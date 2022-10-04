Elkamet announces new jobs, $4.6M expansion at Henderson County facility

Elkamet is once again expanding its facility in Henderson County. Located in East Flat Rock at the former site of the Henderson County Fairgrounds, Elkamet is growing for a fourth time since opening locally in 2006, according to the Henderson County Partnership for Economic Development.

The expansion announcement on Tuesday follows the Henderson County Board of Commissioners approval of economic incentives for the expansion on Monday. The commissioners unanimously approved $112,312 in incentives, which will be funded through property tax revenue for the project. The first year’s incentives will max out at $14,137. The newest expansion aims to strengthen Henderson County as the home of Elkamet’s U.S. Headquarters. The project includes the investment of $3.6 million in real property and $1 million in business personal property. The development will reportedly create at least five new positions with an average annual wage of $53,100.

Elkamet currently employs approximately 160 people at its Henderson County location, according to HCPED President and CEO Brittany Brady. “Elkamet is proud to continue to invest in Henderson County. Our employees and this community have been instrumental in our success in the United States, and we’re excited to keep this momentum going with additional employees and equipment to support our company’s rapid growth,” said Carsten Erkel, Vice President and General Manager at Elkamet. Beginning in Germany in 1955, Elkamet is a family-operated manufacturing company with products used across the vehicle and lighting industries. It produces extruded profiles from industrial polymer materials for automobiles as well as PA/PE/X-PE tanks for fuel and hydraulic systems for building construction machinery and fork trucks, according to HCPED. Since opening its Henderson County location 16 years ago, the company has announced four expansions, investing in over $20 million of taxable investment and 160 employees in the community.

“Elkamet has been a major community partner and its continuous investment in our community raises the quality of life for everyone,” said Bill Lapsley, Chair of the Henderson County Board of Commissioners. “We’re excited to see it create more high-quality jobs for the talented citizens of Henderson County.” Elkamet is a long-time supporter of the Made In Henderson County Apprenticeship, a work-based learning program for recent high school graduates and other residents in Henderson County. The company has been a participating employer in the program since it began in 2018, spearheading the push from manufacturers to foster and develop talent. Working alongside other participating companies, Elkamet hosts, mentors and financially supports several apprentices each year, according to HCPED. “Henderson County has the perfect formula to success for companies like Elkamet: a growing and talented workforce, a central location, and support from the local community. Elkamet’s expansion will certainly strengthen our already thriving existing industry and we’re happy to be part of its success story,” said Steve Gwaltney, Chair of the Henderson County Partnership for Economic Development.