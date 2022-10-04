‘I saw security was having a little problem’: Bobby Wagner explains why he decked protestor who ran on field during Rams-49ers

When news broke that Jameis Winston was going to be inactive for Week 5 following a Week 3 back injury, fans of the New Orleans Saints knew that it was going to take a team effort – literally – to get the team back on track. Stuck in a three-week losing streak following a tight win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1, the Saints needed a spark to get things going and hopefully get their game back on track before a playoff berth became out of reach – which, in the NFC South, is really saying something.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 3 HOURS AGO