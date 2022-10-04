Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Reveals James Harden Left The Brooklyn Nets Because Of Steve Nash, Not Kyrie Irving
Last season, the Brooklyn Nets had one of the best rosters in the NBA. They had a Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden. Most expected this lineup to dominate opponents and ultimately win the NBA title. However, fans could never see the team at its full...
Yardbarker
NBA Notes: Pistons, Dwane Casey, Lakers, Cavs, Cedi Osman
Coach Dwane Casey said the first preseason game against the Knicks was quite a learning experience. “A lot of great teaching points for us,” Casey said, via Mike Curtis of the Detroit News. “New York’s a very physical team for us. It was exactly what we needed to get our guys’ attention.”
lastwordonsports.com
Top NBA Players 2022-23: #10 Jimmy Butler
Jimmy Butler consistently leads his teams to the playoffs and sometimes more, which has been clearly displayed during his tenure with the Miami Heat. His talents were again broadcasted to the world when the Heat took down the Philadelphia 76ers in the playoffs, earning the Heat a bid to the Eastern Conference Finals. Two seasons ago, Butler also took Miami to the NBA Finals, but they fell short to the Los Angeles Lakers.
NBA・
Yardbarker
Victor Wembanyama Spotted Sitting With LeBron James And Anthony Davis At Lakers Preseason Game
Victor Wembanyama is a basketball sensation and one of the most sought-after prospects in years. People are already calling Wembanyama the greatest prospect in NBA history, something we have never heard while talking about a player in a draft class, since probably LeBron James. Even LeBron had more question marks as an 18-year-old transitioning into the NBA without a jump shot than the 7'4" Wembanyama that can dribble, pass, and shoot like a guard.
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Anthony Davis & LeBron James Feel Good Getting More Time On Floor With Russell Westbrook
The only way this Los Angeles Lakers season will be a much more successful one than last year will be if LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook can get on the same page and really build chemistry with one another. The first look at the Lakers this preseason saw...
Clippers Sign Former Celtics And Jazz Player
On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Clippers signed Malik Fitts. The 25-year-old played for the Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz last season.
Yardbarker
All eyes on Embiid & Harden as Sixers take on Cavs in game 2 of preseason
The Philadelphia 76ers take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Wells Fargo Center in their second game of the preseason, Wednesday night at 7PM. The Sixers return home after eight days on the road, spending training camp in Charleston, SC, and playing Monday’s game in Brooklyn. The Sixers won their game Monday against the Nets 127-108 in a game without Joel Embiid, James Harden, PJ Tucker, and Daniel House.
Montrezl Harrell blown away by Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey's development
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers are going to go as far as Joel Embiid and James Harden take them, but they are also going to need Tyrese Maxey to help the star duo take the team to the next level. Maxey shined in a big way in Wednesday’s 113-112...
Yardbarker
NBA.com Says Chris Paul's Health is Suns' Biggest Question
The Phoenix Suns believe they've got a real shot at winning their first NBA title this season. Their offseason moves proved it, too. Phoenix matched an offer sheet for Deandre Ayton while extending Devin Booker to a supermax deal. Cameron Johnson was promoted as a starter and potential role players such as Jack Landale haven't disappointed thus far in preseason play.
Yardbarker
Jalen Brunson, Knicks Find Favor in NBA General Manager's Survey
The New York Knicks appear to have some believers in high places. A survey of NBA general managers yielded a decent amount of New York representation, with some of their competitors apparently impressed with what the team has to offer this season. The results, conducted and overseen by NBA.com, featured 50 questions and forbade participants from voting for their own team or members of their group when polled.
2022 NBA Draft Review: Portland Trail Blazers
After qualifying for the NBA Playoffs for eight straight seasons, the Portland Trail Blazers went into full rebuilding mode with a 27-55 record last season. However, Portland looks to turn things around rather quickly after trading for Jerami Grant and signing free agent Gary Payton II.
CBS Sports
Cleveland Cavaliers 2022-23 NBA preview: Donovan Mitchell's addition creates new expectations
It's difficult to believe that the Cleveland Cavaliers didn't make the playoffs last season, given at the All-Star break they had the third-best record in the East. They also had two players represent them at the All-Star Game in Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen, and a Rookie of the Year frontrunner in Evan Mobley. However, injuries began to set in during the second half of the season, most notably to Allen who missed the last month of the season. In the end, Cleveland lost in the play-in round, missing the postseason for the fourth straight season. However, there was potential bubbling just below the surface with the young core the team built that had a bright future ahead of it.
NBA General Manager survey gives Indiana Pacers praise
NBA GMs share their thoughts on the Indiana Pacers.
