and quiet days on the beach, not drinking and driving.
Cape Gazette
Cape Henlopen Senior Center making plans for new home
It’s been nearly 20 years since the Cape Henlopen Senior Center was given six acres of land off Hebron Road outside Rehoboth Beach with the express purpose of building a new home. Senior center board members are now in the beginning stages of developing a site plan. For a...
WDEL 1150AM
Delaware beaches recovering from Ian
A prolonged, hurricane induced nor'easter did some damage to Delaware's coastline according to state officials. "A period of four or five days with strong northeast winds that caused some shoreline erosion along basically the entirety of the Delaware Bay and Atlantic coastlines," said Jesse Hayden, Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) Shoreline and Waterway Management Section administrator.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cape Gazette
News Briefs 10/7/22
Sussex County Council will meet at 9 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 11, in the county administration building, 2 The Circle, Georgetown. Included on the agenda is an appeal of the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission’s approval of the Coral Lakes subdivision. It will be followed by an executive session.
Cape Gazette
Lewes in Bloom thanks community for support
Our lovely town has done it again. Lewes was awarded a first-place trophy by America in Bloom for being the most beautiful city in its population category (2,000 to 5,000 residents). Our participation in this competition was spearheaded by Lewes in Bloom, but it took the entire city – government, nonprofits, citizens and businesses – to bring home the award. Thank you to all who participated. We should all be proud of our little gem of a town.
Cape Gazette
Not a historic amount of rain, but it was still a lot
This past week’s storm may not have been historic, but there was still a lot of rain in a short period of time. Kevin Brinson, director of the Delaware Environmental Observing System for the University of Delaware, said rain gauges for the Slaughter Beach area show 10 inches of rain from Sept. 30 to Oct. 5. That’s way more rain than the typical month, let alone the span of four or five days, he said.
Cape Gazette
Under Contract - Beautiful home in Wolfe Pointe
A beautiful 4-bedroom, 4-full bath home in the sought-after community of Wolfe Pointe located east of Route One and close to historic downtown Lewes, Lewes Canalfront Park, and Cape Henlopen State Park. Additionally, walking, and biking enthusiasts will enjoy easy access to the popular Junction & Breakwater Trail, which is located just outside the community! This beautiful home offers a striking two story family room with a stone wood burning fireplace, with plenty of natural light, a first floor master suite, office/study, vaulted dining area, custom built-in bookcases and cabinets, 2-attics, dual zone HVAC system, tankless water heater, spectacular landscaping, large patio, koi pond with water fall, outdoor shower, lawn irrigation with well, and much more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cape Gazette
‘Secret Delaware’ author talk set Oct. 12
The Lewes Public Library and Browseabout Books will welcome authors Rachel Kipp and Dan Shortridge for a discussion and signing of their new book, “Secret Delaware: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure,” at 5 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the library. The talk also will be available to view live online via Zoom.
Cape Gazette
Pickup damages pump station on Warrington Road
A pickup truck crashed near a home on Warrington Road Oct. 7 damaging property and a county sewer pump station. The crash happened about 2:30 p.m. when responders with the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Co. found the driver in the middle of Warrington Road and the pickup 500 feet away, said Ken Swarts, captain with the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Co.
Cape Gazette
Coldwell Banker Premier Announces September Top Sales Producers in Rehoboth and Lewes
Coldwell Banker Premier is pleased to announce the firm’s top producers for the Rehoboth and Lewes Offices for the month of September. For the Lewes office, the top listing agent was Sarah Russ. The top selling agent was Jeff Gibson. The top overall agent was Ruth Sivils. The top team for listing, selling and overall was the Julie Gritton Team. For the Rehoboth office, the top listing agent was Ben Steward. The top selling and overall agent was Skip Faust.
Cape Gazette
State park friends thank R&L Liquors
A letter to the editor expresses a reader's opinion and, as such, is not reflective of the editorial opinions of this newspaper. To submit a letter to the editor for publishing, send an email to newsroom@capegazette.com. Letters must be signed and include a telephone number and address for verification. Please keep letters to 500 words or fewer. We reserve the right to edit for content and length. Letters should be responsive to issues addressed in the Cape Gazette rather than content from other publications or media. Only one letter per author will be published every 30 days. Letters restating information and opinions already offered by the same author will not be used. Letters must focus on issues of general, local concern, not personalities or specific businesses.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBOC
Snow Hill Home Owner Convenience Center to Temporarily Close in November
SNOW HILL, Md. - Starting next month. the Snow Hill Home Owner Convenience Center will be temporarily closed for 90 days as repairs and upgrades are made to the waste & recycling center. The Worcester County Commissioners announced that, starting November 7th, the facility on Holly Road will close while...
The Dispatch
Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – October 7, 2022
This postcard image (circa 1909) shows an Ocean City in the time before paved streets and traffic jams. Photographed from the old water tower on Somerset Street the view looks east across Baltimore Avenue toward the ocean. The tall brick chimney in the foreground was part of the town’s electric...
WBOC
Snow Days to Become Extinct in Somerset County?
SOMERSET COUNTY, Md. - After days of gloomy weather on Delmarva, Somerset County neighbors might be forgiven for wanting to take a day off for a "sun day" on Thursday. But the real buzz on the streets of Crisfield is a proposal before the County Board of Education to replace snow days with virtual learning.
Cape Gazette
Crime Stoppers unveils kiosk at Lewes ferry terminal
Delaware Crime Stoppers, in partnership with Delaware River and Bay Authority, unveiled a new informational kiosk Oct. 3 inside the Cape May-Lewes Ferry terminal in Lewes. It’s the first of many to be placed in areas with good public interaction and in high-crime areas throughout the state, said Crime Stoppers Executive Director Michael Gallagher.
WBOC
Neighbors Asking for Changes to Grays Corner Road
BERLIN, Md. -- Another hit-and-run on Grays Corner Road within a matter of months has caused growing concern among neighbors in the area. Some of those neighbors are now asking for changes to be made so people can safely walk along the road. Police say 59 year old Terri Wattay...
starpublications.online
Paula Ann Baker Coulbourn, 61
Paula Ann Baker Coulbourn passed away peacefully on Sept. 28, 2022 in her home in Seaford with her family by her side. Born on Aug. 22, 1961 in Wilmington, Paula was the daughter of the late Barbara Ann Schumacher Baker and Fred Hastings Baker, Sr. She graduated from Seaford High School in 1979 and Salisbury State University in 1983 with a B.A. in political science and government. She married Spencer Brent Coulbourn, Sr. on Sept. 12, 1987; this fall, they celebrated 35 wonderful years of marriage.
Cape Gazette
New groups continue to form at Cape Henlopen Senior Center
In its commitment to offer something for everyone, the Cape Henlopen Senior Center announced several new groups. The Friendship Circle will hold its first meeting from 9 to 10:30 a.m., Monday, Nov. 14. The group welcomes anyone who may be stressed or bored, or need relaxation, new friends, conversation and mind stimulation. With coloring as the first activity, participants will decide as a group what to do next. A photocopied page of one’s choice will be provided along with crayons, or attendees can bring their own materials. Those who are not into coloring may bring a puzzle, or their knitting or needlepoint, just to relax and get out with others. “This group of friends is ours to create into something special. Please come, share your ideas and share the magic of friendship. There are no fees, no experience required, this is pressure- and judgment-free if you are shy ... just caring people doing a weekly get-together,” said Laura Norwood, group host. Nonmembers may attend one meeting, but membership is required after that. To register, call the center at 302-227-2055 by Monday, Nov. 7.
WBOC
Increase in Invasive Moth Found in Sussex County
DOVER, Del.– Hundreds of acres of defoliation has been found by the Delaware Forest Service near the Cypress Swamp, Gumboro, and the Nanticoke Wildlife Area due to gypsy moths. DFS officials said that this year, 825 acres of defoliation was detected as compared to 2021 with only about 12...
Comments / 3