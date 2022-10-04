Read full article on original website
Fundamentals of transformer design
Figure 1. The operating principle of transformers hasn’t changed since initially developed, but the designs, efficiency and dimensions have drastically improved. Source: teerapon/Adobe Stock. History is marked by a series of great innovations and inventions that have been vital to the development of modern society. For instance, the commercial...
Anode design benefits battery performance
A new lithium-silicon anode developed by POSi Energy — Silicon Power is expected to markedly enhance lithium-ion battery performance. The battery architecture features a high cathode loading that offers scope to double the energy density without forming lithium dendrites. The battery design was demonstrated to maintain highly stable capacity...
Video: OGP launches new TurnCheck series-14 shaft measurement system
Optical Gaging Products (OGP), a manufacturer of optical and precision multisensor metrology systems for industrial quality control, has added the new TurnCheck series-14 to its family of TurnCheck Shaft Measurement Systems. This addition increases the range of TurnCheck systems to handle parts up to 140 mm in diameter and 1,000 mm in length.
Littelfuse launches eFuse Protection ICs series
Industrial technology manufacturer Littelfuse has unveiled the new eFuse Protection ICs product line, a series of four versatile circuit protection devices. The eFuse Protection ICs utilize an innovative design that provides a wide range of power input (3.3 V to 28 V) and integrated protection. In addition to overvoltage protection, these electronic fuses protect against overcurrent, short circuit, inrush current, reverse current and overtemperature events with real-time diagnostics — all in one chip.
Video: Exxelia expands its range of gelled tantalum capacitors qualified to the American standard MIL-PRF-39006
Exxelia, a manufacturer of complex passive components and subsystems for harsh environments, is expanding its line of MIL-PRF-39006/22 & MIL-PRF-39006/25 tantalum capacitors, with the support of the reliability level R. The reliability level R is offered in addition to level M and P for the specifications MIL-PRF-39006/22 and MIL-PRF-39006/25, equivalent...
Video: MEMS-based automotive oscillators for ADAS operations
SiTime Corp. has rolled out a new automotive oscillator family based on the company’s microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) technology. The oscillators are 10 times more resilient and have a reliable operation designed for advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS) in extreme road conditions and temperatures, SiTime said. The oscillator family, dubbed...
Analog Devices boosts beamformers at 2022 IEEE phased array gathering
Phased-array designs and techniques from Analog Devices will be among the wide array of the latest developments in the technology on display for visitors to the 2022 IEEE International Symposium on Phased Array Systems and Technology. Scheduled for October 11 to 13, 2022 in the Waltham Westin (Waltham, Massachusetts), and sponsored by the IEEE Aerospace and Electronic Systems Society (AESS), the event features an educational technical conference and an exhibition.
Vishay Intertechnology high-temperature IHSR inductor delivers current ratings to 155 A
New Yorker Electronics has announced Vishay’s release of the first AEC-Q200 qualified IHSR high temperature inductor with current ratings to 155 A in the 6767 case size (19.0 mm by 17.1 mm by 7.0 mm). Designed for multi-phase, high current power supplies and input/output filters in automotive under the hood and advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) applications, the Vishay Dale IHSR-6767GZ-5A offers a 50% reduction in DC resistance (DCR) over typical power inductors and a smaller size than similar ferrite-based solutions.
Comau contributes to E.Do Learning Center launched by Ferrari to support local students
Comau has developed advanced technologies and training solutions for the educational project “E.Do Learning Center,” promoted by Ferrari consistently with its ongoing support of the local territory. The Center is now open in the Istituto Istruzione Superiore “Fermo Corni” of Modena, Italy, an institute of higher education and a secondary school. The initiative, which highlights the increasing importance of bringing robotics from the factory to an increasing number of new sectors, provides students with a unique learning environment that is both fun and engaging. It is also an important tool to teach skills that can be used for future jobs.
Single-phase vs three-phase AC: What’s the difference?
Figure 1: AC sources contribute immensely to powering many domestic and industrial devices today. Source: Lukasz Pajor/Adobe stock. Alternating current (AC) sources contribute immensely to powering many domestic and industrial devices today. These power sources are categorized based on several factors, but the most commonly used criteria is the number of phases. And based on the number of phases, AC sources come as single- and three-phase systems. Each phase system has its unique characteristics, advantages, drawbacks and suitability for different applications.
Video: Air taxi startup Lilium demonstrates full eVTOL transition
Air taxi startup Lilium has demonstrated a test flight of its Lilium Jet aircraft that included a peek at its full electric takeoff and landing (eVTOL) transition. The full transition of the aircraft behaved as the Lilium’s models predicted. The company said the test further validates the flight physics computational models and technological approach of the production aircraft, the Lilium Jet.
Digitally controlled pneumatic depositors debuted by Unifiller
Portioning equipment firm Unifiller Systems has announced the debut of its +Series Depositors, which are digitally controlled pneumatic depositors. The +Series Depositors are digitally controlled pneumatic depositors that include features such as pre-charge, splash reduction and deposit pressure profiling. Compared to the original depositors, the +Series can handle more complex applications such as ones that require smaller deposits.
Considerations for creating microwave and millimeter-wave automated test systems
Next-generation automated test systems are critical to the rapid development and deployment of high-frequency 5G, Wi-Fi 6/6e, systems, multiple-input and multiple-output (MIMO), and satellite communications (SATCOM). Today's test systems often include programmable radio frequency (RF) devices such as digital step attenuators, phase shifters and signal generators. They can be built modularly from individual components or brought together as a large rackmount system for simulation testing in a lab environment.
Amphenol SOCAPEX’s MPO field TV connector: A robust, high density solution for optical links in harsh environment applications
Amphenol SOCAPEX’s MPO field solution enables users to transform a standard MPO patchcord into a robust connector designed to resist the harshest environments. The MPO patchcord is integrated into a metallic plug based on MIL-STD-38999 Series III, shell size 13 military connector, to protect it from shocks, dust and fluids. There is no requirement for field termination.
