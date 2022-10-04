Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox56news.com
Lexington bar addresses safety concerns: ‘No single bar is the root of the problem’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Businesses in downtown Lexington are dealing with a business killer and that is the rising crime in Lexington. “Hopefully, I can speak for all the businesses downtown when I say that no single business or no single bar is the root of the problem,” the Director of Operations at Creaux said.
fox56news.com
Saturday is free trash disposal day in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Free trash disposal day for non-hazardous household waste is from 6 a. m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Bluegrass Regional Transfer Station. Citizens of Fayette County have the opportunity to dispose of up to one pickup truckload of household waste. Bulky items like...
wdrb.com
'I won a house!' | St. Jude Dream Home giveaway winner tours her new home in Mt. Washington
MT. WASHINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thursday morning, winners were announced for this year's St. Jude Dream Home giveaway. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital partnered with WDRB and several sponsors to give away the St. Jude Dream Home. Tickets sold out this year, raising $700,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital....
1 injured, home a total loss in Rockcastle County due to fire
Units from both the Mount Vernon Fire Department and Broadhead arrived after 2 a.m. to find the home completely engulfed in flames.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKYT 27
Lexington facing potential homelessness crisis amid affordable housing shortage
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Affordable housing is hard to come by in much of the country. It’s no different in Lexington and the pandemic only made it worse. Barbara Stamper is going through her receipts, looking over papers and wondering why she’s being evicted from her Lexington home.
Kentucky Haunted Attraction Voted One of the Freakiest in the United States
If you're looking for the scare of your life this Kentucky Haunted attraction was voted one of the freakiest in the United States and it's three attractions in one!. This is the perfect way to get totally freaked out and live to tell about it. Wicked World Scaregrounds is located in Lexington, Kentucky (Nicholasville to be exact).
fox56news.com
Malakai, 7, the boy blinded in Lexington drive-by shooting now a published author
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A young Lexington boy who was blinded by gunfire is now a published author. Malakai Roberts was just 5 years old when he was shot in the eye by a stray bullet while watching a movie inside his home back in 2020. Now he has written a new book called “Adventures with Malakai” with help from hip-hop artist Master P.
WTVQ
Sawyer’s officially opens in new location
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A popular lexington restaurant that’s been closed for more than a year is reopening in a new location. A ribbon-cutting was held Tuesday at the new Sawyer’s Downtown Grill and Bar, which is now located in the city center at 140 West Main Street, not far from its prior location.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox56news.com
Large police responded to reported gunfired near Tates Creek Road
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A large presence of Lexington police Thursday drew much attention, following what police said was evidence of shots being fired. Police told us they responded to the Sherard Circle near Tates Creek after 1 p.m. for a report of gunfire, with evidence and damage showing that shots had gone off.
WKYT 27
UPDATE: one driver pronounced dead after crash from September
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County Coroner’s office is investigating the death of a driver in a collision at the end of September. The accident happened at Harrodsburg Road and Burbank Drive on September 29th. Four people were taken to the hospital after the crash. One patient, who...
WTVQ
Man dies after crash on Chinoe Road in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Fayette County coroner has released the name of a man who died Thursday afternoon after a wreck in Lexington on Chinoe Road. 74-year-old Stephen Herron was traveling toward Richmond Road when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree. According to the coroner, Herron was taken to the University of Kentucky hospital where he died from his injuries.
WKYT 27
Flock cameras lead police to wanted murder suspect in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say the city’s new Flock License Plate Readers helped lead investigators to a man wanted in Michigan for an outstanding murder warrant. Lexington police say the investigation was a combined effort with the US Marshall Service Fugitive Task Force. Investigators say the US...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKYT 27
Police investigating overnight shooting on Scottsdale Circle in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Lexington. Police say around 11:15 Wednesday night they were called out to the Scottsdale Circle area for reports of shots fired. They say that two homes and a car in the 400 block of Scottsdale Circle were hit. Police...
WTVQ
Lexington man wins $1 million on Powerball ticket
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Lexington man is $1 million richer after winning the lottery. The man, who chose to remain anonymous, won the $1 million on a Powerball ticket sold at Crossroads IGA on Abagail Way on Aug. 31. The winner told lottery officials he has been picking...
WKYT 27
Baptist Health Lexington names new chief medical officer
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Baptist Health Lexington has a new chief medical officer. Baptist Health says Dr. Lee Dossett has been named to the position, effective November 1. Dr. Dossett has been with Baptist Health Lexington since 2009 and has served as a hospitalist and in many leadership roles including director of Hospital Medicine, chair of the Department of Medicine, president of the Medical Staff, chair of the Credentials Committee, and vice chair of the hospitalist service line.
fox56news.com
Green alert canceled for Franklin County veteran
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – James E. Trainer has been located. Officials in Franklin County have issued a Green Alert (Air Force veteran at risk) for a man who has been missing since Thursday. James E. Trainer, 38, is described as a white male with short brown hair...
Wave 3
Lexington couple living homeowner’s nightmare
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington couple has been living a homeowner’s nightmare after they say they were duped by a loan-appointed consultant and home contractor. “I mean it’s insane, it feels like something you see on the news, it just doesn’t feel like something that would ever happen to you,” Shelby White said.
wdrb.com
72-year-old man returns to school at UK thanks to scholarship program for those 65 or older
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Enrolled in college at the young age of 72, one University of Kentucky student proved it's never too late to learn. According to a report by LEX18, Jeffrey Jones is living out his retirement in school. Jones has always had a passion for music and is back taking classes at UK. He started taking classes and is now doing an independent study on music composition.
WTVQ
Roads clear after ‘serious’ crash on Alumni Drive
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Roads are now clear after a serious crash Tuesday night near the University of Kentucky’s campus. Lexington Police Department confirmed the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Alumni Drive and Tates Creek Road. We have yet to hear from UK Police,...
clayconews.com
Public Safety Announcement from Frankfort, Kentucky: Transportation Cabinet Reminds Motorists to be Extra Cautious This Fall
FRANKFORT, KY (Oct. 4, 2022) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has issued an annual "Antler Alert" to remind motorists that the peak season for deer-vehicle collisions has arrived. About half of all such crashes occur during the last three months of the year. "October, November, and December bring...
Comments / 1