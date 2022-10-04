Aidan Clements, who won the FHSAA 3A state title in the 100 back as a sophomore, has given a verbal commitment to Auburn for 2024-25. Current photo via Aidan Clements. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

