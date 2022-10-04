RODANTHE, N.C. – Crews on Monday will begin work to remove pavement and protective sandbags on a two-mile former section of N.C. 12 known as the ‘S-Curves’. Portions of the road that are being removed are bypassed by the new Rodanthe ‘Jug Handle’ Bridge, which opened to traffic on July 28. The ‘S-Curves’ area had been […]

