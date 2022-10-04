Read full article on original website
News and Notes - Georgia BULLIES Auburn In 2nd Half During 42-10 Win
ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs took down the Auburn Tigers in Sanford Stadium today, beating their SEC-West rival 42-10. Bulldogs Notch Another Win: Second-ranked Georgia improves to 6-0 (3-0 SEC) with a 42-10 home victory over Auburn. *Georgia now has won six in a row in the...
Thoughts From the Box: Georgia Runs Wild On Auburn In 42-10 Victory
ATHENS - A win is a win, but it wasn’t necessarily a pretty one for Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs. Yes, Georgia beat Auburn by 32 points with a final score of 42-10. They beat their ass in the 2nd half. Hell, they even covered. But still, something was off with Stetson Bennett and the passing game.
Georgia Bulldog Defense Shuts Down Auburn In 42-10 Victory
ATHENS, Ga. — Behind a very strong effort from its defense and a powerful and productive rushing attack — with three touchdowns by Daijun Edwards and a 64-yard, fourth-quarter touchdown run by quarterback Stetson Bennett — No. 2 Georgia knocked off Auburn, 42-10, Saturday afternoon at Sanford Stadium.
How to Watch: Georgia Bulldogs vs. Vanderbilt Commodores
ATHENS - Dawg Post fills you in on how to tune in as Kirby Smart gets the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs’ ready to play the Vanderbilt Commodores Between the Hedges. MEET UP WITH DAWG POST FRIDAY FROM 4-7 PM BEFORE THE AUBURN GAME AT PALOMA PARK FOR HAPPY HOUR AND TO TALK ABOUT THE DAWGS.
PHOTOS: Georgia Bulldogs vs. Auburn Tigers
ESPN's Rece Davis Gives His Take on the Dawgs
ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are just fine - at least that’s what one ESPN college football observer thinks. “I'm not worried at all,” said ESPN’s Rece Davis of the Dawgs. “I think they are sleepwalking. I think they know they are a lot better than these last two teams they played. They just haven't found the type of edge that Kirby Smart and the players would have lived going into those games to play at that level.”
