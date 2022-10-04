ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are just fine - at least that’s what one ESPN college football observer thinks. “I'm not worried at all,” said ESPN’s Rece Davis of the Dawgs. “I think they are sleepwalking. I think they know they are a lot better than these last two teams they played. They just haven't found the type of edge that Kirby Smart and the players would have lived going into those games to play at that level.”

