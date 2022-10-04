ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

fox56news.com

Saturday is free trash disposal day in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Free trash disposal day for non-hazardous household waste is from 6 a. m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Bluegrass Regional Transfer Station. Citizens of Fayette County have the opportunity to dispose of up to one pickup truckload of household waste. Bulky items like...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Malakai, 7, the boy blinded in Lexington drive-by shooting now a published author

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A young Lexington boy who was blinded by gunfire is now a published author. Malakai Roberts was just 5 years old when he was shot in the eye by a stray bullet while watching a movie inside his home back in 2020. Now he has written a new book called “Adventures with Malakai” with help from hip-hop artist Master P.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Sawyer’s officially opens in new location

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A popular lexington restaurant that’s been closed for more than a year is reopening in a new location. A ribbon-cutting was held Tuesday at the new Sawyer’s Downtown Grill and Bar, which is now located in the city center at 140 West Main Street, not far from its prior location.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Large police responded to reported gunfired near Tates Creek Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A large presence of Lexington police Thursday drew much attention, following what police said was evidence of shots being fired. Police told us they responded to the Sherard Circle near Tates Creek after 1 p.m. for a report of gunfire, with evidence and damage showing that shots had gone off.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

UPDATE: one driver pronounced dead after crash from September

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County Coroner’s office is investigating the death of a driver in a collision at the end of September. The accident happened at Harrodsburg Road and Burbank Drive on September 29th. Four people were taken to the hospital after the crash. One patient, who...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Man dies after crash on Chinoe Road in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Fayette County coroner has released the name of a man who died Thursday afternoon after a wreck in Lexington on Chinoe Road. 74-year-old Stephen Herron was traveling toward Richmond Road when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree. According to the coroner, Herron was taken to the University of Kentucky hospital where he died from his injuries.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Flock cameras lead police to wanted murder suspect in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say the city’s new Flock License Plate Readers helped lead investigators to a man wanted in Michigan for an outstanding murder warrant. Lexington police say the investigation was a combined effort with the US Marshall Service Fugitive Task Force. Investigators say the US...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Lexington man wins $1 million on Powerball ticket

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Lexington man is $1 million richer after winning the lottery. The man, who chose to remain anonymous, won the $1 million on a Powerball ticket sold at Crossroads IGA on Abagail Way on Aug. 31. The winner told lottery officials he has been picking...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Baptist Health Lexington names new chief medical officer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Baptist Health Lexington has a new chief medical officer. Baptist Health says Dr. Lee Dossett has been named to the position, effective November 1. Dr. Dossett has been with Baptist Health Lexington since 2009 and has served as a hospitalist and in many leadership roles including director of Hospital Medicine, chair of the Department of Medicine, president of the Medical Staff, chair of the Credentials Committee, and vice chair of the hospitalist service line.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Green alert canceled for Franklin County veteran

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – James E. Trainer has been located. Officials in Franklin County have issued a Green Alert (Air Force veteran at risk) for a man who has been missing since Thursday. James E. Trainer, 38, is described as a white male with short brown hair...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Lexington couple living homeowner’s nightmare

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington couple has been living a homeowner’s nightmare after they say they were duped by a loan-appointed consultant and home contractor. “I mean it’s insane, it feels like something you see on the news, it just doesn’t feel like something that would ever happen to you,” Shelby White said.
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

72-year-old man returns to school at UK thanks to scholarship program for those 65 or older

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Enrolled in college at the young age of 72, one University of Kentucky student proved it's never too late to learn. According to a report by LEX18, Jeffrey Jones is living out his retirement in school. Jones has always had a passion for music and is back taking classes at UK. He started taking classes and is now doing an independent study on music composition.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Roads clear after ‘serious’ crash on Alumni Drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Roads are now clear after a serious crash Tuesday night near the University of Kentucky’s campus. Lexington Police Department confirmed the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Alumni Drive and Tates Creek Road. We have yet to hear from UK Police,...
LEXINGTON, KY

