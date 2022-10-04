Read full article on original website
The Texas African American Museum congratulates Elder Waymon Stewart newly appointed Pastor of the Whitehouse COGICTour Tyler TexasWhitehouse, TX
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
PATH Board member Kristina Ross on her induction to the Bishop Gorman Catholic School Athletic Hall of FameTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Fundraiser hosted by Lone Star Harley-Davidson benefits local nonprofit Empowerment Community Development CorporationTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
3rd East Texas Black Girl Magic Festival in Tyler, Texas celebrated business commerce, culture, arts, and the communityTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Chamber Connection for 10/5 by Butch Burney
It’s just a little over two weeks before the 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, sponsored by Alliance Bank, and stew tickets and merchandise are on sale!. This year, tickets are $8 each or four tickets for $28. You can purchase them at Alliance Bank locations, City National Bank locations, Texas Heritage National Bank and Pilgrim Bank, or at the Chamber office, 110 Main St. You can also purchase them online at HopkinsChamber.org.
Notice for Teresa Martinez Brena
Funeral mass for Teresa Martinez Brena, age 66, of Sulphur Springs will be held on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 1:30 p.m., at St. James Catholic Church, with Father Victor Hernandez officiating. There will be no formal visitation. Teresa passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at CHRISTUS Mother Frances hospital.
Destination Date Night Visits The Chophouse in Mt. Vernon
Destination Date Night hit the road last month and traveled east of Sulphur Springs to the small Texas town of Mt. Vernon. Mt. Vernon started as a settlement by the Fanning Springs in the early 1800s. We were given a tip that there was a fantastic steakhouse located on the old downtown square off Highway 67. The land that now occupies The Chophouse and buildings on each side used to be part of the Ruth Hotel built in 1861.
Northeast Texas’s Best Fall Festivals in 2022
Festivals can be a fun way to bring you and your family closer together. There’s nothing like a good laugh to create unforgettable memories. Kicking off the fall with a splash of festivity might be just what you need to cure your end of summer blues. There are a...
Cumby VFD Third Annual Stew with the Crew 2022
The Cumby VFD Stew with the Crew always has delicious Hopkins County Stew! We caught up with our friends from station 2 as they marked the third annual community stew and doled out servings to the hungry customers. Photos by Chloe Kopal.
Obituary for James Coppedge
A private graveside service for James Coppedge, age 73, of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Restlawn Memorial Park with a celebration of life immediately following at the family residence. Mr. Coppedge passed away on September 22, 2022 after a brief illness.
Farm Bureau’s Don Smith named first ever Fall Festival Parade marshal
For the first time ever, the Fall Festival parade will have a grand marshal. In a parade, the grand marshal is a ceremonial title given to the person who leads a parade, and is often held by a person of respect within the community. The criteria for selection of the...
Sulphur Springs’ Vender Wright named 2022 Ms Texas Senior
Vender Wright was crowned the new 2022 Ms Texas Senior Classic Pageant Queen on Saturday night in Tyler, Texas. There were 20 ladies vying for the crown. Vender was Ms Hopkins County Senior in 2019/2020. Kylene Claypool, 2022 Ms Hopkins County Senior also completed and was awarded Most Talented. Stella...
How to deal with trees after drought by Mario Villarino
The anticipation of drought can bring many thoughts to mind from water shortages to increased wildfire risk. But what do drought conditions mean for our trees? Drought is defined by a relatively long duration with substantially below-normal precipitation, usually occurring over a large area, and Texas is no stranger to drought. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, in 2011, one of the state’s worst drought years, more than 80% of Texas experienced exceptional drought conditions. This drought killed an estimated 300 million trees, 5.6 million being urban shade trees.According to experts at Texas A&M Forest Service, tree fatalities occur during a drought because drought is a significant stress to trees.
Hopkins’ Hicks gains recognition on regional, national scale at conference
Hopkins County AgriLife extension agent Johanna Hicks implemented new and unique programming during the COVID-19 pandemic to share her love of all things family and consumer science, and the southern region of the National Extension Association of Family & Consumer Sciences recognized her excellence with a first place award at their annual conference.
Patrick, Collier campaign in Sulphur Springs
Both Dan Patrick and Mike Collier, who are running for Texas Lieutenant Governor, stopped in Sulphur Springs on Tuesday to greet fans and talk politics. Sulphur Springs is on the political map and that’s why your vote is so important!. Photos by Front Porch News.
Sulphur Springs Animal Shelter Pet of the Week for 10/4
Meet Missy, who is available for adoption at Sulphur Springs Animal Shelter. She is a beautiful 2 year old German Shepherd who is fully vetted and microchipped. She is good with other dogs, but just needs some basic training. Missy would do best in a home with older kids as...
Kiwanis Cook for 2022 Special Games Day
The local Noon Kiwanis club grilled up hamburgers to feed the students from SSISD who participated in the Special Games Day hosted at the Sulphur Springs High School. Students from across the district came together to play games and enjoy activities outside of their standard day. The Kiwanis club with the help of the Alliance Bank trail grill, made lunch possible for these students.
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital News for 9/27
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News. We at CHRISTUS are proud of our comprehensive inpatient rehabilitation program. We provide the highest quality care in order to improve the functional independence of those we serve. Listed are some of the specialties we treat: amputation, brain injury, bilateral knee/hip replacement, certain arthritic conditions, deconditioning, hip fracture, Multiple Sclerosis, Muscular Dystrophy, Parkinson’s disease, post back and cardiac surgery, spinal cord injury, and stroke. The Inpatient Rehab teams uses an interdisciplinary team approach for recovery with a goal to return the patient to a healthy, fulfilling and independent lifestyle.
Obituary for Justin Reeder
Funeral service for Justin Reeder, age 32 of Pickton, Texas will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, September 23, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Mike Haun officiating. Interment will follow at Pine Forest Cemetery with the 2021 Saltillo Girls Basketball Team serving as honorary pallbearers. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 22, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. On the night of September 17, 2022, we lost our loving son, grandson, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. Justin had a special place in everyone’s heart one way or the other.
Obituary for Celecia “CeCe” Jeffery
Funeral services for Celecia Nicole “CeCe” Jeffery, age 22 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 2:00 pm, on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Bro. Wilton McMorris officiating. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at New Hope Cemetery in Sulphur Springs with Chris Price, Josh Yager, Farron Davis, Dave Moore, Dennis Stapleton and Justin Yager serving as pallbearers and Jordan Smith, Larry Yager, Chuck Simmons and Dylan Simmons serving as honorary pallbearers.
Sulphur Springs ISD homecoming court winners 2022
Home » Sulphur Springs ISD homecoming court winners 2022. A few of our favorite photos from Friday’s homecoming court!. Congratulations to the 2022 Sulphur Springs homecoming court:. Queen: Miley Fisher. Duchesses: Addison Wall and Angeles Cruz. Photos by Christian Dicus and Kacey Chicas.
Celebrate 4H week 2022 by AgriLife’s Johanna Hicks
The anticipation is building for National 4-H Week, during which millions of youth, parents, volunteers and alumni across the country will be celebrating everything 4-H. Hopkins County 4-H will observe National 4-H Week this year by showcasing the incredible experiences that 4-H offers young people, and will highlight the remarkable 4-H youth in our community who work each day to make a positive impact on those around them.
Getting Back to Family by AgriLife’s Johanna Hicks
I have often said that strong marriages make strong families and strong families make strong communities. We must remember that today’s youth are tomorrow’s leaders. Somewhere along the way, Americans have lost the idea of putting emphasis on strong relationships. The violence, confusion, misbehaviors, and lack of respect have caused major problems in schools and communities. Teachers are exhausted at the end of the day because many students are disrespectful and often belligerent. Law enforcement officials are being stretched to the breaking point, and families are crumbling.
Kiwanis officers installed September 21, 2022
Lt. Governor Denise Kornegay, of Paris, joined the Kiwanis club to recognize the officers for the coming year, which begins on October 1, 2022. Kiwanis Secretary Jim Thompson. The Kiwanis Club of Sulphur Springs meets each Wednesday at noon in the Fellowship Hall of League Street Church of Christ. Visitors and prospective new members are welcome.
