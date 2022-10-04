ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WISH-TV

Parent News Network (PNN) covers funny bedtime challenges

Kid-ing with Kayla: The Parent News Network or PNN is a fun series created by two parent news reporters online. Kayla Sullivan and Shannon Lanier both report on their kids and parenthood experiences via TikTok and Instagram. The two decided to collaborate months ago and do a report on some bedtime struggles.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy