New York Giants Vs. Green Bay Packers From London On Sunday

The NFL returns to London with running back Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants facing quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, October 9 at 9:30 AM ET from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium EXCLUSIVELY on NFL Network and NFL+.

Giants-Packers will also be available on local broadcast stations in New York (WABC), Green Bay (WLUK), and Milwaukee (WTMJ).

Fans can also stream the game through NFL digital properties across devices (NFL.com and the NFL app), NFL Network distributors’ apps and sites, and on phones with NFL+. Live game audio will be broadcast nationally by Westwood One, and carried on SiriusXM, the NFL app, and NFL.com.

For a full list of viewing options, fans can visit NFL.com/watch .

Play-by-play announcer Kevin Kugler, game analyst Mark Sanchez, and sideline reporters Laura Okmin and Stacey Dales call the game.

Coverage on Sunday begins at 7:00 AM ET on NFL Network with NFL GameDay Kickoff, hosted by Colleen Wolfe, Willie McGinest, Emmanuel Sanders and Cynthia Frelund from Los Angeles.

Additionally, NFL Media Insiders Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo, and Tom Pelissero provide the latest news and information from around the league, and Stacey Dales, Rachel Bonnetta and David Carr join from London.

