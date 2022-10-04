Comau has developed advanced technologies and training solutions for the educational project “E.Do Learning Center,” promoted by Ferrari consistently with its ongoing support of the local territory. The Center is now open in the Istituto Istruzione Superiore “Fermo Corni” of Modena, Italy, an institute of higher education and a secondary school. The initiative, which highlights the increasing importance of bringing robotics from the factory to an increasing number of new sectors, provides students with a unique learning environment that is both fun and engaging. It is also an important tool to teach skills that can be used for future jobs.

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO