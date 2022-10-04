ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
swimswam.com

Florida 3A Backstroke Champion Aidan Clements Sends Verbal Commitment to Auburn

Aidan Clements, who won the FHSAA 3A state title in the 100 back as a sophomore, has given a verbal commitment to Auburn for 2024-25.
AUBURN, AL
swimswam.com

One Year Into NIL, High School Athletes Slowly But Surely Gaining Publicity Rights

Nearly 20 states now allow high school athletes to monetize their NIL, a jump from five last fall. Oklahoma joined the list of NIL-friendly states last week. More than a year after college athletes were granted the ability to profit off their name, image, and likeness (NIL), publicity rights are slowly but surely trickling down to the high school level.
HIGH SCHOOL
swimswam.com

NCAA Division I Top Times As Of 10/6

Arizona State superstar Leon Marchand leads the way with three nation-leading performances as another weekend of racing ramps up. The NCAA season is in full swing, with many teams having already completed their season-openers and intrasquad meets.
TEMPE, AZ
swimswam.com

Summer Juniors A-Finalist Luke Whitlock (2024) Verbally Commits to Louisville

2024 Olympic Team Trials qualifier Luke Whitlock from Fishers Area Swimming Tigers has made a verbal commitment to Louisville for 2024-25.
LOUISVILLE, KY
swimswam.com

World Championships Medalist Katie Drabot Retires from Competitive Swimming

A 13-time All-American, Drabot helped Stanford to three consecutive NCAA Championship titles (2017, 2018, 2019) during her time with the program. Former Stanford Cardinal Katie Drabot has announced her retirement from competitive swimming via social media.
STANFORD, CA
swimswam.com

Texas Junior Ethan Heasley, 2018 Jr Pan Pacs Medalist, Retires from Swimming

Texas junior and 2018 400 freestyle Junior Pan Pacs bronze medalist Ethan Heasley has announced his decision to hang up his goggles. Ethan Heasley, the 2018 Junior Pan Pacs bronze medalist in the 400-meter freestyle, announced his retirement from competitive swimming on Sept. 23.
AUSTIN, TX
swimswam.com

Summer Juniors Qualifier Nate Hohm Gives UNC Their 1st Verbal for 2024-25

Aquatic Team of Mecklenburg sprinter Nate Hohm has given North Carolina their first verbal commitment for the 2024-25 school year.
CHARLOTTE, NC
swimswam.com

Auburn Women Dominate First Duel With Vanderbilt Since 2014

The Auburn Tigers traveled north to Nashville to take on Vanderbilt — a familiar conference foe but one they hadn't faced in dual meet action since 2014. At their last meet, Auburn crushed Vanderbilt, 201-75. Despite the eight-year break, the tune of the meet was much the same, with Auburn easily claiming the victory.
AUBURN, AL
swimswam.com

South Carolina Set To Take On LSU In First SEC Dual Meet

The Gamecocks will host the Tigers on Saturday in their annual breast cancer awareness meet. Columbia, S.C. – South Carolina Swimming & Diving will begin conference competition on Sat., Oct. 8 at the Carolina Natatorium at 10 a.m. The Gamecocks will host the LSU Tigers in their annual breast cancer awareness meet. Members of the team will be wearing pink shirts and ribbons in honor of breast cancer awareness.
COLUMBIA, SC
swimswam.com

David Schmitt, #18 in 2023, Announces Verbal Commitment to Harvard

Butterflyer David Schmitt has verbaled to Harvard for 2023-24 with times that would already score in the A-finals of the 100/200 fly at Ivy Championships.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
swimswam.com

WATCH: Murphy, Lasco, Seliskar, Shields Race 50 Fly at Cal Alumni Practice

Three high-profile alumni (Olympians Tom Shields, Ryan Murphy, and Andrew Seliskar) challenged junior Destin Lasco to a 50 fly from a running start. Cal hosted it's Aquatics Gala on Saturday, an event that occurs every other year in Berkeley.
BERKELEY, CA
swimswam.com

Alex Henderson Added To Washington & Lee Swimming Staff

LEXINGTON, Va. – Washington and Lee Michael F. Walsh Director of Athletics Jan Hathorn recently announced the appointment of Alex Henderson as Assistant Men's and Women's Swimming Coach and Assistant Professor of Physical Education.
LEXINGTON, VA
WNCT

Manoel scores in each half, Red Bulls top Charlotte 2-0

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Elias Manoel scored a goal in each half and the New York Red Bulls closed out the regular season with a 2-0 victory over FC Charlotte on Sunday. The Red Bulls (16-11-8), who snapped a two-game skid, entered the match having already qualified for the playoffs for a 13th straight season. […]
MLS
WHIO Dayton

Lightning suspend defenseman Ian Cole pending investigation

The Tampa Bay Lightning suspended defenseman Ian Cole pending an investigation into allegations made on social media that he sexually abused a woman when she was a minor. The Lightning said Sunday night they were fully cooperating with the NHL on an investigation and were making the decision to suspend Cole until they gather more details.
TAMPA, FL

