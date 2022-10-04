Read full article on original website
Related
New Jersey Symphony Concert Films receive Emmy(R) Awards
(NEWARK, NJ) -- At its Centennial Season Opening Night concert on Friday, October 7, 2022, Gabriel van Aalst, President & CEO of New Jersey Symphony, announced from the stage that two of the New Jersey Symphony Concert Films produced during the pandemic, “EMERGE: An NJSO Concert Film” and “Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 21, K. 467 feat. Terrence Wilson,” received Mid-Atlantic Emmy® Awards.
PHOTOS from "God of Carnage" at Pegasus Theatre Company
(BORDENTOWN, NJ) -- Pegasus Theatre Company is currently presenting Yasmina Reza’s scathing hit comedy God of Carnage, weekends through October 23. Reza, known for cleverly turning mundane social situations into riotous comedies, quickly strips away all social niceties in God of Carnage to expose two couples trapped in the chaos of marriage and parenthood. Photographer John Posada was on hand to take photos.
Novado Gallery presents "The Third Abstract State of Mind"
(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- Novado Gallery presents "The Third Abstract State of Mind"; An Expression in New Contemporary Ink by XiaoQiang Li from October 12-19, 2022. Xiaoqiang Li's new ink works on paper springs from the deeply felt human condition. His patient layering of ink brush strokes on textured watercolor paper is a process of active meditation while developing the image. In sharing this act that is intrinsic and close to his heart, some of the paintings are collaborations with his daughters, Kelly, Lemon, and Amy.
JKC Gallery presents "Ara Oshagan: How the World Might Be" In-Person and Virtual Exhibition
(TRENTON, NJ) -- Mercer County Community College’s (MCCC’s) James Kerney Campus Gallery (JKCG) presents its newest exhibition titled “Ara Oshagan: How the World Might Be” from October 13 through December 2, 2022. The exhibit employs photography, film and collage to present a layered vision of “diasporic presence” that intertwines documentary with the constructed, text with image, fact with speculation, personal history with collective history. “How The World Might Be” entangles past-present-future and imagines the possibility of what was and what might or might not be.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Zara Phillips No-Holds Barred
British-born New Jersey-resident Zara Phillips – wearer of multiple hats like singer-songwriter, author, playwright, filmmaker, public speaker and adoptee rights advocate – will present the U.S. premiere of her current one-woman play, "Somebody's Daughter," based on the 2018 book of the same name Saturday, Oct. 21, at Hopewell Theater and again Saturday, Dec. 10, at Outpost in the Burbs.
New Jersey Film Festival Video Interview with Rebuilt from Broken Glass Director Larry Hanover
Rebuilt from Broken Glass Director Larry Hanover. Rebuilt from Broken Glass – Larry Hanover (Voorhees, New Jersey) At age 12, Fred Behrend’s life was ripped apart. He was living 65 miles from home with the family of Cantor Max Baum so he could attend a secular Jewish school after the Nazis banned Jews from public school. In November 1938, he witnessed the horrors of Kristallnacht (Night of Broken Glass), seeing synagogue after synagogue torched in the city of Cologne. Fred did not know that back home, his father, like 30,000 other Jewish males, had been arrested for transport to a concentration camp. All Fred knew was that his idyllic time with the Baum family and his friend Henry was over. His mother frantically sent a car to pick him up. Fred’s family lost most of its material possessions. But they escaped to Cuba and, eventually, America. Fred would turn the tables in 1946 as an American GI. He was part of a little-known denazification initiative called the Intellectual Diversion program at a Virginia military base. Selected for his ability to speak German and his counterintelligence training, Fred was taught by elite professors to give crash courses to German POWs about American-style democracy. In his later years, Fred began to speak to schoolchildren about his Holocaust past. In 2018, he was speaking to students at a Jewish day school on the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht about that fateful day and his friend Henry Baum. The head of the school left the room for 10 minutes and returned later holding a cellphone. He handed it to Fred. On the line was Henry Baum. Soon they would meet—in one more powerful victory over Hitler and the Nazis. 2022; 40 min.
Monmouth University's Center for the Arts presents Los Lobos
(WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ) -- Monmouth University's Center for the Arts presents Los Lobos on Friday, February 24, 2023 at 8:00pm in the Pollak Theatre. The journey of Los Lobos began in 1973, 50 years ago this year, when David Hidalgo (vocals, guitar, and pretty much anything with strings), Louie Perez (drums, vocals, guitar), Cesar Rosas (vocals, guitar), and Conrad Lozano (bass, vocals, guitarrón) earned their stripes playing revved-up versions of Mexican folk music in restaurants and at parties.
Acclaimed Photographer and “Man of a Thousand Faces” Samuel Fosso Is the Subject of a Major Survey at the Princeton University Art Museum
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- This fall the Princeton University Art Museum will present Samuel Fosso: Affirmative Acts, the first major US survey of one of the most renowned contemporary artists based in Africa today. The exhibition—curated by Princeton University Professor Chika Okeke-Agulu with Silma Berrada, Lawrence Chamunorwa, Maia Julis, and Iheanyi Onwuegbucha—will be on view at Art on Hulfish in downtown Princeton from November 19 to January 29, 2023, and will offer US audiences an introduction to one of the best-known photographers from the African continent on the international scene.
RELATED PEOPLE
New Jersey Festival Orchestra 2022-2023 season opens with "The Good, The Better and The Best!"
(WESTFIELD, NJ) -- The 2022-2023 New Jersey Festival Orchestra season, under the baton of David Wroe, opens dramatically on November 5th in Westfield with “The Good, The Better and The Best,” presenting favorite movie themes and more in a festival of Italian masterworks. Don’t miss the iconic sounds...
Two River Theater Launches New TIDETIX Program For Those 35 and Under
(RED BANK, NJ) -- Two River Theater has launched a brand new TIDETIX program for theatergoers age 35 and under. The name TIDETIX echoes the Jersey Shore and its vast, powerful community of artists and art lovers. With that in mind, TIDETIX will enable audience members ages 35 and under...
Paper Mill Playhouse announces Jen Bender as New Associate Artistic Director
(MILBURN, NJ) -- Paper Mill Playhouse has announced that Jen Bender (Broadway’s The Lion King, The Wedding Singer, Avenue Q) will join the company as Associate Artistic Director, following longtime Associate Artistic Director Patrick Parker, who stepped down on September 30, 2022 after 27 years at the post. Bender worked previously with Paper Mill Playhouse as Associate Director of Honeymoon in Vegas (2013) and as part of the commercial production team for The Sting (2018).
Makin Waves Song of the Week: "So Damn Happy" by Lou Panico
Lou Panico’s is the Makin Waves Song of the Week. Lou will play two sets on Oct. 7 at Asbury Park’s Wonder Bar. One will be as a solo performer. The other will be as bassist in his headliner wife Natalie Farrell’s band. PHOTO BY JOSEPH FLANNERY.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rebuilt from Broken Glass screens at the Fall 2022 New Jersey Film Festival on Saturday, October 8
created by Larry Hanover, is a documentary film about a Holocaust survivor that explores the idea that even in very dark times there is light at the end. Many families were separated during the Holocaust as they were displaced and were murdered because they were Jewish. This film directly opposes the goals of the Holocaust as Hanover presents a shining story that focuses on the reunion of two Jewish friends. Through the music of what seems to be flute and piano and the captivating Fred Behrend, this story juggles the tones of lightheartedness and darkness. The message of the film is all about the now, the future, and the love that is shared along the way.
Count Basie Center for the Arts accepting submissions for its Teen + College Film Festival
(RED BANK, NJ) -- The Count Basie Center for the Arts is accepting submissions for its Count Basie Center Teen + College Film Festival, with the mission to locate, showcase and recognize New Jersey student filmmakers from 7th grade all the way through college. Students can submit their films now...
Carolyn Dorfman Dance Announces 40th Anniversary Season
(UNION, NJ) -- Carolyn Dorfman Dance (CDD), a premiere modern dance company based in New Jersey and New York City, celebrates a landmark 40 years of bold and powerful dance with their 2022-23 Season. The highlights for this year include a performance with jazz great Regina Carter at NJPAC’s TD James Moody Jazz Festival in November, a full company performance at the Lyceum Art Center in Burlington, a shared appearance with New Jersey Ballet at Fairleigh Dickinson’s WAMFest, and a thrilling Dance on Exhibition at the Morris Museum/Bickford Theater in April, which also includes its annual Gala Benefit.
A Look at SOPAC's 2022 Gala
(SOUTH ORANGE, NJ) -- On Saturday, November 5 at 6:00pm, patrons, community leaders and artists will gather at the Orange Lawn Tennis Club for the South Orange Performing Arts Center’s 2022 Gala. The event—SOPAC’s largest fundraiser of the year—will raise significant funds to support local arts education and serve the community through arts experiences that inspire and transform.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Shakespeare Theatre presents Two One-Act Gems by Alice Childress
(MADISON, NJ) -- The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (STNJ) will bring two very different but superb one-act plays, Florence and Mojo, by Alice Childress to its Main Stage. Alice Childress, often acknowledged as the only 20th-century African-American woman to have written, produced, and published plays for four decades, was at the height of her powers in the 1950s and 60s. Her broad literary universe spanned over 40 years and earned her a Pulitzer Prize nomination for her novel A Short Walk. Florence and Mojo will be on the Main Stage from October 26 – November 13.
bergenPAC Student Show Choir to Perform with MANIA: The ABBA Tribute
(ENGLEWOOD, NJ) -- Bergen Performing Arts Center (bergenPAC)'s Performing Arts School Show Choir will take the stage with MANIA: The ABBA Tribute on October 28 as part of the theater’s grand reopening this Fall. bergenPAC undertook a major renovation project earlier this year to upgrade its facilities and restore...
Berrie Center for Performing Arts presents Emilio Teubal Trio
(MAHWAH, NJ) -- Latin Grammy winner Emilio Teubal and his vibrant jazz ensemble will perform at the Berrie Center for the Arts at Ramapo College on Saturday, October 15 at 8:00pm to conclude the celebration of Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month. A versatile pianist who can navigate through different styles of written and improvised music, Teubal has recorded more than twenty albums and regularly performs in top venues throughout the country.
Art House Productions Announces 2022-2023 INKubator Playwrights
(JERSEY CITY, NJ) – Art House Productions has announced the 2022-2023 cohort of its INKubator Program. INKubator is a year-long new play process for a select group of 6 New Jersey-Associated playwrights in residence at Art House Productions. This year's playwrights are Micharne Cloughley, Amir-Gabriel Gad, Adin Lenahan, Iraisa Ann Reilly, Edwin Rivera-Arias, and Emmy Weissman.
New Jersey Stage
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
93K+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey Stage covers arts & entertainment throughout the Garden State via a daily website.https://www.newjerseystage.com
Comments / 0