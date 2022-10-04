Read full article on original website
Residents allowed to return to Florida island slammed by Hurricane Ian
Residents were allowed to return to a coastal island that was decimated by Hurricane Ian on Saturday with a warning from the governor that the disaster isn't over. Many of the homes still standing on Estero Island lack basic services, so portable restrooms, hand-washing stations, shower trailers and other essentials were trucked in for residents who want to stay, Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a news conference. Debris still has to be removed before rebuilding can begin.
Storm just beginning for Hurricane Ian insurance claims
Florida residents who were in the path of Hurricane Ian are facing a tough road ahead as they seek insurance payouts. One independent insurance agency owner told 60 Minutes this week he expects claims to be complicated because two separate policies could come into play – one for wind and one for flooding.
Hurricane Ian: Witnessing the aftermath on Sanibel Island and Florida’s southwest coast | 60 Minutes
Bill Whitaker travels to the Florida shoreline where Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Category 4 storm.
Florida to pay Indiana National Guard $130K after they flew in for hurricane, then were sent home
After Hurricane Ian struck Florida’s southwest coast, officials in the state realized they had enough National Guard units available and sent the crews that had come from Indiana home. Florida had requested help through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact. And the Indiana units were on their way when they...
Hurricane Ian's death toll rises as crews in Florida go door to door in search for survivors in decimated neighborhoods
After Hurricane Ian obliterated communities in Florida, rescue crews going door to door in search of survivors are reporting more deaths, and residents grappling with loss are facing a long, daunting recovery.
Florida to reimburse Indiana National Guard after soldiers turned away
NAPLES - Florida will reimburse the Indiana National Guard about $130,000 after soldiers sent to the state to help with Hurricane Ian relief were turned away. When Hurricane Ian made landfall on the southwest coast, the state requested help through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact. Indiana sent more than a dozen soldiers, three flight crews, and mechanics, along with two Black Hawk helicopters to help the military and other agencies in logistics and rescue missions.The following day, September 30th, they were told to return home after "it was determined Florida National Guard assets were sufficient, and Indiana National Guard assists were no longer required," the Indiana National Guard said. "The total cost to fly the helicopters to Fort Rucker, Alabama, and back, including crew pay, meals, and lodging, was approximately $130,000. Florida will reimburse the Indiana National Guard," said Master Sgt. Jeff Lowry.Florida National Guard spokesman William Manley says they "remain extremely grateful for their willingness to assist us in our time of need."
Military vet helps those affected by Hurricane Ian | 60 Minutes
Some Florida residents affected by Hurricane Ian can see their properties and assess damage remotely through a crowdsourcing app.
Population is 'exploding' in the region hit hardest by Hurricane Ian
Little has been done to dissuade people from moving into Florida's hurricane danger zones, experts told CNN.
FEMA approves $150 million in disaster relief for Florida households, here’s how to apply
ORLANDO, Fla. — It has only been 10 days since a major disaster declaration was made for Florida due to Hurricane Ian. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has now approved $150 million in grants to help over 100,000 households in Florida. Read: How can Central Florida residents apply for...
Open: This is "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," Oct. 9
This week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," Major Garrett dives into the Arizona governor's race, one of the most closely-watched races in the nation. Plus, new CBS News polls in Michigan, Wisconsin and Arizona.
Hurricane Ian will bring new storm surges and possible Tornadoes
The death toll from Hurricane Ian in Florida is uncertain.The damage is huge, and authorities say it could be the largest natural disaster in the US state.The hurricane is moving north and could cause further disasters, according to Reuters.
Search crews going door to door in southwest Florida, death toll rises
FORT MYERS - After Hurricane Ian obliterated communities in Florida, rescue crews going door to door in search of survivors are reporting more deaths, and residents grappling with loss are facing a long, daunting recovery. As of Monday, at least 101 people have been reported killed by the hurricane in Florida -- 54 of them in Lee County alone. The storm slammed into Florida as a furious Category 4 hurricane last Wednesday. Days later, some residents of island communities are cut off from the mainland, hundreds of thousands of people are without power, and many Floridians have found themselves...
Arizona gubernatorial candidates Kari Lake and Katie Hobbs on abortion, immigration and the economy
Washington — Arizona gubernatorial candidates Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, and Kari Lake, a Republican, discussed Sunday on "Face the Nation" the top issues facing voters in the state one month ahead of Election Day, making their pitch for why they should serve as Arizona's chief executive in one of the most closely watched races this cycle.
7 tornadoes tore through Broward, Palm Beach counties ahead of Hurricane Ian. Kings Point residents still need help
Richard Martin, 77, thought he had wind insurance until a tornado tore his Kings Point apartment to shreds. The only thing left perfectly intact was a wall unit made of glass with decorative glass pieces on the shelves, left by the previous owner. Martin had been planning to get rid of it. When he called his insurance company, he was informed that he did not in fact have the right kind of ...
Full transcript of "Face the Nation" on Oct. 9, 2022
On this "Face the Nation" broadcast moderated by Major Garrett:. Anthony Salvanto, CBS News director of election and surveys. Kari Lake, Republican gubernatorial candidate in Arizona. Kate Hobbs, Democratic gubernatorial candidate in Arizona. Peter Baker, Susan Glasser, Nikole Killion, Scott MacFarlane. Mohamed El-Erian, Allianz Chief Economic Adviser. Click here to...
Ron Johnson and Mandela Barnes in tight Senate race in Wisconsin — CBS News Battleground Tracker poll
It seems like Wisconsin elections are always pretty close these days, and here are two more following that trend. The Senate race has incumbent Republican Sen. Ron Johnson running just one point ahead of Democrat Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in a toss-up contest, and the governor's race is currently even between incumbent Democrat Gov. Tony Evers and Republican Tim Michels.
Transcript: Kari Lake, Arizona gubernatorial candidate, on "Face the Nation," Oct. 9, 2022
The following is a transcript of an interview with Kari Lake, Republican candidate for governor in Arizona, that aired on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 on "Face the Nation." MAJOR GARRETT: Now to the race for governor of Arizona. Our latest poll shows Democrat Katie Hobbs and Republican Kari Lake tied at 49%. The two candidates have not scheduled a debate but they are here to answer our questions. Each candidate will have about eight and a half minutes, we intend to cover the same issues with each candidate. issues identified by our own polling as of leading concern to Arizona voters. Our ability to cover this ground, of course, will be influenced in no small measure by the length of the candidates answers. First Republican Carrie Lake, who joins us from Phoenix. Good morning, and welcome to FACE THE NATION.
Tampa woman is 'person of interest' in investigation into DeSantis' Martha's Vineyard migrants flights
In 2018, Huerta moved into a condo in Tampa, Florida, near MacDill Air Force Base.
Video from inside flooded Florida homes: 'Never in my mind would I have imagined it would be this bad'
GENEVA, Fla. - New video shows how much flooding there is inside several homes in Geneva, Florida. Residents brought FOX 35 News into their flooded homes by boat to see the devastation in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Couches, beds, refrigerators, and much more inside their homes are underwater. People...
