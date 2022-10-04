ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Finebaum Reveals If He Thinks Jimbo Fisher Could Get Fired

Texas A&M isn't having the season everyone expected, especially Aggies fans. Instead, he's compiled the same record as former A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin, who was fired after a similar lack of success. ESPN's Paul Finebaum was asked if Fisher is on the hot seat following his poor start... quote:
Joe Burrow Reveals He's Played Through Concussions & Blacked Out During Games

During Joe Burrow's weekly podcast The Volume with Colin Cowherd, the former LSU quarterback revealed that he has played through concussions and blacked out during multiple games where he would forget what happened. Per BarstoolSports:. quote:. "I've never had any lasting effects from a concussion. I've been hit and forgot...
