ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KLTV

Overturned truck slows I-20 traffic near Lindale

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A trailer fishtailed, pulling a truck off the road and down an embankment on the eastbound lane of I-20 near mile-marker 556. As of about 6:45 p.m., traffic is moving slowly, backed up for two to three miles. The Lindale Fire Department, Smith County Sheriff’s...
LINDALE, TX
KLTV

Fire destroys house near Lakeport, injures 1 firefighter

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A house fire burned near Lakeport at about 5:40 p.m. Friday, according to Gregg County Fire Marshal Mark Moore. The fire happened in the 4000 block of Estes Parkway. One person who was in the home escaped unharmed, but one firefighter was transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the fire marshal.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Man who allegedly broke into Jacksonville home and hit person with a crowbar, arrested

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said that they have arrested Eric Lowe, who allegedly forced himself into a Jacksonville home and hit one of the residents with a crowbar on Saturday morning. According to officials, after the break-in a warrant was issued for Lowe’s arrest. Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and Tyler […]
JACKSONVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lindale, TX
Crime & Safety
Lindale, TX
Accidents
Palestine, TX
Crime & Safety
Anderson County, TX
Accidents
Anderson County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Palestine, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Palestine, TX
Accidents
County
Anderson County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Lindale, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 injured after Oak Hill Plaza shooting in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A woman was found with gunshot wounds in a car after a Thursday night shooting in Oak Hill Plaza, according to Nacogdoches Police. The shooter is unknown at this time, and officials said the woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment and her injuries “do not appear to be […]
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KSST Radio

Fatal ATV Crash Reported Thursday Night In Como

A fatal ATV crash was reported to have occurred Thursday night, Oct. 6, 2022, in Como, county officials reported. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Hopkins County EMS were dispatched at 11:19 p.m. Thursday to what was initially reported to EMS as a vehicle crash on County Road 2335 at County Road 2336 in Como, TX. Hopkins County, Brinker and Como firefighters were also dispatched at 11:31 p.m. to what officials learned was an ATV accident, according to dispatch reports.
COMO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Nissan Sentra
KLTV

TxDOT reopens Highway 21 temporary bridge in Nacogdoches County

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The temporary detour bridge at Atascoso Creek on State Highway 21 in Nacogdoches County has reopened to traffic this afternoon after TxDOT engineers inspected and approved recent repairs. The temporary bridge had previously closed after inspectors discovered multiple trusses that exhibited signs of unusual deflection...
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

They’re Evading East Texas Authorities, But We Can Help Find Them Y’all

For the most part, East Texas is a pretty safe place to live. However, there are some people within our beautiful community that still want to play dirty and do things that will land them in jail. Once spotted doing something dirty, authorities are notified and often identified, but there are times when law enforcement is challenged and they will turn to the public to help identify these individuals who think they are above the law and do whatever it is they want.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
Accidents
KLTV

Gregg County Jail back in state compliance

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County Jail has been removed from a state agency’s non-compliant list. The jail was added to the list following an Aug. 29 inspection. “During the review of Medication Administration Records (MARS), multiple records were found to be missing documentation that medication is administered in accordance with written instructions of a physician. Multiple days were observed on multiple MAR records to be missing signatures/initials indicating that medications were administered,” the inspection report stated.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
fairfield-recorder.com

Vehicle drives through Heritage Title at high rate of speed

A reckless driver flew his vehicle into the Heritage Title Building at the corner of Commerce and Mount Streets early Saturday morning, Oct. 8, causing a fire inside the building. Freestone County deputies began battling the blaze with fire extinguishers and also were able to extricate a woman from the...
FREESTONE COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

Six People Arrested In Athens, TX Found With Stolen Items

A whole bunch of folks were busted in Athens by the Henderson County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday (Oct. 5th) after police served search warrants and found that these folks allegedly had thousands of dollars of stolen items in their possession and some had warrants and other charges they will now have to answer to.
ATHENS, TX
KLTV

Traffic slowed at N. Broadway and Gentry in Tyler after crash

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A crash at the intersection of N. Broadway Ave. and Gentry Pkwy has traffic slowed in the area. The crash involved two vehicles. Two people were seen being put into the back of an ambulance. Traffic is being rerouted around the crash. Use caution in the...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Two-vehicle crash leads to one dead in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview Police officers are working a two-vehicle fatality crash in the area of West Marshall and Bill Owens Pkwy that is blocking all lanes of travel in this area. Officials say to use an alternative route around this area.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Police ID Longview woman killed while on motorized scooter

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview police on Wednesday released the name of a woman they said was on a motorized scooter this week when she was fatally struck by a vehicle. Karen Longoria of Longview “sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene,” police said in a statement.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Fire destroys Smith County mobile home, spreads to woods

Health officials say we may be in for a brutal flu season. Keep Tyler Beautiful is a non-profit organization that does just that, encourage beautification, waste reduction and recycling activities in the community. The organization created an award to honor one special volunteer. Tyler High School honors student, staff cancer...
SMITH COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy