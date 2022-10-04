Read full article on original website
C. Foster Hits 3:38.79 4IM, Albiero Goes 51.19 1Fly On Day One Of SMU Classic
Foster's time is faster than the automatic qualifying standard of 3:39.16 for NCAAs, making Foster the first swimmer to hit such a cut in the 2022-23 season. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 SMU CLASSIC. Friday, October 7 – Saturday, October 8, 2022. Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center...
swimswam.com
Florida 3A Backstroke Champion Aidan Clements Sends Verbal Commitment to Auburn
Aidan Clements, who won the FHSAA 3A state title in the 100 back as a sophomore, has given a verbal commitment to Auburn for 2024-25. Current photo via Aidan Clements.
swimswam.com
One Year Into NIL, High School Athletes Slowly But Surely Gaining Publicity Rights
Nearly 20 states now allow high school athletes to monetize their NIL, a jump from five last fall. Oklahoma joined the list of NIL-friendly states last week. More than a year after college athletes were granted the ability to profit off their name, image, and likeness (NIL), publicity rights are slowly but surely trickling down to the high school level.
swimswam.com
NCAA Division I Top Times As Of 10/6
Arizona State superstar Leon Marchand leads the way with three nation-leading performances as another weekend of racing ramps up. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. The NCAA season is in full swing, with many teams having already completed their season-openers and intrasquad meets. We have compiled a rough list of...
swimswam.com
Jake Foster Likely Not Taking Fifth Year, Will Retire If He Gets Into Med School
Foster tells SwimSwam "with some degree of certainty" that he won't be taking a fifth, and that he would retire from swimming if he enrolled in med school. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. University of Texas senior and U.S. National team member Jake Foster will likely not be using...
swimswam.com
Summer Juniors A-Finalist Luke Whitlock (2024) Verbally Commits to Louisville
2024 Olympic Team Trials qualifier Luke Whitlock from Fishers Area Swimming Tigers has made a verbal commitment to Louisville for 2024-25. Current photo via Kara Whitlock.
swimswam.com
World Championships Medalist Katie Drabot Retires from Competitive Swimming
A 13-time All-American, Drabot helped Stanford to three consecutive NCAA Championship titles (2017, 2018, 2019) during her time with the program. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Former Stanford Cardinal Katie Drabot has announced her retirement from competitive swimming via social media. A 13-time All-American, Drabot helped Stanford to three...
swimswam.com
Texas Junior Ethan Heasley, 2018 Jr Pan Pacs Medalist, Retires from Swimming
Texas junior and 2018 400 freestyle Junior Pan Pacs bronze medalist Ethan Heasley has announced his decision to hang up his goggles. Archive photo via Jim Hong. Ethan Heasley, the 2018 Junior Pan Pacs bronze medalist in the 400-meter freestyle, announced his retirement from competitive swimming on Sept. 23. The...
swimswam.com
Summer Juniors Qualifier Nate Hohm Gives UNC Their 1st Verbal for 2024-25
Aquatic Team of Mecklenburg sprinter Nate Hohm has given North Carolina their first verbal commitment for the 2024-25 school year. Current photo via Nate Hohm.
swimswam.com
Auburn Women Dominate First Duel With Vanderbilt Since 2014
SCY (25 Yards) The Auburn Tigers traveled north to Nashville to take on Vanderbilt — a familiar conference foe but one they hadn’t faced in dual meet action since 2014. At their last meet, Auburn crushed Vanderbilt, 201-75. Despite the eight-year break, the tune of the meet was much the same, with Auburn easily claiming the victory.
swimswam.com
South Carolina Set To Take On LSU In First SEC Dual Meet
The Gamecocks will host the Tigers on Saturday in their annual breast cancer awareness meet. Stock photo via South Carolina Athletics. Columbia, S.C. – South Carolina Swimming & Diving will begin conference competition on Sat., Oct. 8 at the Carolina Natatorium at 10 a.m. The Gamecocks will host the LSU Tigers in their annual breast cancer awareness meet. Members of the team will be wearing pink shirts and ribbons in honor of breast cancer awareness.
swimswam.com
David Schmitt, #18 in 2023, Announces Verbal Commitment to Harvard
Butterflyer David Schmitt has verbaled to Harvard for 2023-24 with times that would already score in the A-finals of the 100/200 fly at Ivy Championships. Current photo via David Schmitt.
swimswam.com
WATCH: Murphy, Lasco, Seliskar, Shields Race 50 Fly at Cal Alumni Practice
Three high-profile alumni (Olympians Tom Shields, Ryan Murphy, and Andrew Seliskar) challenged junior Destin Lasco to a 50 fly from a running start. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Cal hosted it’s Aquatics Gala on Saturday, an event that occurs every other year in Berkeley. Part of the festivities includes...
swimswam.com
Alex Henderson Added To Washington & Lee Swimming Staff
LEXINGTON, Va. – Washington and Lee Michael F. Walsh Director of Athletics Jan Hathorn recently announced the appointment of Alex Henderson as Assistant Men’s and Women’s Swimming Coach and Assistant Professor of Physical Education. “I am really looking forward to working with such driven students and staff...
