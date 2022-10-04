Read full article on original website
Honor Flight
October 9, 2022 (La Mesa) -- Long-time La Mesa resident Garry Armacost, a Vietnam veteran, will be flown to Washington D.C. on November 4 aboard an Honor Flight to be hailed as a hero. He will spend two days in our nation’s capital, where he will visit war memorials.
Fallen firefighters
October 7, 2022 (San Diego) - In accordance to Public Law 107-51, the American flag should be lowered to half-staff on Sunday, October 9, 2022 from sunrise to sunset in observance of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. Error message. Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we...
La Mesa Home Tour
LA MESA HISTORY CENTER PRESENTS 16TH ANNUAL HOME TOUR: FABULOUS FOOTHILLERS NOV. 5. Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public to fund our reporting -- not special interests. Please donate to sustain East County Magazine's local reporting and/or wildfire alerts at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate to help us keep people safe and informed across our region.
LA MESA VIETNAM VETERAN CHOSEN FOR HONOR FLIGHT
Walk Bike and Roll to School
October 7, 2022 (La Mesa) - The La Mesa Police Department encourages parents and students to join their classmates and walk, bike, or roll to class October 12, 2022. “Walk and Roll to School Day” is celebrated annually to highlight the benefits of exercise and practice pedestrian and road safety with other students, families, and caregivers.
MEJGAN AFSHAN, LA MESA CITY COUNCIL CANDIDATE, SEEKS EQUITY FOR ALL
October 6, 2022 (La Mesa) – In an interview with East County Magazine’s Henri Migala originally aired on KNSJ radio, La Mesa City Council candidate Mejgan Afshan shared her experience as a civil rights leader and her goals to build a more equitable La Mesa if elected. She is one of four candidates running (a fifth, Kathleen Brand, has dropped out); ECM will be publishing interviews with all of the candidates over the next several days.
COUNTY ISSUES ADVISORY FOR UNSAFE BACTERIA LEVELS AT CHLDREN’S POOL AND LA JOLLA COVE
October 6, 2022 (San Diego) – If you’re looking for a weekend dip at the beach, be sure to take a look at the count’s list of beach closures, warnings and advisories which include beaches from the international border north as far as La Jolla, though not every shoreline is impacted. The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality (DEHQ) has issued the following beach management actions for Thursday, October 6, 2022:
ALESSIO SENDS DECEPTIVE MAILER IN LA MESA MAYORAL RACE
October 7, 2022 (La Mesa) – A mudslinging flyer in the La Mesa mayoral race sent by Kristine Alessio’s campaign contains numerous false and misleading statements regarding Mayor Mark Arapostathis. In a phone call today regarding the mailer’s claims, Arapostathis told ECM, “None of these things are true.”...
WEST HILLS ALUM KICKS SDSU FOOTBALL TO WIN OVER HAWAII
October 8, 2022 (San Diego) - The 2-3 (0-1 in the Mountain West) Aztecs host Hawaii tonight at Snapdragon Stadium. The first half was scoreless until the end of the second when West Hills alum Jack Browning nailed a 45-yard field goal to put the Aztecs up 3-0 at the half.
SDSU MEN'S SOCCER FALLS 2-0 AT UCLA
The Aztecs outshot the Bruins 16-12 Source: goaztecs.com. SDSU had numerous opportunities and outshot the Bruins 16-12 but couldn’t find the back of the net. Both of UCLA’s goals stemmed from Aztec miscues. The first came after a SDSU handball in the box that led to a Jose Sosa goal on a penalty kick in the 65th minute. Then in the 85th minute, SDSU had a failed clearance that directly led to a Tommy Silva goal.
