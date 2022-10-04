ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

NBA Notes: Pistons, Dwane Casey, Lakers, Cavs, Cedi Osman

Coach Dwane Casey said the first preseason game against the Knicks was quite a learning experience. “A lot of great teaching points for us,” Casey said, via Mike Curtis of the Detroit News. “New York’s a very physical team for us. It was exactly what we needed to get our guys’ attention.”
DETROIT, MI
lastwordonsports.com

Top NBA Players 2022-23: #10 Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler consistently leads his teams to the playoffs and sometimes more, which has been clearly displayed during his tenure with the Miami Heat. His talents were again broadcasted to the world when the Heat took down the Philadelphia 76ers in the playoffs, earning the Heat a bid to the Eastern Conference Finals. Two seasons ago, Butler also took Miami to the NBA Finals, but they fell short to the Los Angeles Lakers.
NBA
Yardbarker

Victor Wembanyama Spotted Sitting With LeBron James And Anthony Davis At Lakers Preseason Game

Victor Wembanyama is a basketball sensation and one of the most sought-after prospects in years. People are already calling Wembanyama the greatest prospect in NBA history, something we have never heard while talking about a player in a draft class, since probably LeBron James. Even LeBron had more question marks as an 18-year-old transitioning into the NBA without a jump shot than the 7'4" Wembanyama that can dribble, pass, and shoot like a guard.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

All eyes on Embiid & Harden as Sixers take on Cavs in game 2 of preseason

The Philadelphia 76ers take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Wells Fargo Center in their second game of the preseason, Wednesday night at 7PM. The Sixers return home after eight days on the road, spending training camp in Charleston, SC, and playing Monday’s game in Brooklyn. The Sixers won their game Monday against the Nets 127-108 in a game without Joel Embiid, James Harden, PJ Tucker, and Daniel House.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

NBA.com Says Chris Paul's Health is Suns' Biggest Question

The Phoenix Suns believe they've got a real shot at winning their first NBA title this season. Their offseason moves proved it, too. Phoenix matched an offer sheet for Deandre Ayton while extending Devin Booker to a supermax deal. Cameron Johnson was promoted as a starter and potential role players such as Jack Landale haven't disappointed thus far in preseason play.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Jalen Brunson, Knicks Find Favor in NBA General Manager's Survey

The New York Knicks appear to have some believers in high places. A survey of NBA general managers yielded a decent amount of New York representation, with some of their competitors apparently impressed with what the team has to offer this season. The results, conducted and overseen by NBA.com, featured 50 questions and forbade participants from voting for their own team or members of their group when polled.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Adrian Holman

2022 NBA Draft Review: Portland Trail Blazers

After qualifying for the NBA Playoffs for eight straight seasons, the Portland Trail Blazers went into full rebuilding mode with a 27-55 record last season. However, Portland looks to turn things around rather quickly after trading for Jerami Grant and signing free agent Gary Payton II.
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Sports

Cleveland Cavaliers 2022-23 NBA preview: Donovan Mitchell's addition creates new expectations

It's difficult to believe that the Cleveland Cavaliers didn't make the playoffs last season, given at the All-Star break they had the third-best record in the East. They also had two players represent them at the All-Star Game in Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen, and a Rookie of the Year frontrunner in Evan Mobley. However, injuries began to set in during the second half of the season, most notably to Allen who missed the last month of the season. In the end, Cleveland lost in the play-in round, missing the postseason for the fourth straight season. However, there was potential bubbling just below the surface with the young core the team built that had a bright future ahead of it.
CLEVELAND, OH
