Houston, TX

hellowoodlands.com

Centric Infrastructure Group Relocates Corporate Headquarters to The Woodlands® Towers at The Waterway

THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Howard Hughes Corporation® (NYSE: HHC) announced Centric Infrastructure Group will relocate its corporate headquarters to 9950 Woodloch Forest Tower, part of The Woodlands® Towers at The Waterway. Expanding their headquarters to occupy multiple floors at the Class AAA tower, the company joins the 33 businesses that have relocated, moved or expanded since 2020 into The Woodlands, named the Best Community to Live in America for the past two consecutive years by Niche.
The Associated Press

Del Webb Opens Third Houston-Area Community: Del Webb Fulshear

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Del Webb, the nation’s leading builder of active adult communities for those 55 and older, will grand open its newest community Del Webb Fulshear on Saturday, October 8 th. Located in the growing suburb of Fulshear, just west of Houston with easy access to the city via I-10, Del Webb Fulshear is a resort-style community offering a fresh approach to authentic Texas living. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005697/en/ Del Webb will grand open its newest community Del Webb Fulshear on Saturday, October 8th. (Photo: Business Wire)
rejournals.com

Logistics Property Company begins construction on industrial build-to-suit for Fortune 50 company

Logistics Property Company, LLC (LPC) announced the commencement of CityPark Logistics Center’s (CityPark) fourth building, which consists of a new Class-A, 151,200-square-foot, warehouse within the 98-acre CityPark property in Missouri City, Texas. The build-to-suit will be delivered mid-2023 and will serve as the newest location for a Fortune 50...
Business
Houston Press

Openings and Closings: James Coney Island's New Plans, Hungry's Expands

James Coney Island (JCI Grill) , is turning 100 next year and as its 99th year of business comes to a close, the Houston institution wants the community to know that it has big plans for the future. Despite the oft-reported closings of some of its locations over the past couple of years, JCI has begun a major reconfiguration to adapt to the ever-changing restaurant market.
beckerspayer.com

5 things to know about UnitedHealth Group's ownership of Kelsey-Seybold

UnitedHealth Group's Optum arm bought Houston-based medical group Kelsey-Seybold Clinic earlier this year, but patients should not anticipate any immediate care or pricing changes, according to the Houston Chronicle. 5 things to know:. 1. Optum and Kelsey-Seybold have declined to disclose the terms of the deal (first reported by Axios...
papercitymag.com

Powerful Houston Group Makes a $45 Million Pledge to Provide a High Quality Education For All Students in the Bayou City

Ann Stern, Nancy & Rich Kinder, Alex Elizondo, Lisa Hall at Good Reason Houston's 'Be the Reason' cocktail fundraiser. The powerful contingent of community and corporate leadership that attended Good Reason Houston’s inaugural “Be the Reason” cocktail fundraiser gave credence to the conviction that providing all Houston school children with high quality education is necessary for the city’s growth, advancement and stability as well as for the future of those students.
CW33

Texas burger joints ranked among America’s top 5 best burgers: Report

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s always the season of the burger whether it be winter, spring, summer, or fall, there’s never a bad time for a burger of any kind. We always get hyped to learn about the best burgers in America and more often than not, the great state of Texas always has restaurants in the conversation. This story will be no different.
fox26houston.com

Local RV company rated F by BBB; customers talk with FOX 26

HOUSTON - The Better Business Bureau of Greater Houston tells FOX 26, they are looking into a local company, VaKay RV, after receiving several complaints about late payments, no payments, mixed messages and ignored communication. "At this point, the company has not actually responded to the BBB complaints we have...
KHOU

Be careful if you pay with Zelle

HOUSTON — Zelle is a popular way to pay and it’s convenient, too. A new government report suggests that you need to be careful when using the electronic payment service. Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s office looked into Zelle and found nearly 200,000 cases of fraud between 2021 and the middle of this year. You can read the report here.
Click2Houston.com

First-ever multi-level 3D printed home is being built in Houston

HOUSTON – The first-ever multi-story 3D printed home is being built in Houston. The project in progress in Houston’s Spring Branch neighborhood focuses on how to integrate 3D printing more efficiently, with the rest of conventional building trends. Leslie Lok is co-founder of HANNAH and assistant professor at...
Ash Jurberg

The youngest billionaire in Houston

Recently Forbes released its annual list of the 400 wealthiest people in America. Featuring on the list again was Scott Duncan- who at 39 years old also has the title of the youngest billionaire in Houston, and in fact, all of Texas. So let us take a quick look at his story.
realtynewsreport.com

Chevron Denies Headquarters Relocation to Houston

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Chevron has sold its 92-acre headquarters campus in the north California town of San Ramon, raising an old question: will Chevron move its headquarters to Texas?. Aa company denied that it will move its headquarters to downtown Houston where it had a...
