tigerdroppings.com
Paul Finebaum Reveals If He Thinks Jimbo Fisher Could Get Fired
Texas A&M isn't having the season everyone expected, especially Aggies fans. Instead, he's compiled the same record as former A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin, who was fired after a similar lack of success. ESPN's Paul Finebaum was asked if Fisher is on the hot seat following his poor start...
tigerdroppings.com
Jerry Jones Reveals What He Would Have Done With Aaron Judge's No. 62 Home Run Ball
New York Yankees star Aaron Judge was in Dallas Cowboys territory when he slugged his 62nd home run a few days ago. So, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked what he'd do if he caught the historic ball...
tigerdroppings.com
Joe Burrow Reveals He's Played Through Concussions & Blacked Out During Games
During Joe Burrow's weekly podcast The Volume with Colin Cowherd, the former LSU quarterback revealed that he has played through concussions and blacked out during multiple games where he would forget what happened. Per BarstoolSports:. "I've never had any lasting effects from a concussion. I've been hit and forgot...
